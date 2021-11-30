Automated internal newsletter & newsfeed software

Share Results and Inform Stakeholders
A digital newsletter or newsfeed allows you to easily send out information to employees, customers, investors or other relevant community members and helps you keep key stakeholders informed.
With the Meltwater Digital Newsletter you can:
- Share relevant media coverage with the entire organisation, or key stakeholders, in a customised email template.
- Showcase select news or social media content on your website or intranet.
- Share results and inform stakeholders.
Keep your organisation or external stakeholders informed by sharing the most relevant content from your search results in two distinct ways:
- Our newsletter will allow you to curate a selection of articles, which you can customise and share with your company.
- Our Newsfeed product allows you to showcase positive news or social media content on your website, adding third-party validation. Newsfeed can also be used on an intranet for internal communications and can be integrated into Slack or other corporate messaging applications.