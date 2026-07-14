Media Database and Relationship Management

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Media database software

Reach the right journalists, every time

Stop chasing outdated contacts and start building meaningful media relationships. Meltwater’s media database is designed for how PR actually works today. It continuously updates journalist profiles, surfaces the right contacts faster, and helps you turn outreach into real coverage. Powered by AI and backed by a global team of data experts, it replaces manual list building with intelligent, always-current media intelligence.

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Overview of Meltwaters media relations product

Trusted by PR teams worldwide

Thousands of PR and communications teams, from global enterprises to fast-growing brands, trust Meltwater to power their media outreach.

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Media database for PR teams

Meltwater’s AI-powered media database software transforms your database into an intelligent assistant.

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Meltwater media database profile

Global journalist coverage, with exclusive access

Reach the right audiences anywhere in the world.

  • 800,000+ global journalist and media contacts
  • Strong coverage across North America, EMEA, and APAC
  • Freelancers and contributors included
  • Exclusive access to premium Dow Jones content, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and MarketWatch

Whether you’re launching locally or globally, you have the reach to match your story.

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AI that works for PR teams

AI capabilities support every stage of your workflow, from suggesting the right journalists to drafting pitches and building lists automatically. The platform can generate summaries, surface insights, and even alert you to new opportunities or journalist role changes.

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Why PR teams rely on the Meltwater Media Database

PR teams rely on the Meltwater media database software to:

  • Reach the right journalists with confidence
  • Reduce bounce rates and improve deliverability
  • Turn insights into meaningful media coverage

With 27,000+ customers globally and a presence across 50 offices, Meltwater helps teams move faster, pitch smarter, and prove impact with data.

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Trusted by PR professionals gobally

"The reports really allow us to share something of value that is not only backing up the work that our team does, but also giving leadership insight just into how important marketing and communications is"
Nicole WilkinsDirector of Strategic Communications at CNSI at UCLA
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"Meltwater is a full package. Being able to have the platform and the professional services organization that you can trust is why I enjoy working with them so much"
Evan EscobedoSocial Listening, Analytics & Insight Global Lead at Western Union
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"What I love about Meltwater is it's a one-stop shop. You can do your social listening, you can push out social media content, you can do newsletters, you've got media monitoring, you can push out content to reporters. That is really the big difference"
Lydia SermonsVP of Communications & Chief Communications Officer at Howard University
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Meltwater’s media database software includes everything PR teams need to discover, engage, and measure media relationships

Key PR database features

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Advanced journalist search with filters for beat, outlet, and geography

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AI-assisted list building and journalist recommendations

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Real-time contact enrichment and profile updates

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Coverage insights including recent articles and social activity

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Media list management and collaboration tools

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Email outreach with engagement tracking

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Bounce, open, and click performance analytics

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CRM-style relationship history and tracking

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Import and enrich your existing media lists

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Integrated press release distribution

Enterprise media database platform

Build stronger journalist relationships

Successful PR is built on relationships, not just outreach. Meltwater gives you visibility into how journalists engage with your communications, including email opens and interactions over time. You can track relationship history, improve deliverability by sending from your own domain, and ensure your emails are recognized and trusted. These insights help you refine your approach, increase open rates, and build long-term connections with the journalists who matter most.

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GDPR-compliant & enterprise secure

Meltwater is built with privacy and security at its core. The platform is fully GDPR-compliant, with opt-in data practices and transparent sourcing. Its infrastructure is powered by enterprise-grade technology, ensuring your data is protected at every level. Importantly, customer data is never used to train AI models, giving you full confidence in how your information is handled.

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More than a database, a complete PR intelligence solution

Your media database should not operate in isolation. Replace multiple PR tools with one unified platform.

Meltwater connects your outreach to the full picture of your brand’s media performance:

  • Monitor coverage across news, social, and digital channels
  • Track sentiment and narrative shifts in real time
  • Measure campaign impact with automated reporting
  • Identify trends, risks, and opportunities early

Instead of switching between tools, you work from one unified source of truth that connects outreach to outcomes.

