March 2023
Now Showing Twitter Views and Media Views
Explore
Meltwater is bringing more engagement data to our customers with the new Twitter Views and Media Views features from Twitter! Twitter Views are now available in the Explore content stream, as well as the Content Analysis Card, Monitor, Media Relations, Communities, and Analyze!
Twitter View counts, also known as ‘Impressions’, show the total number of times a Tweet has been viewed, and Media Views reflects the number of times media (attached image or video) has been viewed within a Tweet. We also expanded your exposure to Reddit metrics, adding number of reactions, threads, & Reddit score.
Explore: New Filters - "Media Format" and "Outlet Type"
Explore
In 2023, the Meltwater Product teams are focused on making it easier for you to create searches with relevant results. As such, we're excited to announce two new filter types to make your lives easier and your searches better: 'Media format' and 'Outlet type.'
The Media format subfilter allows you to include or exclude search results by specific news media format - Online and Print. *Meltwater has partnerships with select content providers that offer access to print media. Access to this content is offered as add-on package. The 'Media format' lets you isolate print media when you have the add-on.
The Outlet Type subfilter lets you include or exclude news media results by specific categories - press releases, trade publications, stock market news, and more. The subfilter works at the publisher level, classifying outlets according to the type of news media they mainly publish. For example, Marketwatch.com and all its published content fall in the Stock Market News category.
Explore: Upgraded Content Stream
Explore
The content stream on the Overview tab in Explore & Explore for MI has been upgraded to the universal Meltwater design for content cards. The new experience supports the filtered mentions side pop-out and the Content Analysis Card.
You will also find new displays for source types and custom categories, a compact view option, and new options for sharing and opening in a new tab.
Explore: Bulk URL Source List Generator
Explore
Save time by creating news source filter lists in bulk! You can now paste up to 2000 URLs at a time when filtering for News by source! Quickly copy/paste your comma-separated list of URLs to search all sites at once.
The ‘By source’ filter lets you segment & surface search results according to a set of user-specified news sources. However, the source list may be quite large depending on your criteria.
Previously, each source would need to be entered and manually sorted one by one. Now, you can save time by sourcing up to 2000 URLs at once, freeing you up to quickly get back to analyzing results.
Alerts: Now available on the Homepage and Main Navigation
Alerts
Alert subscriptions enables you to stay on top of mentions, spikes in coverage, sentiment changes, and other alert offerings.
Alerts are now available on the Homepage via a module that shows the newest content, located below the More from Meltwater promo card.
Alerts have also been elevated to a primary location in the left hand navigation panel, now located below Reports.
Klear: Save Custom Influencer Information to Profiles
Klear
Klear has launched the ability to save answers gathered during influencer recruitment (from information requested in Recruit and campaign briefs) and assign them as custom variables within influencer profiles.
February 2023
Klear: Filter Using Multiple Tags; Tracking Links With Custom Parameters; Sponsored Engagement Rate; Weekly Campaign Email
Klear
Klear has released a series of updates that improve functionality to more easily surface and compare relevant data when vetting influencers and then measuring campaigns.
Filter Using Multiple Tags in Profiles: You can now filter influencers using more than one tag in Profiles to vet across categories for campaigns. You can filter for either “Any Selected Tags” or “All Selected Tags”.
Sponsored Engagement Rate: There is a new Instagram metric available to view the “Sponsored Content” specific engagement rate for influencers.
Filter Using Multiple Tags in Measure: Filter subsets of influencers using tags in Measure to easily compare campaign results across groups and gain insights on performance.
Tracking Links With Customer Parameters: There is a new UTM builder in Connect to make the process of creating tracking links easier and offer more flexibility for cohesive reporting.
Weekly Campaign Email: Klear has revamped the campaign summary email to feature a new layout and include more robust stats for brands to have the most relevant campaign information summarized.
More about Klear
Monitor: ‘Since Last Viewed’ date picker; ‘Favorite’ Pin; Mini Profiles: Media Relations Contacts & Twitter Authors
Monitor
We are excited to launch a monitoring product release bundle, featuring three new features:
‘Since last viewed’ date picker: A new date picker option which displays only the content from the last time that you viewed a particular search, tag, RSS feed, or saved View in Monitor.
‘ Favorite ’ Pin: Now you can designate any search, tag, RSS feed or saved monitoring view as a “favorite,” pinning that item to the top of Monitor’s drop-down menu.
Mini Profiles - Media Relations Contacts & Twitter Authors: You can easily retrieve important information about authors directly from the content stream. By clicking on the name of journalists in our contact database and Twitter authors, you will get the highlights about that author.
How it works
Reporting: Introducing new sort options for Daily Digest
Report
You will now have additional options to adjust the sorting of your daily digest to better fit your monitoring responsibilities!
