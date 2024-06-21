Are your social channels working for you?
Juggling multiple social profiles is tough, especially at a global scale. You're tasked with managing a consistent content calendar and engaging with multiple audiences. On top of that, you need to understand if all your efforts are impacting your brand's visibility and increasing its bottom-line. Meltwater makes it easier. Create, manage, and track your social media activities in one place so you can spend less time on administrative tasks, and more on strategy.
Most marketers say social media is more important than ever for their business in 2024.
Number of brands with a Facebook profile, followed by LinkedIn (79%), Instagram (79%), X (68%) and YouTube (60%).
Three quarters of companies plan to either maintain or increase their social media budgets in 2024.
Build your social empire with Meltwater.
Make Social Simple
Manage dozens, even hundreds of accounts from a single social media management solution.
Collaborate Effortlessly
Small teams, big teams, multiple teams, external teams - We make it easy to work together.
Painless Measurement
Track performance for your channels in one place with consistent metrics.
Never Miss an Opportunity
Keep tabs on your messages and comments so nothing can slip through the cracks.
No Approval Nightmares
Customizable workflows make content approval processes painless and efficient.
Streamline your workflows and scale with Meltwater.
A content calendar that relieves the headache of post scheduling across your social profiles, and ensures your media is in the right format for each platform. Create compelling copy and eye-catching images with AI-powered assistants or user-generated content, and organize images and video in an integrated asset library.
Find new communities and foster deeper connections with your audience across your owned social media profiles, social listening searches, and key opinion leaders. One inbox gives your team access to full conversation histories with automated rules and advanced organization so you can respond to your fans quickly and keep them engaged.
No more pulling data from each channel and manually analyzing your cross-platform performance. Our tool automatically builds stakeholder-ready reports across your owned, paid, and influencer campaigns to show how your social media strategy is driving brand growth.
Bring your social media and influencer marketing campaigns together in one holistic strategy. Share top-performing influencer generated content (IGC) on your own channels. Analyze connections across your influencer and owned campaign performance to amplify the activities driving the best results.
Key features.
We work with some incredible brands.
“Meltwater allows us to personalize our social media approach. Above all, it shows that the brand is interested in the customers”
Chloé Allègre
Social Media Project Manager, Domino’s Pizza France
Scale across industry-leading platforms.
Time to ramp up your social.
Run your social media management with a solution built to scale.