In a world driven by the power of social media, these dynamic individuals have captivated audiences, garnered massive followings, and left a mark on Malaysia's digital landscape. These are Malaysia's top 20 Instagram influencers: Influencers who have redefined the art of engaging content, established their brands, and earned themselves a spot on our list.

Learn more about the captivating stories, inspiring journeys, and creative genius that have made these individuals true trendsetters in Malaysian social media. Whether you're a fan, an aspiring influencer, or simply seeking inspiration, this comprehensive guide will showcase the movers and shakers who continue to shape the ever-evolving world of Instagram in Malaysia.

Using Meltwater’s Klear solution, a state-of-the-art Influencer marketing platform that helps users find the best people to promote their products on social media, videos, and blogs, we identified the most popular users through an “influence” rating. This platform gives you quick and easy access to data on influencers, audiences, influencer program management workflows, and monitoring report generation.

This article unveils the crème de la crème of Malaysia's Instagram social media influencer scene:

Tip: Take a look at these global Instagram accounts with the most followers.

#1 Neelofa (@neelofa): 8.7M followers

With more than 8.7 million Instagram followers, Neelofa is the most popular Malaysian social media influencer. Neelofa is well-known as a TV host in her home country of Malaysia. She has been the host of many types of TV shows, with her charismatic hosting style making her a favorite among viewers.

She was able to launch and publicize her numerous entrepreneurial endeavors thanks to the popularity she amassed throughout her career in entertainment. She has successfully started and runs several companies, including a hijab fashion line, a cosmetics line, and a lifestyle business with a halal emphasis. She has gained renown in the industry thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, influence, and extensive network. She ranks first on our list of the top 20 Instagram social media influencers in Malaysia because of her ability to successfully use the platform to promote herself and her brands.

#2 Zizan Razak (@zizanrazak869): 7.8M followers

Zizan Razak began his career as a comedian, appearing on several television shows and competing in comedy competitions. He gained fame thanks to his unique humor, wit, and improv. He has hosted comedy shows, game shows, award ceremonies, and talk shows, earning him a reputation as a versatile and entertaining host who has captured the hearts of many Malaysians.

Outside of show business, Zizan is well-known for his philanthropic efforts. He has used his prominence to advocate for social justice causes, attend charity events, and help those less fortunate. Zizan Razak is the second most followed person in Malaysia on Instagram, thanks to the loyal and devoted fan base he has steadily captured throughout his career. With his strong Malaysian fanbase contributing to his high social media engagement on Instagram, he can promote his works and various endorsement deals on the platform.

#3 Mirah Filzah (@mfmirafilzah): 7.3M followers

Talent, dedication, and hard work can make someone a household name in Malaysia's constantly shifting entertainment industry. One such exceptional individual who has caught the public's eye since she started acting eight years ago is Mira Filzah. With her infectious smile and charisma, acting chops, and thriving social media following, Mira has carved out a career that has captivated audiences across Malaysia.

She became a famous influence, engaging with her 7.3 million followers by opening up about her personal life and showering her impeccable style. She advertises all of her endorsements with other upscale brands in addition to her own stylish and bold take on the hijab —the religious Islamic and cultural symbol for muslim women that involves covering their hair, neck, and sometimes shoulders—but also her endorsement deals with other high-end brands.

#4 Ebit Lew (@ebitlew): 6.6M followers

Ebit Lew's widespread acclaim stems from his status as an inspirational role model, as well as his humanitarian efforts, his accessibility, his religious advocacy, his prolific social media activity, and his active online presence. His tireless work to improve the lives of others and inspire hope in others has won him widespread acclaim in Malaysia. The trust and authenticity he inspires in his followers come from his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

#5 Scha Alyahya (@schaalyahya): 6.6M followers

Scha Alyahya is a model, actor, and product ambassador who rose to stardom after winning a beauty contest and receiving an offer for a starring role in a movie. She has become one of Malaysia's most in-demand influencers and is frequently seen sitting in the first row at domestic and international fashion shows. Scha currently acts in films and television shows and helps manage her husband's retail company and brand.

She keeps her Instagram followers up-to-date on her professional and personal endeavors, including the latest with her many sponsorship deals, travels, and outfits. Scha Alyahya has risen to prominence in Malaysia's entertainment industry due to her skill, charisma, and commanding persona. She's endorsed several top luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Gucci, to name a few - a testament to her staying power as one of Malaysia's most influential social media figures.

#6 Hanis Zalikha (@haniszalikha): 6.1M followers

With 6.1 million followers, Hanis Zalikha, a Malaysian celebrity and housewife, is the sixth top Malaysian Instagram influencer. Her genuine approach to content creation has created a dedicated fan base that follows her every move and looks forward to her articles, updates, and suggestions.

