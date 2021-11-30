Automated internal newsletter & newsfeed software

Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Newsletter and Website Newsfeed

Keep your organisation or external stakeholders informed by sharing the most relevant content from your search results. Our newsletter and website newsfeeds allow you to curate a hand-selected feed of articles to share via branded email newsletters or a newsfeed that is distributed through the Meltwater platform but customised to your look and feel.

Image of a Meltwater's newsfeed dashboard.

Share Results and Inform Stakeholders

A digital newsletter or newsfeed allows you to easily send out information to employees, customers, investors or other relevant community members and helps you keep key stakeholders informed.

With the Meltwater Digital Newsletter you can:

  • Share relevant media coverage with the entire organisation, or key stakeholders, in a customised email template.
  • Showcase select news or social media content on your website or intranet.
  • Share results and inform stakeholders.

Keep your organisation or external stakeholders informed by sharing the most relevant content from your search results in two distinct ways:

  1. Our newsletter will allow you to curate a selection of articles, which you can customise and share with your company.
  2. Our Newsfeed product allows you to showcase positive news or social media content on your website, adding third-party validation. Newsfeed can also be used on an intranet for internal communications and can be integrated into Slack or other corporate messaging applications.
SPREAD THE WORD

Meltwater Newsletter Capabilities

  • checkmark

    Customisable & editable summaries

  • checkmark

    Incorporate social sharing icons

  • checkmark

    Automatically expose article bylines

  • checkmark

    Supports organisational brand guidelines

  • checkmark

    Add translation button(s)

  • checkmark

    Flexible HTML design

  • checkmark

    Add external content

  • checkmark

    Supports ad-hoc coverage annotation

  • checkmark

    Gmail, Outlook and mobile responsive

  • checkmark

    Hard-coded summaries

  • checkmark

    Showcase hit sentiment

  • checkmark

    Include analytics; Reach, AVE, Social Echo

Graphic illustration of a woman in front of her laptop doing video calls

Internal Communication is Critical

The Covid-19 pandemic also changed the requirements for internal communication solutions. As mobile working became the “new normal”, companies needed to ensure that all of their employees and stakeholders were kept in the loop for any critical developments and company updates.

One example of this is how marketing and communication departments have turned into real-time communication hubs for their companies and are now being asked to drive better internal communication. This has accelerated the need for digital solutions since information needs to be distributed as and when it happens.

Different groups within the company require different types of information and it's important to tailor and personalise that information according to the recipient’s own goals and focus areas.

Graphic illustration of people sitting around a table

Executive Team

Important market developments, real-time & mobile, curated and individualised

Graphic illustration of people in front of laptops

Employees

Industry-relevant developments, diverse updates based on individual interests

Graphic illustration of a truck

Supply Chain

Market monitoring, risk scores, infrastructure-related news

Graphic illustration of piggy bank

Customers, Partners & Investors

External news in conjunction with internal data, financial news, company updates

Image of four newsfeed examples from Meltwater

Get Smart About Sharing

In order to reduce manual time spent curating internal newsletters and creating reports, there are digital solutions that companies can use that do the heavy lifting for them. For example, communication with the execution team can be provided via a mobile app. If the information is time-critical and needs to be tailored, it can be sent directly to the management's cell phone via push notifications.

The digital newsletter is another way of providing regular information to the various stakeholders within the company. The use case for such comms is very dynamic. In the simplest case, this can be a classic press review with a highlight of the most important information about the company's reputation. However,  market intelligence newsletters that include information about competitors, suppliers and key accounts are more popular with sales teams, for example. HR departments, on the other hand, can create an employee advocacy newsletter to position the company and employees as thought leaders, via ready-to-share content for LinkedIn.

 If you have to give information to the entire workforce, a media center on the intranet is a good way to automate the flow of that information. Categorisation enables the reader to focus on the information that is most exciting to them.

Graphic illustration of people in front of an oversize megaphone

Promote Your Hard Work

The role of a communications professional does not stop with earned media coverage. We’ll help you create a newsletter that matches your organisation’s brand. You can simply select the coverage you’d like to share and you’re ready to schedule or send, without leaving the Meltwater application. Our customers use newsletters to:

  • Share company media mentions
  • Provide commentary on key stories to executives
  • Compile market and competitor debriefs
Graphic illustration of a woman balancing on a graph

Showcase News and Social Mentions

Use software to add beautiful, dynamic content to your website to promote recent news, brand mentions and interesting social media mentions. Our Newsfeed is customised to match your brand, and you're able to hand-pick the content that you want to display. In this way, you can:

  • Showcase positive brand exposure to investors, customers, employees and executives.
  • Stream customer testimonials from social media.
  • Easily build content marketing into your programmes by featuring industry insights from traditional and social media.

"A major benefit of using Meltwater is that we easily gain an overview of online media coverage or mentions on social media and can tailor the internal newsletters. This is how relevant and correct information gets to the right people."

Siri Grude - Group Marketing Manager, Kverneland Group

But What is the Best Format for a Newsletter?

An internal company newsletter could be perceieved as just another email in our inbox, right? So the design element is crucial to whether or not your readers are encouraged to engage and click through. Today, you can use a professional newsletter template or customise your own using Meltwater. Have a look at our Newsletter Templates here.

Graphic illustration of people in front of a laptop with an inbox

Improve Internal Communications with Employee Engagement

Employee advocacy is key to building and protecting brand reputation, so it makes sense to cultivate a strong internal culture. And, an in-house newsletter is a key component of a strong employee advocacy programme. Now that internal newsletters are easier to produce, why not get started today?

Want to learn how we can help you?

Find out why customers love us

Testimonials

Dave Burdeniuk, Director of Government and Media Relations, SaskEnergy

Dave Burdeniuk - Director of Government and Media Relations, SaskEnergy

"We work hard to earn the trust of the company's leaders, as well as the government. Meltwater helps us deliver on the challenges of communicating accurately and immediately."

Javier Ruiz, Digital Marketing Strategist, H&M Mexico

Javier Ruiz, Digital Marketing Strategist, H&M Mexico

"I like to arrive in the morning, log into Meltwater, and get insight into everything that's happening instantly."

Beverley Coussement, Public Relations and Communications Practitioner, NAMDIA

Beverley Coussement - Public Relations and Communications Practitioner, NAMDIA

"I really enjoy the Meltwater app. With everything being done on phones, I like the fact that I have the app on my phone and can still follow what's happening on social media, wherever I am."

Frequently Asked Questions

Graphic illustration of people in front of FAQ letters

Fill out the form and learn how our Newsletter and Newsfeeds will benefit your business.

Loading...