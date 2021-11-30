Newswire Distribution

Newswire Distribution is a press release distribution service integrated into Meltwater's media intelligence platform, giving PR teams the luxury of broadly distributing press releases to websites and media outlets whenever they'd like, whether it's in real-time or scheduled.

This type of distribution takes a press release and puts it 'on the wire', an electronically transmitted service providing up-to-the-minute media content to news desks and journalists. With over 100 newslines to choose from, Meltwater's Newswire press release distribution service helps PR professionals gain targeted, guaranteed PR coverage.

Meltwater's Newswire press release distribution service assists you with spreading your message to as wide an audience as you wish, whether that means targeting local, national or global audiences. This particular form of press release distribution includes print and broadcast outlets, online sites, databases and your choice of industry trade publications. This release distribution method also includes real−time, full−text feeds via the complete AP satellite network, online FTP and content syndicates.

