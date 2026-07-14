PR Reporting Software
Automated, Executive-Ready PR Reporting
Stop spending hours building reports, and start delivering insights that move the business forward. Meltwater PR reporting software turns complex media data into clear, executive-ready reporting in real time. From live dashboards to AI-generated summaries, you can track performance, benchmark competitors, and prove impact without manual work.
Trusted by PR teams worldwide
Leading global brands and agencies rely on Meltwater to measure, manage, and communicate PR performance with confidence. With 27,000 customers worldwide and recognition as a Leader in PR analytics, Meltwater helps teams deliver consistent, credible reporting at scale.
Still building PowerPoint decks manually?
If your team is still stitching together reports every month, you’re not alone, but it’s costing you time and impact.
Manual PR reporting often means:
- 10–15 hours per week spent copying, pasting, and formatting
- Delayed insights that arrive too late to act on
- Inconsistent metrics across regions or teams
- Reports that fail to resonate with executives
- Difficulty proving real PR ROI beyond clip counts
Meltwater eliminates these challenges by automating everything from data collection to stakeholder-ready delivery, so your team can focus on strategy, not slides.
What is PR reporting software?
PR reporting software automates the collection, analysis, and presentation of earned media and social metrics. It enables communications teams to deliver real-time dashboards, executive summaries, and competitive benchmarks without manual slide building.
Unlike traditional workflows, PR analytics software gives you always-on visibility into performance, so you can act faster and report with confidence.
How is PR analytics different from manual reporting?
Manual PowerPoint
PR reporting software
Automate your PR reporting & get 10+ hours back every week
Instead of rebuilding reports from scratch every month, Meltwater allows you to automate the entire process. Reports can be scheduled in advance, automatically updated with the latest data, and delivered directly to stakeholders without manual effort.
You can export polished PowerPoint or PDF reports in seconds, while live dashboards stay continuously updated in the background. Once configured, reporting becomes a “set it and forget it” workflow, freeing your team to focus on higher-value work.
Key PR reporting & analytics features
Meltwater combines reporting, analytics, and AI in one solution:
- Real-time dashboards across earned and social media
- Share of voice tracking and competitive benchmarking
- Sentiment and emotion analysis
- Automated report generation and distribution
- AI-generated executive summaries
- Customizable KPIs and scoring models
- Cross-channel reporting across news, social, and more
- Data exports and integrations with BI tools
- White-label reporting for agencies
Real-Time PR Analytics Dashboards for the C-Suite
Executives don’t want raw data, they want clarity and confidence. Meltwater’s dashboards are designed specifically for leadership teams, providing real-time visibility into PR performance.
Stakeholders can instantly understand share of voice, sentiment trends, and campaign performance without waiting for monthly updates. Dashboards can be tailored to different audiences, ensuring CEOs, CMOs, and board members each see the insights that matter most to them.
Prove PR ROI, not just clip counts
PR teams are under pressure to show business impact.
Meltwater helps you move beyond vanity metrics with PR analytics that connect activity to outcomes:
- Share of voice against competitors
- Sentiment trends and narrative shifts
- Reach and impressions with transparent methodology
- Campaign performance tracking
- Indicators of brand impact and business relevance
Instead of reporting what happened, you can explain why it matters.
Track share of voice & competitive performance automatically
Understanding your competitive position shouldn’t require manual effort. Meltwater enables you to add competitors in seconds and instantly compare performance across brands, campaigns, and regions.
By combining earned and social media data in a single view, you get a more complete picture of your market presence. Advanced filtering also ensures your insights remain accurate by removing duplicate or syndicated content.
AI that turns PR data into executive narratives
Data alone isn’t enough. You need a story.
Meltwater’s AI capabilities, powered by Mira, transform data into clear, actionable insights:
- Generate executive summaries instantly
- Identify trends, spikes, and anomalies
- Turn complex data into narrative insights
- Deliver stakeholder-ready reporting in seconds
Instead of building reports, you review and refine them.
White-label PR reporting for agencies
For agencies, reporting is a key part of the client experience. Meltwater makes it easy to deliver polished, professional reports that reflect your brand.
You can fully customize dashboards and reports with your own branding, automate delivery to clients, and scale reporting across multiple accounts without increasing workload. This not only improves efficiency but also creates opportunities to position reporting as a premium service.
Global enterprise reporting
Meltwater also supports complex, global organizations by standardizing metrics across regions and centralizing reporting. This ensures every team works from the same data, creating a consistent and reliable source of truth.
