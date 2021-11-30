Automated internal newsletter & newsfeed software

Get Smart About Sharing Get a demo

In order to reduce manual time spent curating internal newsletters and creating reports, there are digital solutions that companies can use that do the heavy lifting for them. For example, communication with the execution team can be provided via a mobile app. If the information is time-critical and needs to be tailored, it can be sent directly to the management's cell phone via push notifications.

The digital newsletter is another way of providing regular information to the various stakeholders within the company. The use case for such comms is very dynamic. In the simplest case, this can be a classic press review with a highlight of the most important information about the company's reputation. However, market intelligence newsletters that include information about competitors, suppliers and key accounts are more popular with sales teams, for example. HR departments, on the other hand, can create an employee advocacy newsletter to position the company and employees as thought leaders, via ready-to-share content for LinkedIn.

If you have to give information to the entire workforce, a media center on the intranet is a good way to automate the flow of that information. Categorisation enables the reader to focus on the information that is most exciting to them.