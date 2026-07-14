PR reporting software

Automate your PR reporting & get 10+ hours back every week

Instead of rebuilding reports from scratch every month, Meltwater allows you to automate the entire process. Reports can be scheduled in advance, automatically updated with the latest data, and delivered directly to stakeholders without manual effort.



You can export polished PowerPoint or PDF reports in seconds, while live dashboards stay continuously updated in the background. Once configured, reporting becomes a “set it and forget it” workflow, freeing your team to focus on higher-value work.