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See the Meltwater Journalist Database in action

Experience how quickly you can find the right journalists, build targeted lists, and launch outreach campaigns with confidence.

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Fast setup. Dedicated support. Zero guesswork.

Getting started is simple and supported every step of the way.

  • Typical setup in 2–4 weeks
  • Dedicated onboarding and implementation support
  • 30–60 day guided rollout
  • Unlimited training through Meltwater Academy
  • Dedicated customer success manager
  • Integrations with tools like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams

You can also import your existing media lists and enrich them instantly, making migration seamless.

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Why PR teams choose the Meltwater Media Database

PR teams choose Meltwater because it goes beyond static data.

Fresher, more reliable data: AI-driven updates and human verification ensure higher accuracy than traditional databases

More than just contacts: Unlike database-only tools, Meltwater combines media intelligence, monitoring, and analytics in one platform

Greater visibility and coverage: Access significantly broader news and social data for deeper insights and better targeting

Save time and reduce risk: Eliminate hours of manual research while avoiding the reputational damage of irrelevant outreach

Compare Meltwater against the alternatives

Category

Meltwater

Traditional Media Databases

Database-Only Tools

Manual Research

Data freshness

Continuously updated with AI + human verification (24–48 hr updates)

Periodic/manual updates

Limited update cycles

Fully manual, quickly outdated

AI capabilities

AI-powered search, recommendations, and auto-updates

Basic or legacy automation

Minimal AI functionality

None

Data sources & exclusives

Global coverage + exclusive premium content access

Standard datasets

Limited datasets

No centralized access

Platform scope

Full PR intelligence platform (database, monitoring, analytics)

Primarily contact database

Database-focused only

No platform

Coverage breadth

Extensive global news + social coverage

Moderate coverage

Narrower media focus

Depends on time/resources

Dashboards & reporting

Unlimited dashboards and real-time insights

Limited reporting capabilities

Limited reporting

Manual tracking only

Crisis monitoring

Scalable, real-time monitoring and alerts

Not core functionality

Not included

Not feasible at scale

Ease of use & contracts

Streamlined onboarding and flexible agreements

Complex contracts and setup

Varies

No structure

Time savings

Saves 5–10+ hours per week

Some efficiency gains

Limited efficiency gains

Highly time-intensive

Engagement tracking

Track opens, clicks, and relationship history

Limited or no tracking

Minimal tracking

None

Outreach quality

Smart targeting reduces irrelevant pitches

Relies on static lists

Limited targeting support

High risk of mismatched outreach

Stop chasing contacts. Start building coverage.

The right media database does more than save time, it improves outcomes. Find the right journalists faster. Build stronger relationships. Turn outreach into measurable coverage. Request a demo and see the Meltwater media database in action.

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Meltwater Media Database FAQs

Accuracy comes from continuous updates, verified data sources, and real-time enrichment. Meltwater combines AI-driven updates with human validation to ensure contact information reflects current roles, beats, and publications.

Meltwater provides access to over 800,000 global journalist and media contacts across regions, industries, and beats.

The database is continuously updated using AI crawlers and a global research team, with critical updates typically reflected within 24–48 hours.

Meltwater maintains industry-leading low bounce rates due to proactive data validation and ongoing contact updates.

Yes. You can filter journalists by beat, location, publication, and topics, as well as search using natural language queries.

Yes. Freelancers, contributors, and independent journalists are included, with visibility into their recent work and affiliations.

Most teams are up and running within 2–4 weeks, with full onboarding and support throughout the first 30–60 days.

Yes. Meltwater follows strict GDPR guidelines, with transparent sourcing and compliant data management practices.

Yes. Meltwater integrates with Salesforce and other tools, allowing you to connect outreach and relationship data with your broader workflows.

Absolutely. You can import your existing lists and enrich them with updated contact data, insights, and engagement tracking.