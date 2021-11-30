Media Database and Relationship Management

CONNECT & BUILD

Manage and Grow Media Relationships

We believe that targeted PR outreach is a crucial component of media relations and communications, so we encourage leaders to engage with the right journalists, not the most.

We take PR spam compliance seriously, therefore our goal is to eliminate this by helping communication teams uncover relevant journalists and influencers already writing about topics that are key to their organisations. We do this through our innovative media database feature, the industry-leading, AI-driven NLP search, which helps you unearth media contacts based on the content of their recent articles.

We're here to get your story out to the public and ensure your message hits the mark so you can spend less time creating influencer and media contact lists and more time on strategic PR matters.