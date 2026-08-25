Automated internal newsletter & newsfeed software
Curate, design, and distribute branded news briefings
Turn hours of manual work into a streamlined, automated workflow. Meltwater’s internal newsletter platform pulls directly from your media monitoring activity, curates the most relevant coverage, and delivers polished, branded briefings in minutes. No copy-pasting. No reformatting. No delays. Whether you’re sending executive updates, client reports, or internal company newsletters, you can move from insight to distribution in one seamless flow powered by real-time media intelligence.
Trusted by PR & Comms teams worldwide
Meltwater supports more than 27,000 organizations globally with media intelligence, monitoring, and reporting solutions that drive smarter decisions. From global enterprises to fast-moving agencies, teams rely on Meltwater to stay informed, aligned, and ahead of the narrative.
Stop copy-pasting articles into emails
For many teams, newsletter creation is still a manual, time-consuming process. It often involves searching multiple sources, copying and pasting links, reformatting content, and stitching everything together into a presentable update. By the time it’s sent, the news may already be out-of-date..
Meltwater replaces this fragmented workflow with a single, automated process — from monitoring to distribution — so your team can focus on insights, not admin.
What is an automated newsletter & newsfeed platform?
An automated newsletter platform pulls curated content directly from your media monitoring searches and distributes branded briefings on a scheduled basis—without the manual copy-paste process.
It connects discovery, curation, and distribution into one continuous process.
How is this different from other email marketing platforms?
Traditional email tools focus on sending campaigns. Meltwater focuses on delivering intelligence.
Generic email tools
Meltwater's newsletter & newsfeed platform
See the Meltwater internal newsletter platform in action
See how you can automate your newsletters, streamline reporting, and deliver faster, more impactful updates.
From monitoring to distribution — automated
With your media monitoring directly connected to your newsletters, content flows automatically from saved searches into ready-to-send briefings.
You stay in control with flexible workflows that combine automation with human oversight.
- Auto-populate newsletters from real-time monitoring
- Schedule daily, weekly, or monthly sends
- Review and approve content before distribution
- Select or remove articles with one click
Teams are able to reduce newsletter creation time from hours to minutes
Key internal newsletter & newsfeed features
Built for PR, Comms & Agency Teams
Meltwater newsletters and newsfeeds are designed for the unique needs of communications professionals.
Corporate Comms
Deliver timely, executive-ready newsletter briefings that keep leadership informed and aligned.
Agencies
Scale reporting across multiple clients with white-labeled templates and faster turnaround times.
Nonprofits & Lean Teams
Produce high-quality, professional updates without adding headcount or design resources.
Meltwater internal newsletter & newsfeed FAQs
Yes. Meltwater allows you to schedule newsletters at any cadence—daily, weekly, or monthly. Content is automatically populated from your monitoring searches, with optional review before sending.
Yes. You can embed live, auto-updating newsfeeds directly into your website using simple HTML. No ongoing manual updates are required.
Templates are fully customizable. You can apply your brand colors, logos, layouts, and create sections tailored to different audiences or topics.
Yes. Meltwater supports sending from your own domain with authentication and verification to ensure deliverability and brand consistency.
You can track open rates, click-through rates, recipient engagement, and performance trends over time. Reports can be exported for stakeholders.
Unlike traditional email tools, Meltwater connects directly to media monitoring. It automatically curates content and delivers intelligence, not just email campaigns.
Most teams can get started quickly with guided onboarding. Setup timelines depend on customization needs but typically require minimal IT involvement.
Meltwater supports GDPR and CAN-SPAM compliance, along with domain authentication and secure data handling practices.
Yes. Meltwater provides support to migrate and recreate your existing templates within the platform.