Users can now sort content in the Daily Digest, by selecting any of the new five different parameters/values with the option to sort the order ascending or descending to help surface the most impactful content first. For example, sorting by Reach can help surface the most impactful content from larger publications first.
With more customizable Daily Digests, you will be able to create relevant, accurate, and actionable reports.
Read more
Explore: New Twitter sub-filters
Explore
Now available: 7 new subfilters for Twitter results in Explore.
When filtering by source type in Explore, users now have the option to go beyond just selecting Twitter, with 7 new criteria options.
Filter account by: Status, Followers, Gender.
Or filter tweets by: Type, Retweets, Replies, and Likes.
By expanding the filters available to you, it allows for better refinement, and ultimately, better results, allowing you to get relevant information quicker and easier.
Engage: Team Performance Dashboard
Engage
Track your community management team performance with a new dashboard in Analyze.
The Team Performance template in Analyze is a brand new dashboard allowing you to easily track, measure, and trend your team actions in Conversations within Engage. This dashboard features data for all conversations actions, across all connected social channels. This dashboard features 10 visualizations, including a section by team member.
How it works
Explore: Improvements to Advanced Search Highlighting
Explore
All operator fields will now be highlighted in orange, making it easier for users to distinguish between the search terms and the search operators. This update enhances the readability of the search, for more efficient writing, managing, troubleshooting, and understanding of queries.
January 2023
Klear: Influencers can now manually upload Instagram stories to campaigns
Klear
Previously, when influencers didn’t authenticate their Instagram account to Klear, the only way to report about the results of their Instagram Stories was for the brand to manually add those to the campaigns. This meant the influencers had to take screenshots and send those to the brand, who then had to upload these manually to Klear, one by one.
To make this process easier for both the influencers and the brand, Klear now offers a way for non authenticated influencers to upload Instagram Stories directly to the campaign they were invited to.
Personalize your social responses with media via access to the Asset Library in Conversations
Engage
Users can now add assets (images, videos, and GIFs) to comments and replies via Conversations in Engage!
Upload directly from your computer, pull from the asset library, or use one of the built-in integrations to add images, videos, or gifs directly to fan comments and replies for Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Using the Add asset option in conversations, you can now include pre-approved, on-brand media in your responses.
Explore: new Boolean for finding Facebook Reels
Explore
Now, you can search Facebook Reel results using "attachmentType:reel" in Explore. Advanced search for customers with a connected Facebook account. Short-form videos are increasingly popular: Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook now offers the same functionality.
Engage Mobile: Edit Scheduled Post Text in Publish
Engage
Users can now edit the text for scheduled posts in Publish via the Engage mobile app!
Edit and approve on the go! Content approvers can now edit the text of a post before approval. Previously, they would need to reject these posts and have them resubmitted.
This is also the first step to allow for full publish creation via the mobile app.
December 2022
Explore: Boolean Support for Company Events
Explore
While the ability to receive AI-powered alerts on events for defined companies has been available, it is difficult to drill into these events for more context, requiring overly complex Boolean queries.
Now, with Boolean support, segmentation, and exploration of events have never been easier.
This allows for much more complex use cases and provides exploratory research capabilities that enable customers to get to insights faster.
We Increased the Number of Communities from 20 to 2,000, Mini-Profiles Include TikTok and YouTube, And So Much More
Communities
The number of Communities available for display via the Topic Wheel in the Overview tab has increased from 20 to 2,000! For example, users can now go beyond common (generic) communities like ‘Sports’ and drill into more niche sub-communities such as ‘Golf’, ‘Martial Arts’, and ‘Racquet Sports’. Additionally, search, pagination, and sorting have been added to the Communities home screen table, making it easier to find the report you are looking for. Pagination means we segment the results across multiple pages. Lastly, mini-profiles now support Tiktok and YouTube.
Introducing DiscoveryBETA, Linkfluence’s AI-based Insight Assistant
Linkfluence
DiscoveryBETA is Linkfluence's brand new AI-based Insight Assistant. It’s a new technology that automatically detects, explains and surfaces unusual changes and shifts within a workspace data set to help our users discover potentially important insights.
It helps data analysts while exploring their data sets more systematically and efficiently, resulting in greater time savings and improved data analysis quality.
Get a demo
Explore: New ‘Filtered mentions’ via the Topic Analysis tab
Explore
Filtered mentions is a new ‘in context’ view that allows a user to quickly view the mentions for any metric, without altering their search results via boolean, filters, or refreshing. Filtered mentions are available within the Topic Analysis tab of Explore.
Often, when conducting exploratory research, you find a spike, dip, interesting word, etc., that interests you and you want to dive a little deeper into. However, you don’t want to have to alter your boolean or filters just to be able to. Now, with Filtered mentions, you can uncover the mentions driving these metrics, with a single click.
