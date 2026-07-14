Social media analytics software
Still pulling reports from 5 different platforms?
Social media reporting shouldn’t take hours—or require five different tools. But for many teams, it still does. Meltwater's social media analytics software solves this problem.
Is your social media reporting taking hours?
You’re likely dealing with:
- Siloed data across platforms
- Manual exports and spreadsheet-heavy workflows
- Inconsistent reporting across teams or regions
- Limited visibility into competitors
- Pressure to prove ROI without a clear way to measure it
Native analytics weren’t built to give you a complete view. They show you what’s happening on one platform—not how everything connects.
Meltwater replaces this fragmented approach with a single source of truth, giving you cross-channel visibility without the manual work.
Social media insights in one unified dashboard
Meltwater’s social media analytics software brings all your data together into one place — allowing you to finally see the full picture.
Instead of jumping between platforms, exporting spreadsheets, and stitching together reports, you get a single, unified dashboard that tracks performance across channels, benchmarks competitors, and proves the value of social media.
From daily monitoring to executive reporting, everything you need is in one social media analytics platform.
Trusted by marketing teams worldwide
Instead of relying on separate tools, a social media analytics platform provides a comprehensive view of your entire social strategy—helping you understand what’s working and where to optimize.
What is social media analytics software?
Instead of relying on separate tools, a social media analytics platform provides a comprehensive view of your entire social strategy—helping you understand what’s working and where to optimize.
Why native analytics aren’t enough
Native platform insights
Meltwater Social Media Analytics
Cross-channel visibility
Meltwater brings all your social data together, saving time and streamlining your workflow. No more switching between tools!
Track performance across Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X, and more, with both organic and paid data in one place. Monitor campaigns, hashtags, and content performance while comparing results across brands, regions, or teams.
By combining owned and earned data, Meltwater gives you a complete view of your social presence—turning disconnected metrics into meaningful insights.
See how you stack up against competitors
Understanding your own performance is only part of the story.
Meltwater helps you benchmark against competitors so you can see where you lead—and where you need to improve. Track competitor accounts, analyze engagement rates, and measure share of voice across channels.
With built-in sentiment analysis, you can also understand how audiences feel about your brand compared to others, helping you refine messaging and strategy with confidence.
Prove social media ROI with executive-ready reports
Social teams are under increasing pressure to demonstrate impact—and Meltwater makes it easy to deliver.
Generate clear, executive-ready reports that connect social performance to business outcomes. Track engagement rates, campaign performance, and key metrics alongside broader marketing goals.
AI-powered summaries highlight what matters most, so you can quickly communicate insights to leadership without spending hours building presentations.
Automate social reporting and reclaim your time
Manual reporting is one of the biggest drains on social teams.
Meltwater automates the process, allowing you to schedule reports, customize dashboards, and deliver insights to stakeholders without repetitive work.
Reports can be tailored to different audiences—whether it’s a high-level executive summary or a detailed performance breakdown—so everyone gets the insights they need, when they need them.
Connect social media analytics with earned media insights
Social media doesn’t exist in a vacuum.
Meltwater connects your social media analytics with earned media and PR insights, giving you a unified view of your brand’s performance across channels.
By combining social, media coverage, and broader brand conversations, you can understand how campaigns influence perception, measure total impact, and align marketing and communications teams around shared insights.
Scale social media analytics across teams & tegions
As organizations grow, so does the complexity of social media reporting.
Meltwater makes it easy to scale by providing consistent, standardized analytics across teams, markets, and brands. Whether you’re managing multiple regions or coordinating across departments, everyone works from the same data and dashboards.
This ensures alignment, reduces duplication, and creates a clear, consistent view of performance across the organization.
Stop switching between tools. Start seeing the full picture.
Social media analytics shouldn’t be fragmented. With Meltwater, you get a single platform that brings together data, insights, and reporting—so you can focus on strategy instead of spreadsheets.
Meltwater Social Media Analytics FAQs
Yes. Meltwater consolidates data from major social platforms into a single dashboard, giving you a unified view of performance across channels.
Unlike native tools, Meltwater provides cross-channel visibility, competitive benchmarking, and automated reporting—eliminating the need for manual data aggregation.
Yes. You can monitor competitor accounts, benchmark performance, and analyze share of voice and sentiment across platforms.
Absolutely. Meltwater allows you to schedule and automate reports, reducing manual work and ensuring stakeholders receive timely updates.
Data is updated frequently to provide near real-time insights, allowing you to respond quickly to trends and performance changes.
Meltwater uses advanced AI models to analyze sentiment at scale, providing a reliable view of audience perception across social conversations.
Yes. Meltwater supports integrations and data exports, enabling you to connect social insights with broader business intelligence systems.
Meltwater provides access to extensive historical data, allowing you to analyze trends over time and benchmark long-term performance.
Yes. Agencies can create customized, client-ready reports and dashboards, making it easy to demonstrate value and performance.
Pricing is flexible and based on your needs, including the number of users, brands, and features required—so you can scale as your organization grows.