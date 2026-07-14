Media Database and Relationship Management

Many PR teams rely on outdated media contact databases. Outdated media lists are one of the biggest frustrations in PR. Emails bounce, journalists move roles, and suddenly your carefully built lists are no longer reliable. Many teams find themselves rebuilding the same lists again and again, spending hours verifying contacts, and still missing the mark.

This doesn’t just waste time, it impacts your credibility. When pitches don’t reach the right people, opportunities are lost. Meltwater solves this by eliminating outdated data and automating updates, so your outreach is always based on accurate, current information.