Hanis uses social media to present her Malaysian lifestyle business, Cakenis, to the world, updating her fans with professional-grade marketing posters, details on new items, and captivating narratives highlighting the company's unique character. As a skilled content developer, she knows how to pick out aesthetically appealing and interesting content that keeps her audience interested and engaged while raising anticipation for her brand's products.

#7 Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman (@khairulaming): 3.7M followers

With over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Malaysia's celebrity chef, Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, is Malaysia’s 7th most popular Instagram social media influencer. He's so popular he has even gotten world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsey to make a video reaction to his content!

Malaysians have a strong passion for food and identify as serious foodies. They explore new restaurants, foodie fads, and hidden culinary gems. Food content creators in Malaysia help to satisfy this hunger for gastronomic adventure by providing recommendations, critiques, and insights into the country's thriving food scene. Khairul is a great chef who creates content in the form of food guides that are easy to follow, making him Malaysia's top food content creator in Malaysia.

#8 Syahmi Sazli (@syahmisazli): 2.5M followers

There has been a dramatic increase in digital consumption as more people in Malaysia head online to search for news, information, and community. The creators of online videos have benefited from this trend by making videos that are both engaging and easy to understand. Syahmi is a video creator who arrived on the scene at the right time; he directs and produces short films for a Malaysian audience.

Syahmi rose to prominence with his film "Mael Totey: The Movie," a comedy film directed, written, and produced by him that was released in 2020. The film is an adaptation of his short YouTube drama series, which he directed and produced. As described as a blend of spontaneous humor and scripted comedy, with dramatic dialogues in the Kelantan dialect that add a natural and relaxed feel to the film.

Syahmi Sazli, considered a YouTube celebrity at the time for creating content in a similar style, made his first debut in mainstream cinema with the film. The combination of the success story of a YouTuber making the transition to the big screen was both inspiring and captivating, especially with the content being authentic and relatable. Syahmi's large Instagram following demonstrates his ability to connect with audiences and provide appealing and relevant content across multiple media formats, establishing him as one of Malaysia's top digital content creators.

#9 Syafiq Kyle (@syafiqkylez): 2.4M followers

In Malaysia, actors are frequently admired by a sizeable fan base for their style, charisma, and artistic prowess. They are regarded as engaging because of their fashion sense, red-carpet appearances, and brand endorsements. Due to how they present themselves to large audiences, some actors occasionally have a stronger connection with the fanbases.

Syafiq Kyle is one of these incredibly beloved actors, and with 2.4 million followers, he is one of Malaysia's most popular social media influencers. On the movie posters for the films he's in, you can see him holding assault rifles from his roles in these films. When he isn't promoting his latest flicks or brands. In addition to his physical attractiveness, it is easy to comprehend why Malaysians adore him due to his overall positive image.

#10 Alieff Irfan (@irfxn__): 2.1M followers

Malaysia’s top 10 Instagram social media influencers all have more than 2 million followers, starting with Alieff Irfan’s car enthusiast concept. He has become renowned because of his specialized content about all kinds of automobiles, which attracts a large and enthusiastic following despite its niche nature.

Alieff's automotive content is extremely popular with social media users in the country due to its eye-catching design and detail of his content. His growing fan base in Malaysia is enthusiastic about his latest high-quality photos, videos, and immersive experiences, which feature stunning vehicles, fun road trips with friends, and thrilling driving moments like drifting with robust engines.

#11 Meerqeen (@meerqeen): 1.4M followers

As mentioned on this list of the top Malaysian Instagram influencers, an engaged social media following can make actors appealing to brands and advertisers. Actors with a large social media following have more opportunities to collaborate with brands, promote products, and participate in influencer marketing campaigns, which can boost the actor's profile and social status.

Merqeen, another actor, uses his social media following to announce new projects, promote products and services his fans might be interested in, and build anticipation. The brands that hire him to promote their products benefit from the integrated campaigns in which he disseminates trailers, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

#12 Asyraf Rozami (@asyrafrozami): 1.2M followers

The first to pass 1 million followers on our list of the top Malaysian Instagram influencers, Asyraf Rozami is a content creator who creates short films for Malaysian audiences. Due to the limited time commitment, short films offer a streamlined narrative experience, packing more plot points and character development into a shorter running time.

Though it's simple to find and watch short movies on social media nowadays, Asyraf's talent for creating relatable and well-directed narratives appeals to a wide audience in Malaysia. Thanks to the expansion of online mediums, he has slowly created vlog-style content on Instagram after making his name on Youtube.

#13 Nasz Kenyang (@naszkenyang): 962K followers

In the social commentary and parody space, Nasz Kenyang captures the attention of many Malaysians. Nasz is one of Malaysia’s top Instagram influencers; audiences can actively participate in conversations about current events, social issues, and cultural trends through content like his.