Content Analysis Card in the universal Content Stream
Meltwater
The Content Analysis Card helps users qualify and identify relevant content faster by surfacing the top entities, entity-level sentiment, author profile, and Twitter engagement in one consolidated view. Hover over the analytics icon on an editorial article or social post found in the content stream to access the Content Analysis Card. The content stream can be found in Monitor, topic analysis, Dashboards, or Communities. Read more
Communities: Filters for Age, Gender, Location, and Tier
Communities
New filters for every tab in Communities! We are excited to introduce filters for age, gender, location, and influence tier. All new filters are present on each of the three tabs in Communities: Overview, Communities, and Authors. Since its launch in June 2022, Communities has offered a deeper look into the authors and user communities driving the conversations behind topics. Today, with filters, it’s now possible to drill even further into the data and its sub-communities.
November 2022
Monitor: Ability to create alerts + PDF download
Monitor
Save time and be informed of the key insights for your current searches without leaving the Monitor app. ‘Create alerts’ under the Create button at the top navigation bar allows users to set up various alerts based on their account’s entitlements. Alerts allow for passive media monitoring and for sharing key insights with others.
‘PDF download’ is now an option under export content. You have the ability to download a PDF of the coverage you’ve selected.
How it works
Bulk Tracking Link in Connect
Klear
By sharing trackable links with influencers, you are able to view real-time insights on link performance, for a complete picture of the customer journey.
Previously, this was done by creating a unique tracking link, per influencer, and sharing it with them directly. Not anymore. Today, you share tracking links with multiple influencers at a time. They each receive a unique tracking link specific only to them, with a customized ID and UTM tags. This means what was once a very manual and time-consuming process, is now quick and automatic!
How it works
Select All for Location Filter
Explore
Announcing a new usability improvement for Explore users. The Location filter in Explore and Explore for MI have been updated to include a new Select All option. For clients that want to include several countries, or to simply exclude a few countries, it is faster to be able to select all, and then deselect the countries they wish to exclude from their results.
Support for Shopify Collections
Klear
In addition to selecting specific products during product gifting, Klear users now have the ability to also select from store collections. Instead of needing to select every individual product for a campaign, save time by selecting all products in a Shopify collection at once.
Calculate Engagement Rate by Reach
Klear
While follower count is a useful metric for social influencer campaigns, higher maturity rate customers asked for the ability to calculate reach. Reach is the ratio of total engagements divided by the number of users who actually saw it. While we recommend using Reach to calculate Engagement Rate, one size does not fit all. Some still prefer to calculate engagement rate using followers. That is why we’ve placed the power to choose in your hands. Simply go to your account settings and switch to the Reporting tab, and under Engagement Rate, select either Followers or Reach.
Klear - Filter Campaign Results with new Filters in Measure
Klear
Measure a specific subset of your campaign by network, media type, or influencer tag.
With the new Filter option in the measure tab of a campaign, you can now look more granularly, allowing for measurement within a subset of your overall campaign data. When paired with macro data, an easy way to look at microdata offers a more well-rounded view of your campaign. Filters include social network, media type, and influencer tag.
Smart Alerts Generic Webhook Integration
Integrations
Receive Meltwater Smart Alerts in the collaboration tools where you already conduct business.
A webhook in web development is how one app can send an automated message to another app. In this instance, it allows Meltwater to send Smart Alerts to other apps. Using an automation platform such as Zapier, Make, or IFTT (If This Then That), a user can connect to Discord, Google Chat, WhatsApp Business API, and many more!
By enabling this integration right from within Meltwater, our customers can now receive automated, AI-powered alerts sent directly to their preferred channels. Having a centralized channel with all Alerts flowing in will allow teams to better collaborate and act on business-critical news, market shifts/trends, and competitive intelligence.
Read more
Frame Selection for Instagram Video Thumbnail in Engage Publish
Engage
This is a top customer request! Now, you can select the thumbnail for Instagram video posts and Reels in Engage from a list of frames taken from the video.
Customizing preview thumbnails for IG video posts and reels provides customers more control over the look and aesthetic of their videos before a user plays them.
This allows for greater customization and flexibility, while informing the user of the video content in an instant.
Read more
October 2022
Introducing new settings; Queries tab in Radarly
Radarly
Now available: a new Settings interface to create and manage your queries that follows UX best practices to make your life easier. Displays all the project queries as a list. Now, it’s easier for users to customize their query view, ensuring they are capturing accurate and complete datasets.
- Explore your queries at a glance
- Preview the main information in a table that you can sort
- Easily filter to refine the list
- Search to watch terms already set up, track a typo, update terms
- Bulk edit to delete queries or recover past data
Monitor Enhancements
Monitor
We made two updates to Monitor this week!
A more intuitive workflow for adding, and editing streams, and inputs helps you customize monitoring views to your unique needs. The updates include new color-coding options, and the ability to update input options on the fly in two clicks.
