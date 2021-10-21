Hi, we’re Meltwater
Since 2001, we've been providing solutions that help our customers make more informed decisions. Here's a little bit more detail on the company and people behind the products.
Meltwater was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001. As the legend goes, the company started with only two men, a coffee machine, and $15,000 in startup capital. Our original address was Shack15, a little office space located in a shipyard in Oslo, where the team cobbled together borrowed hardware to create our first server farm. As the world's first online media monitoring company, the team worked tirelessly to educate the Norwegian market on the value of tracking, monitoring, and analyzing online news.
Our footprint began to grow in the early 2000s as the company's operations began expanding throughout Scandinavia, then the United Kingdom, and, eventually, Europe. After focusing our attention on conquering the United States, we set our eyes to Asia-Pacific. By 2008, we had a physical presence—and an impressive customer list—on every continent.
During this time, we became one of the first companies globally to offer social listening and social media analytics, and have consistently been at the forefront of innovation within our industry. Over the past five years, we completed eight acquisitions, earning us international recognition as one of the most prominent acquirers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science companies in the world.
Today, we are proud to have built Meltwater into a global company. We know many companies take a different path to growth, but we aren't like many companies. We are Meltwater, and we think that's what makes us unique. We hope you do, too.
customers in over 120 countries
employees around the world
offices in 25 countries
We have a fundamental belief in people and the potential that they possess. We aspire to provide all of our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed because when the right people are in the right working environment, great things happen.
We are always on the lookout for exceptional talent around the world. Our International Management Training program is one of the premier tech-sales programs in the world. Outside of our customer-facing roles, we have world-class Product, Engineering, and Central Operations teams, with roles to match all levels of experience. We love working here, and we would be thrilled if you considered a position at Meltwater for your next career opportunity as well.
MEST is an Africa-wide technology entrepreneur training program, internal seed fund, and network of hubs offering incubation for technology startups in Africa. Founded in Ghana in 2008 and funded by the Meltwater Foundation, MEST provides critical skills training, funding, and support in software development, business, and communications to Africa’s tech entrepreneurs. Hubs are located in Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; Cape Town, South Africa; and Nairobi, Kenya.
We believe that talent is everywhere, even though opportunity is not. But, with the right support and guidance, these aspiring entrepreneurs can achieve great things. MEST is supported by our team members all over the world, and that makes us especially proud.