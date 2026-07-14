Audience authenticity & brand safety built In

Not all follower counts are real! And not all creators are the right fit for your brand. Meltwater helps you evaluate influencer credibility with built-in authenticity metrics and brand safety checks. By analyzing follower quality, engagement patterns, and audience composition, the platform helps you avoid wasted spend and reputational risk. You can assess whether an influencer’s audience is genuine, relevant, and aligned with your brand before you invest.