Now you can add up to 5 inputs per stream, allowing you to consume more content than ever before and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.
Klear - Language filter for TikTok and Instagram Search
Klear
When conducting a new search for Instagram or TikTok, you now have the ability to filter by language. The language filter analyzes the text of the content an influencer has published and identifies the language they most often use. Currently, we can identify and categorize the following languages: English, Spanish, German, French, and Italian.
- Finding the right influencers that speak the language you need
- Connect authentically with consumers in their native language
- Expand to new markets and reach new cohorts
Bilibili as a new source in Radarly
Radarly
In order to capture a more comprehensive global coverage, Linkfluence now offers access to Bilbili data via our Radarly consumer insights platform, along with a comprehensive range of other leading Asian social media platforms. You have access to Bilibili’s posts and authors, and can specifically manipulate Bilibili data using our filters, if you need to go deeper in the analysis of this platform.
As China becomes an increasingly important market for Western brands, it’s critical to gain a deep understanding of Chinese consumers, and by adding Bilibili data to our platform, we’re making it easier than ever to gain that insight.
New! Explore for Media Intelligence
Explore
Meltwater is upgrading all Search customers to Explore for Media Intelligence, an all-in-one experience for building multi-channel searches, refining and capturing accurate results, and briefing stakeholders with readymade reports.
All existing searches, filters, alerts, and dashboards will remain intact, making the switch as simple as possible. For more info, read the Help Center article here.
User Governance Permissions in Engage
Engage
User Governance Permissions in Engage allows customers to control their users' Engage access and permission level, at the social channel level. The new permission options are Full Access, Need Approval, View Only, No Access, and Approver. Read the Help Center Article.
New Analytics Widget (Engagement Trend by Source Type)
Explore
A new widget, Engagement Trend by Source Type, has been added to the Analytics tab in Explore. Engagement Trend by Source Type displays the number of engagements per day, broken down by each social source.
When the widget is clicked, filters for source type and date selected are applied.
Content analytics helps you determine whether there's a fit between what a journalist has recently been writing about and your key messages and campaign objectives.
How it works
New Mini-Profile for Authors Powered by Klear and Linkfluence in Communities
Communities
Clicking an author on any tab in communities will now open a new mini-profile slide out, which includes new profile and follower info, powered by Klear and Linkfluence.
Now, you can more easily identify influencer and key opinion leaders to gather a more complete picture of their social media presence and identify partnership opportunities.
Two new widgets; plus Authors tab sorting in Communities
Explore
Two new widgets have been added to Explore and Communities: Top Author Locations and Top Occupations. Both widgets infer data about authors from their Twitter bio. You can find these new widgets on the Authors tab in Explore, and the Overview tab in Communities. Both are included in CSV exports and shareable dashboards.
Also, you can now sort the Authors tab in Communities, by Followers, Following, and Tweets. How it works
Combined Search: Filter Sets and Custom Categories available as inputs
Explore
Saved Filter sets and Custom Categories are now available as selectable inputs for Combined search in Explore and Explore for MI!
When building/editing a Combined search, users will now be able to select from their saved Filter sets, as well as saved Custom Categories. They can be used in all three boolean boxes. How it works
Klear - Mark recruit questions as required
Klear
Klear offers our customers the ability to create customizable recruit forms to promote ambassador programs and help you collaborate with your clients. We are now upgrading our recruit form capabilities, and allowing you to mark specific custom questions as required.
- Make sure you get your most important questions answered
- Save time by easily sorting through respondents based on their responses
- Save time by easily screening out potential ambassadors that don’t want to submit required answers
September 2022
More from Meltwater
Homepage
Ever wonder what else Meltwater offers to help you with your PR and Marketing objectives? Wonder no more!
More from Meltwater enables you to find new features, apps, and tools that you don’t subscribe to yet, on your own time, from right within the platform.
Located on the Meltwater homepage next to the Product Overview tiles, More from Meltwater will automatically carousel through recommended Meltwater and partner offerings.
Simply click the Request Demo button inside the Meltwater application for more information. Learn how
Introducing the Meltwater Chrome Extension
Meltwater
Your media monitoring companion when scanning content on the web outside of the Meltwater platform, the Meltwater Chrome Extension saves time and stitches together your media monitoring stack, establishing a central source of truth for reporting accuracy and consistency.
- Ditch the copy and paste, work faster - The Chrome Extension auto-captures the article title, journalist name, summary, image, and hyperlink, eliminating the need to manually copy and paste and work across multiple screens.
- Stitch together your media monitoring stack and establish a single source truth for reporting accuracy and consistency - The Meltwater Chrome extension works alongside your daily monitoring workflows and centralizes all tagged and added content in the Meltwater app for greater reporting accuracy and consistency.
- Make sure nothing slips through the cracks - News breaks every second. Though Meltwater captures nearly all of it, the Chrome extension gives you immediate, full confidence articles are found in Meltwater when others come looking for them.
