Influencer Marketing

The rise of the influencer marketing space – today a $10 billion industry, growing 50% per year – is one of the clearest examples of how social media is transforming traditional marketing. These days having a business website, presence on social, PR coverage, and your own content isn’t enough to compete. We'll dive into the intricacies of influencer marketing to help ensure that you're equipped with the insights needed to be successful in this space.