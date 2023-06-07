The Top 25 Facebook Influencers Worldwide

With nearly 3 billion monthly active users around the world, Facebook is the most widely used social media platform. It’s also the place with the most active online audience, with users spending an average of 20 hours per month scrolling, sharing, and posting content. Its size alone makes it a worthwhile place for influencers, and there are plenty of Facebook influencers ready to partner with brands.

But where to start?

We’ve taken one of those first steps for you by rounding up some of the top Facebook influencers in the world. Use these influencers as starting points for your influencer marketing strategy, whether you want to collaborate with top performers or just get inspired by their posts.

Some questions you might ask to find the best Facebook influencers include:

Does the influencer create eye-catching, scroll-stopping content?

Do I need a celebrity, or should I work with micro-influencers?

What hashtag does the influencer use most?

Is the Facebook influencer also active on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or YouTube?

Is follower count the most important consideration?

Does the influencer have experience in creating campaign content?

Is the content relatable?

What types of content does the influencer produce (e.g., vlogs, blogs, Facebook Live videos)?

Potential influencers number in the millions. To narrow your search, we’ve used our Meltwater data to find the top 10 Facebook influencers based on recognition and activity.

Taylor Swift

36.8K likes per Facebook post

likes per Facebook post 2.9K Facebook comments

Facebook comments 0.05% average engagement rate per Facebook post

Even when she’s not on world tours or releasing new albums, Taylor Swift’s devoted followers hang on her every word.

In fact, their intense loyalty has earned them a name: Swifties.

On social media, Taylor’s audience tops 447.7 million fans and earns an influencer score of 100 in our book.

Kapil Sharma

126.9K likes per Facebook post

likes per Facebook post 3.1K Facebook comments

Facebook comments 0.39% average engagement rate per Facebook post

A top-rated influencer in India, Kapil Sharma has garnered nearly 100 million followers across his social media channels.

His content reaches an average of 21.4 million people per post and generates nearly 127,000 likes on Facebook.

James Rodriguez

234K likes per Facebook post

likes per Facebook post 3.9K Facebook comments

Facebook comments 0.66% average engagement rate per Facebook post

Colombia sports star James Rodriguez posts content on Facebook to his 112 million fans.

Focused mostly on athletic and soccer-related content, Rodriguez earns an average of 234K likes per post on Facebook.

Justin Bieber

Source

A name known around the world, Canadian pop star and model Justin Bieber maintains an active social media presence on Facebook and Instagram.

With audiences mostly in the United States and Brazil, the music icon caters to a mostly female audience and receives an average of 4,400 comments on each Facebook post.

Badgalriri

Source

Better known as Rihanna, “badgalriri” is a social media juggernaut. Her audience tops 370 million across all channels, reaching an average of 184 million people per post. She talks about her music career and important causes to her mostly female audience.

Salman Khan

Source

Indian technology influencer Salman Khan is a recognizable name in India and Pakistan. With a mostly male audience, he earns an impressive 79.5K likes per post and reaches 59.2 million people on social media.

NJ

Brazilian athlete and content creator Neymar Jr (known simply as NJ) has captured the attention of more than 361.6 million followers with his video game content. His active presence on Facebook and Instagram has made him a favorite social media influencer, reaching more than 59.1 million people per post.

Jennifer Aniston

Source

Since her days on the set of Friends, Jennifer Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved style icons, making her an easy choice for influencer marketing. She’s among the top beauty influencers on Facebook, thanks in part to having more than 16 million followers on the channel (and another 42.2 million Instagrammers).

Pewdiepie

One of the OG’s of influencer marketing, Swedish content creator Pewdiepie rose to fame with his first-person gaming videos. In addition to his YouTube channel, Pewdiepie has attracted more than 9 million followers to his Facebook page. He’s also collected a number of brand deals, including an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming, G Fuel energy drink, and Clutch Chairz.