Monitor Enhancements
Monitor
Monitor your brand mentions, competitors, and industry trends, within the same omnichannel view.
- Save, load, and manage multiple Monitor views, allowing for more organization, customization, and collaboration, with easy view switching via a new drop-down menu.
- Introducing a more intuitive workflow for adding, and editing streams, and inputs. With new color-coded input chips, and the ability to update input options on the fly in two clicks.
- Increases inputs to 5 per stream, and increases the number of streams per monitor to 5 per view, allowing for 177% increase in inputs per single view.
New Topic Analysis tab in Explore, plus new Analytics tab widgets
Explore
Topic Analysis is an exploratory research tool that resides in a new tab in Explore designed to help you understand the underlying meaning of the topics within your results. It gives users better tools to synthesize key themes in conversations from a set of results, as well as understand the general tenor of those results.
We have also introduced new widgets on the Analytics: Total Engagement, Most Engaged Content, Top Editorial Sources, and Top Shared Links.
New DingTalk Integration
Integrations
At this point, nearly all organizations use some form of collaboration tool to conduct business. Adding to our integrations arsenal, we are now introducing a DingTalk integration to receive Meltwater Alerts. Customers can now receive automated, AI-powered alerts sent directly to their dedicated DingTalk channels.
Explore Homescreen Refresh
Explore
The Explore homescreen has been refreshed to include separate tiles for each search type in Explore: Keyword search, Advanced search, Combined search, and Compare search.
Also, labels have been moved from their own column beside the saved searches table to nested under a new searchable dropdown filter menu.
New NLP Improvements in Radarly (Named Entity Recognition / Keyphrases)
Radarly
The number of supported languages in Radarly for the Named Entity Recognition and the Keyphrase extraction has ben expanded! Keyphrase extraction has increased from 14 to 76 languages, and named entity recognition has increased from 11 to 20 languages.
AI-Powered Company Search in Explore
Explore
Company Search suggests and auto-generates a query comprising all relevant brand mentions, social handles, and known aliases. What does it mean for you?
- Save time, work faster - Company Search lessens the need for writing boolean, pathing you to insights faster.
- Gain a more accurate picture - Gain a more accurate picture of your brand, market, and competitors by capturing all known and relevant brand mentions.
- High-quality results for novice users - AI-powered search helps novice users arrive at high-quality search results.
State-of-the-Art Models for Assigning Sentiment and Identifying Keywords
Explore
Leveraging state-of-the-art AI models, Meltwater now provides industry-leading language coverage for Sentiment (218 languages) and Word Clouds (90 languages). Analyze key topics in more local and regional languages using our word clouds.
August 2022
LinkedIn Owned Data in Explore
Explore
Explore customers with Engage can now see your owned LinkedIn posts and comments in Explore searches and dashboards! LinkedIn is now its own selection under the source type filter for Explore customers with a connected LinkedIn company page in Engage/Social Analytics.
Explore Search Improvements
Explore
We’ve been working on making improvements to our Explore search experience, by expanding and upgrading some already available features.
- expanded emoji searching
- extended punctuation and currency support
- expanded handling of apostrophes
- improved handling of Full-width/Half-width characters
- upgraded support for searches in Thai, Khmer, Lao (Laotian), and Mynamar
- wildcard performance optimizations
Advanced User Permissions
User Permissions
Grab control with Advanced Permissions. Advanced Permissions let you define user access across all Meltwater modules. User options include Viewer, Admin, and No Access. Reduce risk and improve governance! Learn how.
Klear Mega Summer Bundle!
Klear
- Boolean support for Influencer keyword search - find influencers that mentioned multiple keywords using AND / OR boolean operators. (Ex. Fashion AND Travel)
- Campaign list view - offering both a table view of all campaigns with columns to filter and sort by.
- Use saved templates in connect messages - use saved templates everywhere you can chat with influencers in Klear.
- New connect toolbar - the new toolbar in the connect tab of campaigns offers several new options including attach file, send tracking link, send agreement, send payment, send coupon code, and saved templates!
- Instagram Reels in Campaigns - Instagram Reels are now included in campaign data.
- New Instagram Reels Badge - in influencers’ content tab and in campaign data.
- Enhanced custom variables - expansion of current custom variables to now offer no limit to the number of variables that can be added per influencer. Additionally, all variables will be saved to your account, and whenever an influencer is added to a campaign, all of their variables will be automatically added to that new campaign. Variables are also present in broadcast messages, allowing you to add a personalized touch to mass messages!
- Manually select content for collaborators - Decide which influencer content submissions your collaborators see by manually selecting the content that collaborators will see. Then manually add each submitted content to the collaboration portal, which includes a new “Awaiting Feedback” status.
- Social channel customization in Recruit form - no longer requires Instagram, allowing users to specify which channel(s) to request influencers connect.
