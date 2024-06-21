Meltwater brings market research into the social media age. Don't just move the needle. Coordinate across global offices and teams from a single source of truth, enabling big leaps forward in strategy and results.

By applying AI, data science, and market research expertise to a live feed of global data sources, we transform unstructured data into actionable insights allowing better decision-making. Meltwater consumer intelligence is designed to respond to the complex needs of large, global organizations.