The 25 Top Instagram Influencers [Global List]

Instagram is the stuff dreams are made of. It’s a direct connection to celebrities and the lifestyles of the rich and famous. They’ve inspired countless users about where to travel, what to buy, and who to follow. For brands interested in reaching a global audience, there’s no better way than to tap the help of the top business influencers on Instagram.

Using our Meltwater influencer database, we’ve rounded up the top influencers on Instagram based on engagement, audience size, and overall popularity. Learn from them, partner with them, and see how Instagram can take your business to new heights.

Table of Contents

How to Find the Top Instagram Influencers

We use our Meltwater influencer marketing suite to discover the top Instagram influencers.

Our platform allows us to narrow down our search for influencers based on a range of criteria, including follower count, platform, engagement rate, country, reach, category, and more.

It’s this flexibility that makes Meltwater such a powerful tool for influencer marketing. There’s more than one way to define “top Instagram influencers,” because audience size only tells part of the story.

By matching influencers against your own criteria, you can find the best influencers for your use cases.

Some questions to consider are:

Does the influencer share my target audience?

Is follower count the most important consideration?

How can I tell the influencer’s engagement rate?

Can a global influencer give me similar or better results than a local influencer?

How well-known is the influencer outside of Instagram?

Could a lesser-known influencer give me a better influencer campaign ROI?

With these questions in mind, there’s no doubt that vetting influencers is a multifaceted process. Having the right data at your fingertips gives you a good starting point to begin the selection process.

Most-Followed Instagram Accounts

At Meltwater, we have many of the same questions you do when it comes to choosing influencers. That’s why we ran the data to find the most followed Instagram accounts — consider this a free preview.

Cristiano Ronaldo

More than 853.1 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers Posts reach an average of 127.9 million fans

A name known around the world both on and off Instagram, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo boasts more than 853.1 million followers, one of the largest audiences on IG.

Posts reach an average of 127.9 million fans, which focus on everything from sports to nature. In terms of influence, our platform gives him a rating of 99 out of 100.

Instagram

728.2 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers Posts reach an average of 24.4 million fans

The irony isn’t lost here: Instagram has one of the most followed IG accounts with 728.2 million followers. Posts from the official account reach an average of 24.4 million people around the world, featuring a collection of art, people, communities, and other content.

The audience for IG’s Instagram account is nearly split 50/50 in terms of gender, with the majority of followers living in the US and India.

Beyonce

More than 385.4 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers Posts reach an average of 26.6 million fans

Another name that needs no introduction, Beyonce is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram.

She’s amassed more than 385.4 million followers to date, most of whom are in the United States and Brazil.

Khaby Lame

Nearly 240 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers Average post reach of 54.6 million people

Khaby Lame might not be a household name, but his fans around the world will recognize his deadpan facial expressions and content highlighting the flaws in various “life hacks.”

Born in Senegal and living in Italy, Khaby first rose to fame on TikTok via videos that mock well-intentioned yet overly complicated shortcuts for basic tasks.

He now has nearly 240 million followers on Instagram with an average post reach of 54.6 million people.

Addison Rae

38 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers Average post reach of 23.3 million people

American actress and media personality Addison Rae was ranked the highest-earning TikToker in 2020, but she’s gained quite a following on Instagram, too.

The content creator has garnered a number of brand partnerships, including L’Oreal Paris and Champs Sports, with posts reaching 23.3 million fans on average. Our data shows the majority of her followers are women and located in the United States and Germany.

Top 9 Instagram Influencers Based on Engagement Rate

Popular doesn’t always mean better, especially if you have a niche product. Celebrities have mass appeal, so consider that only a portion of their followers might fit your ideal customer profile.

In addition to looking at audience size, you’ll also want to consider engagement rate.

Nano influencers (those with between 1,000-5,000 followers) average a 4.8% engagement rate per post, making them the most engaging type of influencer to partner with.

Here’s what our Meltwater data tells us about the top Instagram influencers with high engagement:

Jisoo

72.9 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers Average post reach of 4.9 million people

people 6.73% engagement rate

One of Indonesia’s most popular fashion influencers, JISOO creates lifestyle content for her 72.9 million followers.

The majority of her followers live in Indonesia and Russia, with the average post reaching 4.9 million people. Even considering her celebrity-sized following, her engagement rate remains higher than average at 6.73%.

Lee Min-ho

More than 61.2 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 6.84% engagement rate

South Korean actor and activist Lee Min-ho has garnered more than 61.2 million followers on Instagram.

He’s most widely known for his role in the 2009 hit Boys Over Flowers , which earned him a Best New Actor award.

His most noteworthy social media presence is on Instagram, where he earns a 6.84% average engagement rate.

La Doble P

8 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 16.83% engagement rate

Musician Peso Pluma, also known as La Doble P (Double P) has an impressive engagement rate on Instagram despite not posting frequently.

About 16.83% of his fans engage with his posts, more than triple the average of a nano influencer.

