Media Database and Relationship Management

Media database software
Reach the right journalists, every time
Stop chasing outdated contacts and start building meaningful media relationships. Meltwater’s media database is designed for how PR actually works today. It continuously updates journalist profiles, surfaces the right contacts faster, and helps you turn outreach into real coverage. Powered by AI and backed by a global team of data experts, it replaces manual list building with intelligent, always-current media intelligence.
Trusted by PR teams worldwide
Thousands of PR and communications teams, from global enterprises to fast-growing brands, trust Meltwater to power their media outreach.
Media database for PR teams
Meltwater’s AI-powered media database software transforms your database into an intelligent assistant.
Still chasing outdated contacts?
Many PR teams rely on outdated media contact databases. Outdated media lists are one of the biggest frustrations in PR. Emails bounce, journalists move roles, and suddenly your carefully built lists are no longer reliable. Many teams find themselves rebuilding the same lists again and again, spending hours verifying contacts, and still missing the mark.
This doesn’t just waste time, it impacts your credibility. When pitches don’t reach the right people, opportunities are lost. Meltwater solves this by eliminating outdated data and automating updates, so your outreach is always based on accurate, current information.
Up-to-date journalist contacts, guaranteed
An accurate journalist database is the foundation of effective PR. Meltwater combines advanced AI crawlers with a dedicated team of over 90 analysts to ensure contact data is continuously verified and refreshed. Updates happen in near real time, with critical changes reflected within 24–48 hours.
You’ll also receive alerts when journalists change roles or beats, helping you stay one step ahead. The result is a cleaner database with significantly lower bounce rates (typically around 7–8%) so your emails land where they should.
Find the right journalist, first time
Finding the right journalist shouldn’t feel like guesswork.
Meltwater makes discovery intuitive and precise. You can search using natural language, such as “tech journalists covering AI regulation” or filter by beat, location, outlet, and recent coverage. The platform also analyzes what journalists are writing about and recommends the most relevant contacts for your story.
With AI-assisted list building and pitch suggestions, you can confidently reach out knowing you’ve chosen the right audience from the start.
Global journalist coverage, with exclusive access
Reach the right audiences anywhere in the world.
- 800,000+ global journalist and media contacts
- Strong coverage across North America, EMEA, and APAC
- Freelancers and contributors included
- Exclusive access to premium Dow Jones content, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and MarketWatch
Whether you’re launching locally or globally, you have the reach to match your story.
AI that works for PR teams
AI capabilities support every stage of your workflow, from suggesting the right journalists to drafting pitches and building lists automatically. The platform can generate summaries, surface insights, and even alert you to new opportunities or journalist role changes.
Why PR teams rely on the Meltwater Media Database
PR teams rely on the Meltwater media database software to:
- Reach the right journalists with confidence
- Reduce bounce rates and improve deliverability
- Turn insights into meaningful media coverage
With 27,000+ customers globally and a presence across 50 offices, Meltwater helps teams move faster, pitch smarter, and prove impact with data.
Trusted by PR professionals gobally
Meltwater’s media database software includes everything PR teams need to discover, engage, and measure media relationships
Key PR database features
Advanced journalist search with filters for beat, outlet, and geography
AI-assisted list building and journalist recommendations
Real-time contact enrichment and profile updates
Coverage insights including recent articles and social activity
Media list management and collaboration tools
Email outreach with engagement tracking
Bounce, open, and click performance analytics
CRM-style relationship history and tracking
Import and enrich your existing media lists
Integrated press release distribution
Enterprise media database platform
Build stronger journalist relationships
Successful PR is built on relationships, not just outreach. Meltwater gives you visibility into how journalists engage with your communications, including email opens and interactions over time. You can track relationship history, improve deliverability by sending from your own domain, and ensure your emails are recognized and trusted. These insights help you refine your approach, increase open rates, and build long-term connections with the journalists who matter most.
GDPR-compliant & enterprise secure
Meltwater is built with privacy and security at its core. The platform is fully GDPR-compliant, with opt-in data practices and transparent sourcing. Its infrastructure is powered by enterprise-grade technology, ensuring your data is protected at every level. Importantly, customer data is never used to train AI models, giving you full confidence in how your information is handled.
