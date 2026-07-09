Built for PR, Communications, and Marketing leaders
Intelligence you can act on
Media coverage, social conversations, and AI-generated content now shape decisions faster than teams can keep up. Meltwater turns those signals into intelligence so you can act with confidence and prove impact.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, Communications & Marketing teams.
Every signal
One intelligence platform
Media, social, and AI signals don’t live in one place, but your intelligence should. Meltwater brings everything together in a single platform, transforming global coverage, conversations, and AI data into connected intelligence so teams see the full picture and know what to do next.
1.3+ Billion
Documents Ingested Daily
1M
Alerts Delivered Daily
240+
Languages Supported
Global Media
Social Channels
AI Data
Built for how teams work
Media Intelligence
Track global coverage in real time and turn headlines into actionable insight.
Social Listening
Capture every conversation and spot shifts in sentiment before they impact your brand.
AI Visibility Tracking
Understand how AI platforms portray your organization and influence discovery.
Media Relations
Find the right journalists, personalize outreach at scale, and prove the impact of your PR.
Influencer Marketing
Identify the creators who matter and build partnerships that amplify results.
Intelligence powered by AI
AI that turns signals into decisions
Meltwater AI powers every workflow across the platform, turning global media, social, and AI-driven content into prioritized insights and automated workflows that help teams move from monitoring to action faster.
Know what matters, instantly
Meltwater AI filters and organizes millions of data points automatically, helping teams cut through volume and focus on what truly matters.
Catch shifts early
Automated summaries, alerts, and analysis detect changes quickly, giving teams time to respond before narratives or risks gain momentum.
Turn insight into action
Signals are connected and summarized into ready-to-share insights, helping leaders understand what matters and decide what to do next.
Guide decisions. Prove impact.
Meltwater turns complex signals into executive-ready insight so teams know what’s changing, why it matters, and what to do next.
Stay ahead of what’s unfolding
Real-time monitoring and AI analysis surface emerging risks, narrative shifts, and unusual activity before issues escalate.
Know what’s actually working
Unified reporting connects coverage, conversation, campaigns, and competitive signals to reveal what’s influencing outcomes.
Report with confidence
Automated dashboards and AI summaries turn complex data into clear, credible stories leaders can trust and act on.
Trusted when the stakes are high.
Top rated by PR, communications and marketing teams on G2
Start making decisions with confidence.
See how one platform can power every decision across PR, Communications, and Marketing.