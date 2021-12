A Twitter Influencer alert is sent when a high-reaching Twitter source mentions keywords for your saved search.

When an influential Twitter handle mentions a company, competitors, or industry, it too can directly or indirectly impact an organization. After receiving this notification, marketing and PR teams can engage with influencers who are mentioning a brand and potentially create new partnerships, understand what could cause search terms to trend, and mitigate potential risks.

Pro tip: If an influencer mentions a brand, you can use Social Listening to track if this had a knock-on effect on your follower count.