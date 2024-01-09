Pricing
Solutions made to scale.
Essentials
Learn More
Giving you the basics to get started with monitoring and analyzing your brand, your customers and the market you play in.
- Ability to scale
- 24/7 Individualized training course access
Advanced
Learn More
Enhancing your solution with advanced product features to support more in-depth insights and analytics.
- Advanced tools for streamlined analysis and dashboards
- Unlimited search features
- Ability to scale
Suite
Learn More
Delivering a unified solution with integrated products that will empower your team to dive deeper and scale faster.
- Integrated tools for simple navigation and reporting
- Advanced analytics across channels
- A comprehensive view of insights
- Unlimited search features
Enterprise
Learn More
Creating a specialized solution for your global brand that provides you with a 360º view of consumer and market intelligence.
- Unified comprehensive datasets
- Smart AI to turn raw data into actionable insights
- Premium services for transformational impact / ROI
- Best-in-class integrated solutions for all stakeholders
Empower your team with Meltwater.
Fill out the form to speak with one of our experts about our plans and pricing.
Our Partners
Loading...