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PR Reporting Software

Automated, Executive-Ready PR Reporting

Stop spending hours building reports, and start delivering insights that move the business forward. Meltwater PR reporting software turns complex media data into clear, executive-ready reporting in real time. From live dashboards to AI-generated summaries, you can track performance, benchmark competitors, and prove impact without manual work.

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Automated, Executive-Ready PR Reporting

Trusted by PR teams worldwide

Leading global brands and agencies rely on Meltwater to measure, manage, and communicate PR performance with confidence. With 27,000 customers worldwide and recognition as a Leader in PR analytics, Meltwater helps teams deliver consistent, credible reporting at scale.

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Still building PowerPoint decks manually?

If your team is still stitching together reports every month, you’re not alone, but it’s costing you time and impact.

Manual PR reporting often means:

  • 10–15 hours per week spent copying, pasting, and formatting
  • Delayed insights that arrive too late to act on
  • Inconsistent metrics across regions or teams
  • Reports that fail to resonate with executives
  • Difficulty proving real PR ROI beyond clip counts

Meltwater eliminates these challenges by automating everything from data collection to stakeholder-ready delivery, so your team can focus on strategy, not slides.

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What is PR reporting software?

PR reporting software automates the collection, analysis, and presentation of earned media and social metrics. It enables communications teams to deliver real-time dashboards, executive summaries, and competitive benchmarks without manual slide building.

Unlike traditional workflows, PR analytics software gives you always-on visibility into performance, so you can act faster and report with confidence.

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How is PR analytics different from manual reporting?

Manual PowerPoint

Static decks
Hours of copy-paste
Inconsistent metrics
No live visibility

PR reporting software

Real-time dashboards
Automated data updates
Standardized KPIs
Always-on reporting
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Automate your PR reporting & get 10+ hours back every week

Instead of rebuilding reports from scratch every month, Meltwater allows you to automate the entire process. Reports can be scheduled in advance, automatically updated with the latest data, and delivered directly to stakeholders without manual effort.

You can export polished PowerPoint or PDF reports in seconds, while live dashboards stay continuously updated in the background. Once configured, reporting becomes a “set it and forget it” workflow, freeing your team to focus on higher-value work.

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Key PR reporting & analytics features

Meltwater combines reporting, analytics, and AI in one solution:

  • Real-time dashboards across earned and social media
  • Share of voice tracking and competitive benchmarking
  • Sentiment and emotion analysis
  • Automated report generation and distribution
  • AI-generated executive summaries
  • Customizable KPIs and scoring models
  • Cross-channel reporting across news, social, and more
  • Data exports and integrations with BI tools
  • White-label reporting for agencies
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Meltwater Dashboards

Real-Time PR Analytics Dashboards for the C-Suite

Executives don’t want raw data, they want clarity and confidence. Meltwater’s dashboards are designed specifically for leadership teams, providing real-time visibility into PR performance.

Stakeholders can instantly understand share of voice, sentiment trends, and campaign performance without waiting for monthly updates. Dashboards can be tailored to different audiences, ensuring CEOs, CMOs, and board members each see the insights that matter most to them.

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Prove PR ROI, not just clip counts

PR teams are under pressure to show business impact.

Meltwater helps you move beyond vanity metrics with PR analytics that connect activity to outcomes:

  • Share of voice against competitors
  • Sentiment trends and narrative shifts
  • Reach and impressions with transparent methodology
  • Campaign performance tracking
  • Indicators of brand impact and business relevance

Instead of reporting what happened, you can explain why it matters.

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Track share of voice & competitive performance automatically

Understanding your competitive position shouldn’t require manual effort. Meltwater enables you to add competitors in seconds and instantly compare performance across brands, campaigns, and regions.

By combining earned and social media data in a single view, you get a more complete picture of your market presence. Advanced filtering also ensures your insights remain accurate by removing duplicate or syndicated content.

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AI that turns PR data into executive narratives

Data alone isn’t enough. You need a story.
Meltwater’s AI capabilities, powered by Mira, transform data into clear, actionable insights:

  • Generate executive summaries instantly
  • Identify trends, spikes, and anomalies
  • Turn complex data into narrative insights
  • Deliver stakeholder-ready reporting in seconds

Instead of building reports, you review and refine them.

White-label PR reporting for agencies

For agencies, reporting is a key part of the client experience. Meltwater makes it easy to deliver polished, professional reports that reflect your brand.

You can fully customize dashboards and reports with your own branding, automate delivery to clients, and scale reporting across multiple accounts without increasing workload. This not only improves efficiency but also creates opportunities to position reporting as a premium service.

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Global enterprise reporting

Meltwater also supports complex, global organizations by standardizing metrics across regions and centralizing reporting. This ensures every team works from the same data, creating a consistent and reliable source of truth.