Social commentary allows people to have meaningful conversations with others who share their interests and perspectives. Users sharing, liking, and retweeting thought-provoking or significant themes can quickly spread across platforms and reach a large following.

#14 Ben Amir (@benamirr): 907K followers

Social media provides actors such as Ben Amir with a venue to build and promote their personal brands. It's a chance to show off who they are outside their on-screen personas. By developing a strong social media presence, actors can stand out and connect with fans and industry heavyweights.

Doubling as both an actor and a fitness enthusiast, as mentioned in his Instagram bio, he captures multiple markets interested in his work in popular media and the gym.

#15 Akhyar Rashid (@akhyarrashid): 839K followers

Akhyar, just like Luqman Hashim, is a Malaysian footballer on this list. He has been playing the sport in Malaysia, domestically and nationally, as one of the country’s premier icons in football. Aside from posting shots of himself during his games, he has sponsored posts as one of Nike’s cover athletes in Malaysia, given his popularity as a Malaysian Instagram influencer for football.

#16 Bella Khann (@bellakhan): 824K followers

The works of content creators like Bella Khann are often carefully curated and styled to appeal to a specific aesthetic or theme. This can include creating aesthetically pleasing images, arranging products, or presenting experiences engagingly and compellingly. They can connect with their listeners more personally and share their experiences through engaging narratives.

The following is an example of influencer marketing: The target audience is supposed to feel an emotional connection to the partner brands and be inspired to take action by reading and sharing their content. This is a theme of many of the top Malaysian Instagram influencers, as they are used as platforms for brands to promote themselves to a wider, potentially untapped audience.

#17 Ajiq Haris (@ajqhrs): 696K followers

Ajiq Haris' Instagram is full of bizarre posts, most of which are clips from the cartoon Family Guy. He uses local and cultural references to make the traditional American cartoon Family Guy more accessible to a Malaysian audience.

Dubbing the show allows him to parody it and turn it into a meme, establishing his account as one of Malaysia's most popular comedy pages on Instagram and one of the top 20 Instagram social media influencers in Malaysia.

#18 Aqeef Anaqi Bin Amar (@aqeefanaqi): 661K followers

Content with a familial focus evokes strong emotions and hits closer to home. Its love, joy, nostalgia, and community themes will resonate with a wide audience. When people see families portrayed in media on social networks, they often see themselves or members of their own families.

Feeling connected to others and at home in a larger group is fostered. @aqeefanaqi taps into how family-centered content is popular in Malaysia, which places value on family ties and the importance of maintaining close-knit relationships. He posts content about the daily milestones his child and family achieve, whether trips to the hospital or slow days at a park playing with his friends, making the content enjoyable for any Malaysian social media user.

#19 Azim (@azimothmann): 379K followers

Another on the list of influencers in Malaysia is Azim, who is your typical modern-day social media influencer. He is an entrepreneur, entertainer, and musician who promotes various brands through his social media platforms. Brands know the power of selecting the correct face to promote their products, as using the right tools to identify relevant social influencers for your brand, such as Azim for the Malaysian market, is key to making it big in 2023.

#20 Luqman Hakim Shamsudin (@luqmansham_10): 272.2K followers

To start off our list of Malaysia's top Instagram influencers, we have footballer Luqman Hakim. It should come as no surprise that Luqman Hakim has a following from both domestic and international supporters, given that football is one of, if not the most popular sport in the nation. He is one of the few Malaysian football players to have emerged from the country's grassroots program, blossomed, and developed into a promising prospect playing the game for an Icelandic football club. His wide-ranging influence makes him an obvious addition to those who aspire to become successful in football.

Conclusion

Instagram has become one of Malaysia's most popular social networking sites, with many marketers and businesses using its diverse user base to strengthen their brands. According to the list above, most of Malaysia's top Instagram influencers are celebrities, including actresses, models, and TV personalities. Given the continual increase of Malaysian social media users and influencers who can promote your business, there has never been a better moment than today to take advantage of Instagram digital marketing.

You may use this data to create a well-informed campaign focusing on the beauty, leisure, travel, and entertainment sectors and targeting the particular demographics of your platform. The benefits of the creator economy are clear, and Malaysian businesses can realize how advantageous it is to work closely with artists, for example, by creating a social commerce revenue stream.

Tip: Learn more about social media statistics in Malaysia.

How Meltwater Can Help You Optimise Your Influencer Marketing Strategy in Malaysia

Meltwater’s AI-driven all-in-one platform can help marketing and communications teams navigate a fragmented content landscape. At the same time, our Social Influencer Hub provides analysis and reporting to help you determine the effectiveness and continually refine your influencer marketing programs.

If you’d like more information about how you can manage creator relationships from contracting to content curation while measuring the ROI of your influencer campaigns in the Philippines and all over the world, contact us today to learn more.