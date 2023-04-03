Careers at Meltwater

Careers
Create your future with Meltwater.
The only thing better than our products, is our people. Whether you want to step into a leadership role, test your wit in sales or work with world-class engineers - we believe in activating your potential to see how far you can go.
What we're known for
Hiring Everywhere
The best thing about being global is that we can hire anywhere. And we are.
Offices located in 23 countries around the world
Employees across our entire global network
Our retention rate is one of the best in the U.S.
Our gender score is among the top in the U.S.
Don't take our word for it. Take theirs...
“Over the past five years at Meltwater, I've had the opportunity to work with some amazing engineers. We have a strong focus on cross-team collaboration. I always get to learn from others, constantly growing and honing my skills.”
Niall Burkley
Principal Software Engineer & Team Lead, Americas
The core of our culture
Our Impact
Our values underpin everything that we do—and everything we have done for nearly twenty years. They clearly define who we are, what we stand for, and why we do things for our employees, customers, and external stakeholders. We live our values and are defined by our culture, and despite tremendous changes in our company over time, it’s the ‘North Star’ that will continue to guide us.