One source of truth for earned + social reporting

PR data should not live in silos. Meltwater brings earned media and social data together in one place, so you can:

  • Replace multiple tools with a single solution
  • Align teams across PR, marketing, and insights
  • Eliminate manual data stitching
  • Access unified dashboards without BI development

This is reporting built for communications teams, not adapted from generic analytics tools.

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Compare Meltwater PR Reporting to the alternatives

Capability

Meltwater

Typical PR Tools

Generic BI Tools

Manual Reporting & Analysis

Real-time dashboards

Always-on, live dashboards with instant updates across earned + social

Often delayed or refresh-based reporting

Requires manual data pipelines and refresh setup

No real-time visibility,  static, point-in-time reports

Automation

Fully automated reporting (scheduled, generated, and distributed)

Partial automation, often still requires manual work

No native PR automation,  fully manual setup

Fully manual,  copy, paste, and build from scratch

Executive-ready reporting

Built for C-suite with AI summaries and stakeholder-specific views

Limited executive storytelling, mostly data-heavy outputs

Requires custom dashboards and manual interpretation

Requires hours of manual slide creation and formatting

AI-powered insights

AI generates narratives, detects trends, and explains performance

Basic analytics, limited or no narrative insights

No PR-specific AI; requires external models or analysts

No AI,  insights depend entirely on human analysis

Share of voice & benchmarking

Instant competitive benchmarking across brands, campaigns, and regions

Basic or manual competitor tracking

Requires custom queries and data modeling

Time-consuming manual tracking and calculations

Earned + social in one platform

Unified view across media types,  one source of truth

Often siloed across separate tools

Requires multiple integrations and data stitching

Data scattered across spreadsheets, tools, and sources

Ease of setup

Fast setup with templates, minimal IT required

Moderate setup, often requires onboarding support

Complex implementation with heavy technical dependency

No setup required,  but high ongoing effort

Customization & flexibility

Custom KPIs, dashboards, and reporting outputs out of the box

Limited customization or requires workarounds

Highly customizable but requires technical expertise

Flexible but inconsistent and hard to scale

White-label reporting (agencies)

Fully branded reports and dashboards at scale

Limited or basic branding options

Not designed for client-facing reporting

Manual branding in slides,  not scalable

Data transparency & trust

Clear methodologies, customizable metrics, human oversight options

Black-box metrics with limited transparency

Depends on data sources and configuration

Fully transparent but prone to human error

Time to value

Days, with pre-built templates and onboarding support

Weeks to months depending on setup

Months for full implementation and adoption

Immediate start, but ongoing time drain every cycle

Purpose-built for PR

Designed specifically for communications teams and workflows

PR-focused but less advanced in analytics

Not PR-specific,  adapted for general analytics

Not purpose-built,  entirely process-driven

Curious on how this could help you?

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PR data you can trust

Trust is critical when presenting data to stakeholders. Meltwater provides full transparency into how metrics like reach and impressions are calculated, giving you confidence in every report.

Advanced sentiment analysis is supported by customization options and human oversight when needed. You can tailor KPIs to your organization and even make manual adjustments, ensuring your reporting reflects reality as closely as possible.

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Fast setup. Templates included.

Meltwater is designed for quick implementation, so you can start seeing value immediately. Pre-built templates make it easy to get started, while onboarding support and training ensure your team is set up for success.

There’s no need for heavy IT involvement, and the platform scales easily as your needs grow, whether you’re a small team or a global organization.

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Stop building slides. Start proving impact.

Your time is better spent on strategy, not formatting slides. Automate reporting, deliver real-time insights, and show the true value of PR. Request a demo today and see how Meltwater transforms PR reporting.

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FAQ: Meltwater PR reporting solution

You can track share of voice, sentiment, reach, impressions, campaign performance, competitor benchmarks, and more. Metrics are customizable to match your business goals and reporting needs.

Yes. Meltwater automates report creation, scheduling, and delivery. You can generate executive-ready reports in PowerPoint or PDF without manual work.

Yes. Reports can be exported in multiple formats, including PowerPoint and PDF, with customizable layouts and branding.

Meltwater provides transparent methodologies and advanced AI models for sentiment and reach. You can also customize and validate data to ensure accuracy for your organization.

Yes. Dashboards can be shared via links or exports, making it easy for stakeholders to access insights without logging into the platform.

Share of voice is calculated by comparing your brand’s coverage volume and impact against competitors across selected media sources and timeframes.

Yes. Agencies can fully customize reports with client branding, making it easy to deliver professional, client-ready outputs at scale.

Yes. Meltwater offers API access and integrations so you can connect PR data with your broader analytics ecosystem.

Most teams are up and running quickly with pre-built templates and guided onboarding. Implementation typically takes days, not months.