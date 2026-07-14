Social media monitoring software
Are you flying blind on social media?
Without comprehensive monitoring, critical signals slip through the cracks. Meltwater eliminates these blind spots—giving you full visibility across platforms so you can respond before small issues become major problems.
You might recognize this:
- You only see mentions when you’re tagged
- Issues surface internally 1–2 whole days after they start
- You’re juggling multiple tools to piece together insights
- Reporting takes hours—and still feels incomplete
- Leadership is asking for clearer brand health metrics
Too many teams are reacting to social conversations after it’s already too late. Let us help you eliminate the blind spots.
Trusted by marketing & communications teams worldwide
Social media tracking that alerts within minutes, not days
Meltwater’s social media monitoring software allows you to see what’s happening as it unfolds—so you can act before things escalate.
- Instead of discovering issues days later, you get real-time visibility into conversations, trends, and risks across social platforms
- From brand mentions to emerging crises, Meltwater turns social media tracking into immediate, actionable insight
- Know sooner. Respond faster. Stay in control.
Monitor conversations across social platforms large and small
Meltwater gives you deep, comprehensive coverage across the social media landscape—so nothing important gets missed.
- Track conversations across major platforms like Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and alongside forums and communities like Reddit
- With global coverage spanning over 200 countries and monitoring in 240+ languages, you can find and monitor conversations wherever they happen
Respond within minutes — not after it’s a crisis
Speed matters when it comes to protecting your brand.
- Meltwater delivers real-time alerts that notify you the moment something changes—whether it’s a spike in mentions, a surge in negative sentiment, or a trending topic involving your brand.
- Custom thresholds let you define what matters most, while flexible alerting options ensure the right people are notified instantly via email, Slack, or other channels.
- This allows your team to respond before issues escalate—turning reactive crisis management into proactive brand protection.
Replace multiple tools with one platform
Meltwater brings everything together in one platform—combining social media monitoring, media intelligence, and influencer capabilities into a single solution. By consolidating tools, you reduce costs, eliminate duplicated work, and streamline workflows. Teams save hours every week while gaining a more complete and consistent view of their brand.
Global and local social media sources
Our extensive coverage enables brands to monitor conversations across regions, languages and audiences. A complete data coverage allows you to transform data into intelligence you can act on. Stop relying on a mix of tools for monitoring, tracking and analyzing.
X (Twitter)
Meta (Facebook and Instagram)
YouTube
TikTok
Snapchat
Twitch
Discord
Threads
Bluesky
RED (Xiaohongshu)
Douyin
Toutiao
Bilibili
Youku
Naver
Kakao Talk
LINE
Meltwater’s social media monitoring platform includes a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to give you full visibility and control
Key social media monitoring features & capabilities
Real-time social media tracking across major platforms
Full Reddit firehose access for deeper community insights
AI-powered sentiment analysis and trend detection
Custom alerts for spikes, sentiment shifts, and key events
Global monitoring across 200+ countries and 240+ languages
Competitor tracking and share of voice analysis
Automated dashboards and reporting
Historical data analysis for trend comparisons
Teams choose Meltwater because it goes beyond surface-level monitoring
See the Meltwater Social Media Monitoring platform in action
Discover how Meltwater helps you monitor conversations, detect risks early, and turn social data into actionable insight
Trusted by the world’s leading brands
We monitor millions of social media sources across both global and regional platforms to support comprehensive social media monitoring.
Executive reporting that actually gets read
Reporting shouldn’t be a heavy manual task—or an afterthought.
Meltwater makes it easy to create clear, compelling reports that stakeholders actually engage with. Automated dashboards and scheduled reports ensure your team always has access to the latest insights, without manual effort.
With visual, executive-friendly formats and metrics like share of voice and sentiment trends, you can communicate performance in a way that resonates with leadership and drives decisions.
Social media tracking built to work with your existing stack
Meltwater integrates seamlessly with your existing systems, making it easy to incorporate social insights into your broader workflows.
With API access, flexible data exports, and integrations with common business tools, you can connect Meltwater to your analytics, reporting, and collaboration environments without disruption.
Save hours every week with AI analysis
Monitoring tools shouldn’t just give you more data—they should help you understand it. Meltwater uses AI to analyze conversations at scale, identifying sentiment, surfacing trends, and highlighting what actually matters. Instead of digging through raw data, you get clear insights into why conversations are happening and what they mean for your brand. Automated summaries translate complex data into executive-ready insights, while AI-powered search helps you uncover patterns and opportunities faster. The result is less time spent analyzing—and more time acting.
Why marketing & communications teams choose Meltwater for social media monitoring
Meltwater is designed to scale alongside growing agencies — whether you're supporting a single campaign or managing dozens of client accounts.
Teams choose Meltwater because it goes beyond surface-level monitoring.
Unlike tools limited to owned channels or basic analytics, Meltwater delivers deeper listening across the full social landscape.
You gain visibility into conversations that others miss — including untagged mentions, niche communities, and emerging platforms.
The platform is designed to be intuitive and fast to implement, reducing time to value. At the same time, it consolidates multiple capabilities into a single solution, helping teams reduce costs and eliminate tool sprawl.
With powerful data, flexible workflows, and enterprise-grade coverage, Meltwater gives teams the confidence to act quickly and strategically.
Stop flying blind. Start knowing within minutes.
Social media moves fast—and your insights should too. Meltwater gives you the visibility, speed, and intelligence you need to stay ahead of conversations, protect your brand, and make better decisions in real time.
Meltwater Social Media Monitoring Software FAQs
Meltwater covers major social platforms including Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, as well as online communities like Reddit. This ensures comprehensive visibility across both mainstream and emerging channels.
Yes. Meltwater offers access to Reddit’s full firehose, allowing you to monitor conversations across subreddits and uncover authentic audience discussions that are often missed by other tools.
Due to privacy restrictions, monitoring on Meta platforms is limited to publicly available data. However, Meltwater still provides valuable insights into public posts, pages, and broader trends.
Yes, Meltwater provides monitoring capabilities for LinkedIn, focusing on publicly available content and conversations relevant to your brand and industry.
Meltwater continuously evolves its coverage to include emerging platforms where possible, helping you stay ahead of new and growing social channels.
Meltwater provides access to extensive historical data, allowing you to analyze long-term trends, benchmark performance, and understand how conversations evolve over time.
The platform supports monitoring in over 240 languages, enabling global teams to track conversations across regions and markets.
Alerts are delivered in near real time, allowing your team to respond quickly to spikes, sentiment changes, and emerging issues.
Native tools only show activity within individual platforms and often miss untagged or cross-channel conversations. Meltwater provides a unified view, deeper listening, and real-time alerts—giving you a more complete understanding of what’s happening.