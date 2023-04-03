Explore: New Filters - "Media Format" and "Outlet Type"

In 2023, the Meltwater Product teams are focused on making it easier for you to create searches with relevant results. As such, we're excited to announce two new filter types to make your lives easier and your searches better: 'Media format' and 'Outlet type.'

The Media format subfilter allows you to include or exclude search results by specific news media format - Online and Print . *Meltwater has partnerships with select content providers that offer access to print media. Access to this content is offered as add-on package. The 'Media format' lets you isolate print media when you have the add-on.

The Outlet Type subfilter lets you include or exclude news media results by specific categories - press releases, trade publications, stock market news, and more. The subfilter works at the publisher level, classifying outlets according to the type of news media they mainly publish . For example, Marketwatch.com and all its published content fall in the Stock Market News category.