Ice Spice

7.7 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 23.72% engagement rate

Rapper, artist, and influencer Ice Spice (whose real name is Isis Gaston) has attracted top brand partnerships like Vogue along with more than 7.7 million followers.

Her music blew up after fellow rapper Drake played her song “Munch” on his SiriusXM radio station, creating newfound fame for the Bronx native.

A 23.72% engagement rate proves she has plenty of influence over her fans.

Iran Ferreira

47.3 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 6.24% engagement rate

Brazilian digital creator Iran Ferreira (also known as Luva De Pedreiro) is a soccer player who shares his passion for the game via TikToks.

He won the hearts of sports fans with his unique ball tricks played on a dirt field.

His Instagram account sees high engagement too, averaging 6.24% across his 47.3 million followers.

Rosé

72 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 7.4% engagement rate

With a core audience split between the United States and Indonesia, Rosé maintains a 7.4% engagement rate on Instagram. Born Roseanne Park, the Korean-New Zealand singer shares content related to her music, travels, and brand partnerships.

V

59 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 22.19% engagement rate

A Korean singer and content creator, Kim Tae-hyung (known simply as V on Instagram) is a member of the boy band BTS.

Nearly 90% of his audience is female, mostly in the United States and Japan.

Engagement on Instagram is significantly higher than average, earning 22.19% across his 59 million followers.

AR

21.1 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 3.7 million engagements per post

YouTuber Adin Ross has grown a sizable following on Instagram, reaching a total of 21.1 million fans.

The live streamer is well known for his celebrity collaborations and gaming videos, particularly the NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto.

Dream

3.1 million Instagram followers

Instagram followers 30% engagement rate

Video content creator Dream (whose real name is Clay) is an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer whose primary focus is Minecraft content.

He’s a fixture in the gaming community and has earned more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram and over 31 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Engagement on Insta is higher than average, reaching nearly 30% per post.

Top 11 Instagram Influencers Overall

The top influencers on Instagram are typically well-known names. We see them on IG, magazine covers, the big screen, and other social media channels. We hear them on the radio or on popular podcasts.

These world-famous Instagrammers are a big reason why Instagram has become a place of discovery, inspiration, and brand partnerships.

Even if you’re not ready to collaborate, you should at least follow these top influencers on Instagram:

Chris Evans

Actor Chris Evans has garnered an impressive following of 18.9 million fans on IG, along with an equally impressive 6.52% engagement rate.

His content focuses mostly on his career (and a few cute puppy pics).

Suga of BTS

One of the original members of the K-Pop group BTS, Suga continues to make waves in the music industry.

Engagement on Instagram is high, with posts reaching nearly double his following.

Taylor Swift

The queen of pop country, Taylor Swift is well-known for her captivating melodies and poetic lyrics.

She has become one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation, attracting a worldwide following of 259 million Instagrammers.

Justin Bieber

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber became world famous at a young age. He shares content on IG with his more than 289 million followers on sports, life, and brand collabs.

Jennifer Lopez

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez (or J. Lo) has built an illustrious career over the past four decades.

With more than 244 million Instagram followers, J. Lo is one of the most-liked influencers in beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

The Kardashian-Jenner Tribe

The Kardashian-Jenner family is a sizable one, and they’re all active on Instagram. Follow beauty influencers Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for tips and inspiration.

Or follow sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, along with mom Kris Jenner, all of whom attract multiple brand partnerships every year.

Ariana Grande

Pop culture icon Ariana Grande is also a beauty influencer to her audience of more than 370 million IG followers.

She’s no stranger to influencer marketing campaigns, working with brands like Ulta Beauty and r.e.m. beauty.

Selena Gomez

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has earned a reputation for being a relatable celebrity, making her a great choice for influencer marketing campaigns.

Many young girls look up to her as a role model, and her content feels natural and fun. Thanks in part to the drama between Selena and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, hashtag #teamselena trended hot and brought her a boatload of new followers, which now total 416 million.

Lionel Messi

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi brings a global presence to his brand collaborations.

He’s considered the world’s greatest soccer player of his time.

With more than 462 million Instagram followers, brands like Nike and Adidas have competed to work with him on brand awareness campaigns.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

One of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, Dwayne Johnson has also become one of the top social media influencers.

He shares content on sports, fitness, his career, and brand partners with his more than 379 million followers.

National Geographic

When we think of potential influencers, people usually come to mind.

But well-known brands can also be influential. Take National Geographic, for instance. They are one of the most-followed accounts on Instagram, with more than 275 million followers.

How to Create Your Own Instagram Influencers List

Choosing the right Instagram influencer to represent your brand isn’t a decision to take lightly. The influencers we named above have all grown impressive followings on IG and other social channels, giving you potentially massive exposure. But it’s also important not to neglect macro-influencers, mega influencers, or micro-influencers who can also give you the engagement and conversions you need.

Choosing the right Instagram influencer to represent your brand isn't a decision to take lightly. The influencers we named above have all grown impressive followings on IG and other social channels, giving you potentially massive exposure. But it's also important not to neglect macro-influencers, mega influencers, or micro-influencers who can also give you the engagement and conversions you need.

