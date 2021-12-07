PR reporting software

PR Reporting

We get it - without the right PR reporting tools, measuring KPIs and visualizing analytics can be a painstaking task. At Meltwater, we know how important it is for communications and public relations professionals to be data-driven, especially when it comes to proving the ROI of their work at the end of the year.

Meltwater PR Reporting helps teams easily gain insight into the coverage that’s making an impact, connect the dots between paid, earned, shared, and owned media (PESO), and present findings in an easily digestible format. Discover how you can work smarter not harder and answer the “what, why, and what next?” with Meltwater PR reporting.