- Add own terms to Recruit form - add a link with your own terms and conditions when building a Recruit form, rather than using the built-in Klear Ts & Cs.
July 2022
Full Instagram Reels Support in Engage
Engage
Instagram Reels data has been added to the Instagram Overview report in Social Analytics in both the Total Engagements and Engagement Breakdown widgets. There is also a new Top Reels section! Reel videos also now appear in the Instagram Benchmarking report!
Instagram Reels can now be scheduled and published directly from Engage!
Instagram Reels comments and replies also now show in Conversations and behave the same as typical Instagram posts.
TikTok Analytics Support for Social Analytics in Engage
Engage
Support for TikTok Analytics in Social Analytics! TikTok profiles can now be connected as an owned channel, and analytics are available in Social Analytics via a new TikTok Overview dashboard!
Meltwater Asset Library with New Media Uploader and Publisher Integration
Engage
Introducing the Engage Asset Library, powered by our new media uploader! A central place for storing, sharing, and managing your social media visual assets - AND the ability to add media directly to posts from either the Asset Library and/or other supported integrations via the new media uploader.
Instagram Reels Results in Explore for Social Listening
Explore
Instagram Reels data is now automatically included within Instagram results within Explore for Social Listening. This includes monitored accounts, competitors, hashtags, and owned connections (owned only for clients with Engage or standalone social analytics). Owned connections also included comments and replies on Reels.
Introducing a new Publish module in the Engage Mobile App
Mobile
The Engage Mobile app has added a new tab: Publish! Expanding beyond Conversations and My Tasks, the Publish tab consists of a content calendar feed view, providing a glance into scheduled and published content. Users can edit message details including schedule time, assignments, and tags.
Export to Google Slides for all Shareable Dashboards!
Exports
Exporting to Google Slides has been added to all Shareable Dashboards! Share dashboards directly into your Google Slides instance, for quick sharing and collaboration.
Shareable dashboard and CSV exports in Communities!
Communities
Shareable dashboards have been added to Communities via Actions! All eight widgets from the Overview tab are included. A CSV download option has also been included for the Communities and Authors tabs.
New Universal Search Bar (USB)
Homepage
The Universal Search Bar (USB) is a new toolbar that allows you to search for existing assets, help articles, and run ad-hoc Explore searches, straight from the homepage!
Introducing Facebook Group Analytics
A Facebook-approved application that allows you to analyze the conversations in your Facebook Groups. Intuitive Dashboards showcase key insights, offering a view of the underlying posts/comments. Offering powerful analytics, thanks to Meltwater’s Natural Language Processing and support for filtering/comparing between groups, and control over date ranges and date granularity.
Visual Analytics Searching
Explore
Visual enrichments are a major leap forward in AI-powered analytics. Visual enrichments let you gain insights about your brand in non-verbal/non-textual content posted on news, blogs, and Reddit. Visual enrichments allow users the ability to search the context of an image, rather than traditionally only text for news, blogs, and Reddit documents in Explore. Visual enrichments allow users to search for specific logos, celebrities, genders, etc, via newly dedicated boolean. We offer 11 different enrichment types. Learn how.
Upgraded Source Profiles in Media Relations
Media Relations
We’ve upgraded Source Profiles in Media Relations to include:
- A new look and feel, showcasing a cleaner design and more appealing layout of Source profile info, social media channels, reach, etc.
- More Twitter info: photo, bio, # of followers, Tweets, Twitter authority score, etc.
- Media Channel: includes the various media channels, ex. Paper, blog, radio, television, etc.
- More data and tabs! More data for research, divided amongst tabs: Overview and Staff, as well as Recent Articles and Recent Tweets.
- Staff tab: upgraded view into all journalists for a source, with options to search, sort, view their profile, and add to a media list.
Autocomplete for quotes, parenthesis, and brackets in the Advanced Boolean Editor
Explore
When writing boolean via the advanced boolean editor, Meltwater will now autocomplete the closing punctuation for quotations, parentheses, and brackets. What this means is that when typing a quotation mark, the closing quotation mark will automatically be applied around the word/phrase you type. Same for parentheses and brackets. Highlighting and wrapping words/blocks of text is also possible for quotation marks, parentheses, and brackets.
Two New Facebook Alerts: Breakout Post and Likely Boosted, plus Pause Alerts
Smart Alerts
We've introduced two brand new smart alerts! The Breakout Post alert analyzes your owned Facebook posts and alerts you when the engagement on one of your posts is trending higher than the average post engagement for your page over the last 7 days. The Likely Boosted Post alert analyzes monitored page Facebook posts, then predicts and alerts you when a post is likely boosted. We've also released the ability to pause alerts for all recipients.
