Skip to content
logo

Pricing

Solutions made to scale.

Essentials

Giving you the basics to get started with monitoring and analyzing your brand, your customers and the market you play in.

  • Ability to scale
  • 24/7 Individualized training course access
Learn More

Advanced

Enhancing your solution with advanced product features to support more in-depth insights and analytics.

  • Advanced tools for streamlined analysis and dashboards
  • Unlimited search features
  • Ability to scale
Learn More

Suite

Delivering a unified solution with integrated products that will empower your team to dive deeper and scale faster.

  • Integrated tools for simple navigation and reporting
  • Advanced analytics across channels
  • A comprehensive view of insights
  • Unlimited search features
Learn More

Enterprise

Creating a specialized solution for your global brand that provides you with a 360º view of consumer and market intelligence.

  • Unified comprehensive datasets
  • Smart AI to turn raw data into actionable insights
  • Premium services for transformational impact / ROI
  • Best-in-class integrated solutions for all stakeholders
Learn More

Empower your team with Meltwater.

Fill out the form to speak with one of our experts about our plans and pricing.

Our Partners
Enterprise Leader Award
Leader Award
Momentum Leader Award
Mid Market Leader Award
Loading...