The Ultimate Guide to Influencer Marketing

As the word ‘influencer’ becomes increasingly commonplace, it is imperative that marketers differentiate between influencers and creators. Naturally, you should understand how they can be valuable to your business before you run your next campaign.

Trends shaping the influencer marketing landscape in 2020

Choosing relevant influencers in the absence of vanity metrics

Writing an influencer marketing brief

Demonstrating the success of your campaign

Marketers can now keep track of their campaign’s performance in real-time and generate reports in an instant. From engagement numbers to follower growth, earned media value to link clicks, marketers can have it all at their fingertips. We even track perishable content like Instagram Stories.

Say goodbye to being drowned in multiple spreadsheets – the many hours that you will save can be channelled into more strategic activities that will drive greater ROI.