More than a database, a complete PR intelligence solution
Your media database should not operate in isolation. Replace multiple PR tools with one unified platform.
Meltwater connects your outreach to the full picture of your brand’s media performance:
- Monitor coverage across news, social, and digital channels
- Track sentiment and narrative shifts in real time
- Measure campaign impact with automated reporting
- Identify trends, risks, and opportunities early
Instead of switching between tools, you work from one unified source of truth that connects outreach to outcomes.
See the Meltwater Journalist Database in action
Experience how quickly you can find the right journalists, build targeted lists, and launch outreach campaigns with confidence.
Fast setup. Dedicated support. Zero guesswork.
Getting started is simple and supported every step of the way.
- Typical setup in 2–4 weeks
- Dedicated onboarding and implementation support
- 30–60 day guided rollout
- Unlimited training through Meltwater Academy
- Dedicated customer success manager
- Integrations with tools like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams
You can also import your existing media lists and enrich them instantly, making migration seamless.
Why PR teams choose the Meltwater Media Database
PR teams choose Meltwater because it goes beyond static data.
Fresher, more reliable data: AI-driven updates and human verification ensure higher accuracy than traditional databases
More than just contacts: Unlike database-only tools, Meltwater combines media intelligence, monitoring, and analytics in one platform
Greater visibility and coverage: Access significantly broader news and social data for deeper insights and better targeting
Save time and reduce risk: Eliminate hours of manual research while avoiding the reputational damage of irrelevant outreach
Compare Meltwater against the alternatives
Category
Meltwater
Traditional Media Databases
Database-Only Tools
Manual Research
Data freshness
Continuously updated with AI + human verification (24–48 hr updates)
Periodic/manual updates
Limited update cycles
Fully manual, quickly outdated
AI capabilities
AI-powered search, recommendations, and auto-updates
Basic or legacy automation
Minimal AI functionality
None
Data sources & exclusives
Global coverage + exclusive premium content access
Standard datasets
Limited datasets
No centralized access
Platform scope
Full PR intelligence platform (database, monitoring, analytics)
Primarily contact database
Database-focused only
No platform
Coverage breadth
Extensive global news + social coverage
Moderate coverage
Narrower media focus
Depends on time/resources
Dashboards & reporting
Unlimited dashboards and real-time insights
Limited reporting capabilities
Limited reporting
Manual tracking only
Crisis monitoring
Scalable, real-time monitoring and alerts
Not core functionality
Not included
Not feasible at scale
Ease of use & contracts
Streamlined onboarding and flexible agreements
Complex contracts and setup
Varies
No structure
Time savings
Saves 5–10+ hours per week
Some efficiency gains
Limited efficiency gains
Highly time-intensive
Engagement tracking
Track opens, clicks, and relationship history
Limited or no tracking
Minimal tracking
None
Outreach quality
Smart targeting reduces irrelevant pitches
Relies on static lists
Limited targeting support
High risk of mismatched outreach
Stop chasing contacts. Start building coverage.
The right media database does more than save time, it improves outcomes. Find the right journalists faster. Build stronger relationships. Turn outreach into measurable coverage. Request a demo and see the Meltwater media database in action.
Meltwater Media Database FAQs
Accuracy comes from continuous updates, verified data sources, and real-time enrichment. Meltwater combines AI-driven updates with human validation to ensure contact information reflects current roles, beats, and publications.
Meltwater provides access to over 800,000 global journalist and media contacts across regions, industries, and beats.
The database is continuously updated using AI crawlers and a global research team, with critical updates typically reflected within 24–48 hours.
Meltwater maintains industry-leading low bounce rates due to proactive data validation and ongoing contact updates.
Yes. You can filter journalists by beat, location, publication, and topics, as well as search using natural language queries.
Yes. Freelancers, contributors, and independent journalists are included, with visibility into their recent work and affiliations.
Most teams are up and running within 2–4 weeks, with full onboarding and support throughout the first 30–60 days.
Yes. Meltwater follows strict GDPR guidelines, with transparent sourcing and compliant data management practices.
Yes. Meltwater integrates with Salesforce and other tools, allowing you to connect outreach and relationship data with your broader workflows.
Absolutely. You can import your existing lists and enrich them with updated contact data, insights, and engagement tracking.