Nikkie Millares

Source

Nikkie Millares is the epitome of influencer marketing, thanks to multiple brand deals that she promotes via creative content. The well-known actress has more than 97K Instagram followers and 764K followers on Facebook.

Audience size isn’t always the top consideration when choosing influencers. A high engagement rate or widespread reach gives your content a better chance to perform. Check out these top Facebook influencers based on Meltwater data on engagement and rate.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed more than 853.1 million followers on social media, reaching nearly 128 million fans per post. The average Facebook post earns more than 416K likes (and more than 11.4 million likes on her Instagram account).

Leo Messi

Source

Arguably Spain’s greatest soccer player who ever lived, Leo Messi posts lifestyle and sports-related content to share with his 556.8 million followers. Engagement is high on Facebook and Instagram, earning 152.3K likes and 14.1 million likes, respectively.

Virat Kohli

Indian cricket player Virat Kohli is considered one of the best players of modern times. He has the social media presence to support his claim to fame, with an audience of 344 million followers and reaching nearly 50 million people per post.

Kajal A Kitchlu

Source

Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu shares a variety of content with her 22 million Facebook fans. One of the top beauty influencers in India, Kajal is also the founder of new kid-care products company Kare & Karess.

Mohamed Salah

Source

Egyptian soccer player Mohamed Salah has a highly engaged audience on Facebook. With social media posts reaching over 22 million people, the star athlete is a prime choice for athletic brand partnerships.

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi relies on social media to stay connected to his constituents. He reaches an average of 109.7 million people per post and has earned an influencer score of 99 out of 100 in our database.

Real Madrid C.F.

Source

Facebook influencers aren’t just people; they can also be brands or organizations. Take Real Madrid C.F., for example. Audiences in Spain and the United States follow this sports team on Facebook for the latest insights into the players and the sport. The account has earned nearly 330 million followers with an average reach of 48 million people.

Fast Saga

Source

The Fast and Furious franchise is another prime example of brand influencers. With over 63 million followers, Fast Saga sees an average of 68.2K likes per post on Facebook.

Barack Obama

Source

America’s 44th president, Barack Obama continues to inspire others with his words, his heart, and his actions. He has a sizable social media following totaling 224.8 million, with Facebook posts getting nearly 5,000 comments on average.

Shakira

Source

One of the most successful Latin American recording artists, Shakira brings the heat on social media to more than 262.4 million fans. With a mostly female audience, Shakira has partnered with brands like Pandora, Activia, and others.

Robert Downey Jr.

Hollywood bad boy Robert Downey Jr. shares a different side of himself on social media. With 40 million followers on Facebook alone, the actor shares everything from tech to movies to events and more.

Bruno Mars

Source

With 130 million social media followers, Bruno Mars is well known for his soul-filled music. His posts typically reach 41.7 million people and earn more than 37K likes on Facebook.

Miranda Cosgrove

Actress Miranda Cosgrove rose to fame as a child actor and continues to maintain an active social media presence. With an audience topping 30.9 million followers, her Facebook posts receive an average of 94.2K likes.

Facebook influencers with celebrity statuses tend to command higher prices for influencer marketing campaigns. That’s one reason why more brands are turning to micro-influencers and macro-influencers who have smaller followings. Things like retweets, Facebook ads, and general influencer content don’t have to come at a premium.

Check out some of the top micro-influencers on Facebook to give your brand awareness a niche effect.

Chiara Ferragni

Source

Italian blogger and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni has collaborated with multiple fashion and beauty brands. She currently has more than 52K followers on Facebook.

Murad Osmann

Source

Founder of Hype Production, Russia-based influencer Murad Osmann has been named one of the top travel influencers. With more than 42K followers on Facebook, Murad is most widely known for his “Follow Me to…” photography series.

The top Facebook influencers profiled here are just the tip of the iceberg. Facebook is global, and if your target audience is too, you’ll want to tap into influencers your entire customer base will recognize. This means venturing beyond your own knowledge of who’s popular so you can connect with audiences on their local levels.