One source of truth for earned + social reporting
PR data should not live in silos. Meltwater brings earned media and social data together in one place, so you can:
- Replace multiple tools with a single solution
- Align teams across PR, marketing, and insights
- Eliminate manual data stitching
- Access unified dashboards without BI development
This is reporting built for communications teams, not adapted from generic analytics tools.
Compare Meltwater PR Reporting to the alternatives
Capability
Meltwater
Typical PR Tools
Generic BI Tools
Manual Reporting & Analysis
Real-time dashboards
Always-on, live dashboards with instant updates across earned + social
Often delayed or refresh-based reporting
Requires manual data pipelines and refresh setup
No real-time visibility, static, point-in-time reports
Automation
Fully automated reporting (scheduled, generated, and distributed)
Partial automation, often still requires manual work
No native PR automation, fully manual setup
Fully manual, copy, paste, and build from scratch
Executive-ready reporting
Built for C-suite with AI summaries and stakeholder-specific views
Limited executive storytelling, mostly data-heavy outputs
Requires custom dashboards and manual interpretation
Requires hours of manual slide creation and formatting
AI-powered insights
AI generates narratives, detects trends, and explains performance
Basic analytics, limited or no narrative insights
No PR-specific AI; requires external models or analysts
No AI, insights depend entirely on human analysis
Share of voice & benchmarking
Instant competitive benchmarking across brands, campaigns, and regions
Basic or manual competitor tracking
Requires custom queries and data modeling
Time-consuming manual tracking and calculations
Earned + social in one platform
Unified view across media types, one source of truth
Often siloed across separate tools
Requires multiple integrations and data stitching
Data scattered across spreadsheets, tools, and sources
Ease of setup
Fast setup with templates, minimal IT required
Moderate setup, often requires onboarding support
Complex implementation with heavy technical dependency
No setup required, but high ongoing effort
Customization & flexibility
Custom KPIs, dashboards, and reporting outputs out of the box
Limited customization or requires workarounds
Highly customizable but requires technical expertise
Flexible but inconsistent and hard to scale
White-label reporting (agencies)
Fully branded reports and dashboards at scale
Limited or basic branding options
Not designed for client-facing reporting
Manual branding in slides, not scalable
Data transparency & trust
Clear methodologies, customizable metrics, human oversight options
Black-box metrics with limited transparency
Depends on data sources and configuration
Fully transparent but prone to human error
Time to value
Days, with pre-built templates and onboarding support
Weeks to months depending on setup
Months for full implementation and adoption
Immediate start, but ongoing time drain every cycle
Purpose-built for PR
Designed specifically for communications teams and workflows
PR-focused but less advanced in analytics
Not PR-specific, adapted for general analytics
Not purpose-built, entirely process-driven
PR data you can trust
Trust is critical when presenting data to stakeholders. Meltwater provides full transparency into how metrics like reach and impressions are calculated, giving you confidence in every report.
Advanced sentiment analysis is supported by customization options and human oversight when needed. You can tailor KPIs to your organization and even make manual adjustments, ensuring your reporting reflects reality as closely as possible.
Fast setup. Templates included.
Meltwater is designed for quick implementation, so you can start seeing value immediately. Pre-built templates make it easy to get started, while onboarding support and training ensure your team is set up for success.
There’s no need for heavy IT involvement, and the platform scales easily as your needs grow, whether you’re a small team or a global organization.
Stop building slides. Start proving impact.
Your time is better spent on strategy, not formatting slides. Automate reporting, deliver real-time insights, and show the true value of PR. Request a demo today and see how Meltwater transforms PR reporting.
FAQ: Meltwater PR reporting solution
You can track share of voice, sentiment, reach, impressions, campaign performance, competitor benchmarks, and more. Metrics are customizable to match your business goals and reporting needs.
Yes. Meltwater automates report creation, scheduling, and delivery. You can generate executive-ready reports in PowerPoint or PDF without manual work.
Yes. Reports can be exported in multiple formats, including PowerPoint and PDF, with customizable layouts and branding.
Meltwater provides transparent methodologies and advanced AI models for sentiment and reach. You can also customize and validate data to ensure accuracy for your organization.
Yes. Dashboards can be shared via links or exports, making it easy for stakeholders to access insights without logging into the platform.
Share of voice is calculated by comparing your brand’s coverage volume and impact against competitors across selected media sources and timeframes.
Yes. Agencies can fully customize reports with client branding, making it easy to deliver professional, client-ready outputs at scale.
Yes. Meltwater offers API access and integrations so you can connect PR data with your broader analytics ecosystem.
Most teams are up and running quickly with pre-built templates and guided onboarding. Implementation typically takes days, not months.