Introducing Meltwater Communities
Communities
Communities is Meltwater's new audience discovery tool. It finds influential authors whose tweets match your query and provides insights into their demographics and interests. It offers a deep dive into audience-specific insights, allowing users to explore the individual authors and add either whole communities/subcommunities, or individuals, to an authors list to use in Explore searches for alerts, dashboards, digests, etc.
June 2022
Introducing Active Display
A news and social media command center, Active Display converts your Meltwater Explore searches, along with 1st and 3rd party data, into advanced visual analytics fit for large screens inside your office. Think command centers, communal areas of the executive suite, on a sales or customer support floor, etc. Ask your account manager for more information today!
Advanced Boolean Editor Enhancements
Explore
The Advanced Boolean editor enhancements for Explore allow users to more efficiently edit boolean queries by adding support for highlighting keywords such as operators, numbers, strings, and parentheses, and separated lines for easier organization of larger, complex strings.
Owned Social Analytics now available via the Meltwater API
API
Introducing owned Social Analytics in the Meltwater API for Facebook and Instagram!
Fetch account-level metrics, and the top posts (with post metrics) for the owned FB & IG accounts you have connected to Meltwater. Access these features by either writing code to call our API, or by using our Tableau connector.
New Contextual Content Stream in the Earned Media Measurement dashboard
Analyze
Clicking into a spike or widget within the Earned Media Measurement dashboard will now display the specific articles related to that metric via the right-side content stream. This allows you to drill into spikes and metrics to see the documents driving that trend.
Tags available as inputs for the Earned Media Measurement dashboard
Analyze
Tags can now be selected as an input when selecting searches in the Earned Media Measurement dashboard! This allows for analysis of a curated set of documents you've tagged in Explore or Monitor.
Export Shareable Dashboards to PPT & PDF for Engage
Engage
Create a report from Social Analytics dashboards, allowing you to share the insights gained, outside of Meltwater, in the format of your choosing. PPT and PDF are especially exciting, as these allow you to integrate these reports into your own corporate reporting structures.
Expanded Language Detection in Explore
Explore
Automatic AI-powered language detection in Explore has been expanded to 240 languages, dialects, and variations! Easily segment and filter by more specific and regional languages, to further your business objectives and discover new markets.
Topic Search Now Available
Explore
The ability to search by topic in Explore! Topic-based categorization is available for searching in Explore. Choose from 350 topics! Topics help you get insights quicker, by making search results more relevant.
YouTube video comments
Explore
Introducing YouTube video comments in Explore results! Find sampled comments that math your keyword search from the most productive and relevant channels on YouTube. Also introducing the new replyUrl: boolean operator!
Influencer Product Gifting
Klear
Easily share product gifts with influencers as a non-monetary form of payment. Automate manual elements of the ordering process, all within Klear. In the campaign brief, curate the available gifts, the total number of gifts, and the total value of gifts, per campaign, for influencers to choose from, then automatically send their selections through Shopify for fulfillment!
Collect Multiple Networks on Recruit Forms
Klear
Customize the social network(s) on your recruit forms for clients to Sync to Klear. Choose from Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter!
Consolidated Search Type Navigation
Explore
The option to switch between search types (Keyword, Advanced, Combined, Compare) or convert a Keyword Search to an Advanced Search has been moved from the purple actions button to under the specific search dropdown menu. A message has been placed under the purple actions button alerting users to the change.
Collaborator Feedback; Share sales data with influencers; Add content via influencer profile in campaign; Product Gifting stock check
Klear
- The collaborators portal now allows all collaborators to see each other’s feedback via feedback threads.
- Introducing the option to share the sales information generated by each influencer’s individual coupons and tracking links, directly with each influencer, via the campaign portal!
- When manually adding posts to a campaign, you now have the option to load an entire influencer profile from the influencers already added to the campaign, and select multiple posts to add via their direct social feed, directly within Klear!
- See how many available units they have in stock per product when selecting and adding them to the gifting workflow.
May 2022
Upgraded Context Rich Contact Profiles
Media Relations
We’ve upgraded Contact Profiles in Media Relations to include:
- A new look and feel, showcasing a cleaner design and more appealing layout of journalist contact info, social media channels, Media List presence, etc.
- More Twitter info: photo, bio, # of followers, Tweets, Twitter authority score, and more!
- More data and tabs! More data for research, divided amongst tabs: Overview and Interactions, as well as Recent Articles and Recent Tweets.
Split by Category in Compare Search
Explore
Segment multiple saved searches by one or more attributes using saved custom categories from Explore, in Compare! Save time by eliminating the need to create and save more searches, while running faster, more granular analyses. In the past, if you wished to compare Tesla, Mercedes, and BMW based on price, comfort, and performance, you created 9 searches. Now, you just need your 3 brand searches and 3 custom categories!
