The Top 5 TikTok Influencers in the Philippines

It's no surprise to anyone that the social media platform TikTok has become a household name, especially since the pandemic. In particular, the usage rate of TikTok has grown tremendously in Asian countries such as the Philippines, with over 33 million users.

It's no surprise that so many companies are making use of the top TikTokers for their influencer marketing efforts.

Here’s a glimpse of the top 5 most popular TikTok creators (also known as TikTokers) in the Philippines, ranked based on their audience in the Philippines.

#1 Sai Datinguinoo (@saidatinguinoo_)

Coming in at Number 1 - Sai Datinguinoo is a TikTok star that rose to fame in the Philippines during the pandemic.

Sai Datinguinoo Stats

1,264 Following

Following 11.7M Followers

Followers 292.7M Likes

Likes 95% of her audience is from the Philippines

Sai Datinguinoo Bio

She is best known for her funny pranks, dance, and lifestyle clips on Tiktok.

Since then, she has become a full-fledged content creator on YouTube as well as Instagram. She has 11.7M followers and 292.7M likes.

#2 Sassa Gurl (@itssassagurl)

Sassa Gurl comes in second place on our list of the top TikTok influencers in the Philippines.

Sassa Gurl Stats

963 Following

Following 6.4M Followers

Followers 274.5M Likes

Likes 86% of her audience is from the Philippines

Sassa Gurl Bio

Sassa Gurl gained popularity in 2019. Since then, Sassa has been an icon and strong advocate for queer representation in mainstream media. Her content features comedic skits and no-filter takes on life and culture in the Philippines.

She has over 6.4M followers and 274.5M likes.

#3 Francine Diaz (@francinesaenz_)

Francine Diaz is definitely also part of the top TikTok influencers in the Philippines. She also has an impressive following and great engagement statistics.

Francine Diaz Stats

92 Following

Following 6.3M Followers

Followers 39.7M Likes

Likes 83% of her audience is from the Philippines

Francine Diaz Bio

As the youngest person on our list, Francine Diaz has been in the spotlight since she was 10. As a popular actor, influencer, and content creator, she is best known for collaborating with brands such as Shopee and her wholesome content featuring her family members.

She has 6.3M followers and 39.7M likes.

#4 Heart Evangelista (@lme85)

Heart Evangelista is a TikToker with a Filipino following of 81%. Therefore, she should still be a part of our list of the top TikTokers in the Philippines.

Heart Evangelista Stats

138 Following

Following 6.7M Followers

Followers 47.9M Likes

Likes 81% of her audience is from the Philippines

Heart Evangelista Bio

Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco-Escudero, known professionally as Heart Evangelista, is a Filipino actress, artist, author as well as an advocate. Her posts on TikTok generally revolve around travel, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content.

She has over 6.7M followers and 47.9M likes.

#5 Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

80% of Aj Raval's followers are based in the Philippines which makes her one of the top TikTok influencers in the area.

Aj Raval Stats

59 Following

Following 8.7M Followers

Followers 72.2M Likes

Likes 80% of her audience is from the Philippines

Aj Raval Bio

Aj Raval is a well-known Filipino actress as well as YouTuber who rose to fame for her roles in Ang probinsyano. She is the daughter of popular actor Jerich Rawal.

Her content on TikTok centers around funny videos and TikTok dances.

She has over 8.7M followers and 72.2M likes.

Influencer Marketing in the Philippines

Influencers can be a great amplifier of your brand messages and help co-create content to attract new and highly engaged audiences. TikTok, in particular, helps improve the stickiness of multimedia campaigns.

Whalar research found:

Viewing an ad on TV after seeing it on TikTok increases memory of the TV ad by 13%

after seeing it on increases of the TV ad by An Instagram influencer’s content is 43% more memorable if viewers are primed to the content via TikTok

if viewers are primed to the content via TikTok Viewers are 31% less likely to skip through a YouTube ad if they’ve first seen it on TikTok.

Brands quickly learned the benefits of working directly with creators to capitalise on the undeniable benefits of the creator economy such as opening a revenue stream through social commerce. You can download the latest guide to find out more about the rise of the creator economy and how it is a new opportunity for brands in the Asia Pacific region.

