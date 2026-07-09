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Built for PR, Communications, and Marketing leaders

Intelligence you can act on

Media coverage, social conversations, and AI-generated content now shape decisions faster than teams can keep up. Meltwater turns those signals into intelligence so you can act with confidence and prove impact.

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Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide

From global enterprises to growing PR, Communications & Marketing teams.

Every signal

One intelligence platform

Media, social, and AI signals don’t live in one place, but your intelligence should. Meltwater brings everything together in a single platform, transforming global coverage, conversations, and AI data into connected intelligence so teams see the full picture and know what to do next.

1.3+ Billion

Documents Ingested Daily

1M

Alerts Delivered Daily

240+

Languages Supported

Every Signal Ring Outter

Global Media

Social Channels

AI Data

Built for how teams work

Media Intelligence

Track global coverage in real time and turn headlines into actionable insight.

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Social Listening

Capture every conversation and spot shifts in sentiment before they impact your brand.

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AI Visibility Tracking

Understand how AI platforms portray your organization and influence discovery.

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Media Relations

Find the right journalists, personalize outreach at scale, and prove the impact of your PR.

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Influencer Marketing

Identify the creators who matter and build partnerships that amplify results.

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Intelligence powered by AI

AI that turns signals into decisions

Meltwater AI powers every workflow across the platform, turning global media, social, and AI-driven content into prioritized insights and automated workflows that help teams move from monitoring to action faster.

Know what matters, instantly

Meltwater AI filters and organizes millions of data points automatically, helping teams cut through volume and focus on what truly matters.

Catch shifts early

Automated summaries, alerts, and analysis detect changes quickly, giving teams time to respond before narratives or risks gain momentum.

Turn insight into action

Signals are connected and summarized into ready-to-share insights, helping leaders understand what matters and decide what to do next.

See AI in Action

Guide decisions. Prove impact.

Meltwater turns complex signals into executive-ready insight so teams know what’s changing, why it matters, and what to do next.

See reporting in action

Trusted when the stakes are high.

With Meltwater’s integrated PR and influencer marketing dashboard, we’ve built a single source of truth that proves real-time KPIs and ROI — helping our teams spend 33% less time on reporting across 40+ global teams while driving 22% growth in influencer marketing value.
Nataliya TkachenkoGlobal Associate Director, Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing
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It’s critical for us to make decisions based on ROI and KPIs around everything we do. With Meltwater, we’re able to track and contextualize that performance — helping drive eight-figure advertising value in just over five months.
Matt NordbyManaging Director of Communications, NASCAR
We had a theory that the gaming audience was a huge opportunity for us, but we wanted to validate it with real data. Meltwater insights helped confirm the strategy and backed our partnership decision — which ultimately contributed to 406% year-over-year sales growth.
Jennifer ChangVP of Innovation and Product Strategy, Neuro
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Meltwater helps us analyze consumer conversations in a structured way and turn that data into real business insight — driving 272% year-over-year growth in engagement across our social channels.
Danny GardnerSocial Intelligence Lead, Haleon
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Gareth Crew, Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA at Canon
We use Meltwater to change the conversation with our senior leadership. We can show impressions, reach, view-through rates, and exactly which audiences we’re reaching — helping drive 37% stronger campaign performance than our standard branded content.
Gareth CrewSocial and Digital Communications Lead EMEA, Canon
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Top rated by PR, communications and marketing teams on G2

3000+ reviews
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Industry Report

2026 Global Digital Report

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Shape What AI Says About Your Brand

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Start making decisions with confidence.

See how one platform can power every decision across PR, Communications, and Marketing.

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