Meltwater Home Page Upgrade
Meltwater
We've upgraded the Meltwater home page to highlight the most important areas for you. Each home page order is unique to each user. Each product tile also includes direct links to specific Meltwater Academy courses, allowing you to get the insight you need faster. We've also updated the Guides and Resources section to include the most helpful resources for Meltwater users. Log in today and have a look around!
Export Explore Searches to PPT and PDF
Explore
Meltwater Explore is famous for being the only social listening product for running instant, unlimited searches. Now, you can easily export the resulting analytics from those searches into PPT and PDF exports. Export the analytics, customize what you wish, and share it internally.
Filter by Premium News Sources in Explore
Explore
When searching for news content, sometimes you need to isolate stories from premium sites. With the new Premium License filter, you can do just that! Filter down to only include news from premium sites, to find the results that matter most to you.
Klear: Influencer Management Improvements
Social Influencers
Klear has released several updates to improve your influencer management activities! New filters and tags for organizing influencers in your campaigns. Add videos to your mood board, to increase content alignment with influencers. Create and save unlimited email templates for sending comms to your influencers.
Bulk Add Content
Content
Add Content allows you to add any document into our system which is hosted online by its own URL address. To help you save time, you can now upload up to 50 documents at once, with the option to bulk tag, and an automatic source check against the Meltwater database.
Engagement data included in results for TikTok, Twitch, Pinterest, Weibo, Wechat, Little Red Book, and Douyin!
Explore
Engagement data will now appear on results in the content stream for TikTok, Twitch, Pinterest, Weibo, Wechat, Little Red Book, and Douyin! Engagement metrics on results provide additional context for how relevant a result might be to a search. For example, looking at all TikTok results mentioning my brand vs just results with over 1000 views, as results with over 1000 views might hold more weight, vs a TikTok with only 10 views.
April 2022
Now Supporting Instagram Carousel Posts
Engage
You can now schedule and post multi-image Instagram posts within Meltwater Engage! Add up to 10 images, schedule alongside other platforms, and publish without having to go through the mobile app.
Instagram Link in Bio
Engage
Convert your Instagram followers into website visitors. When publishing to Instagram, you can generate a unique link and associate the post with an external site. 'Link in bio,' as it's known, helps you route Instagram followers to your blog, newsletter form, or a product page.
The Most Comprehensive YouTube Offering for Social Media Management!
Engage
Manage your presence on YouTube, the world’s second-largest search engine! With Meltwater's Engage solution, you can schedule and publish videos, interact with fans, and view posts and channel analytics.
Twitter Competitive Benchmarking
Social Analytics
Compare your owned handles against those of your competitors or peers to assess overall audience growth, top performing posts, messaging effectiveness and more with the Twitter Competitive Benchmarking dashboard!
Events Type filter for Events Alerts
Smart Alerts
Pick the event types that matter to you. The Event type filter allows you to customize your Events alerts to only those most relevant to your use case. Choose from over 35 events!
Klear: Campaign Affiliate Data
Social Influencers
Aggregate all of your affiliate metrics per influencer for a campaign! The affiliate tab has been added to the Measure section of campaigns and offers a dedicated view focused on conversions, sales, and revenue. View sales data by products sold or influencers. And even pay affiliate fees via Klear pay!
March 2022
Klear: Predictive Mode Enhancement
Social Influencers
We've made enhancements to our predictive campaign capability! View total campaign predictions for all users in a campaign, export predictive data to CSV to share with team members, and see a complete metric breakdown to understand how each number is calculated.
Earned Media Measurement dashboard available in Analyze
Analyze
The Earned Media Measurement report allows you to measure and understand the drivers of earned media metrics. It consolidates the most relevant metrics and trends into a single dashboard. Share insights from the dashboard in either a PPT or PDF format!
February 2022
An Industry-First In Converged Media Reporting
Social Analytics
Your consumers and campaigns are omnichannel. Why should your reporting be any different? Our Paid, Earned, and Owned dashboard unifies omnichannel performance metrics into one easy-to-view report. Track your success and learn how channels work together to drive engagement and exposure.
Introducing Meltwater for Universities!
Universities have unique marketing and communication objectives. Meltwater for Universities helps you attribute media coverage at a department, faculty, and academic level, and track the complex interplay between research, citations, and social and news media.
New Alerts for Keeping Your Social Accounts Fresh
Alerts
If you are a user of social media software, you are familiar with the stress of keeping your social media account tokens from expiring. With new email, in-app, Slack, and Microsoft Team alerts, you'll easily stay on top of your token connections and prevent any loss in data or functionality.
January 2022
Klear Integrates With the World's Most Popular Ecommerce Solution
Klear
Connect Klear to your WooCommerce sites, generate and share coupons with your influencers, and measure the success of your partnerships.
Klear Integrates with Slack, Powering Faster Collaboration with Your Influencers
Klear
You can now communicate with your influencers where you spend most of your time, Slack. You'll start responding to influencers faster while keeping your team on the same page.