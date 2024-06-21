Maximize influencer ROI, and showcase success.
It’s tough to scale your influencer marketing strategy. Too often you get caught up in manual tasks and complex workflows, that take time away from cultivating relationships with creators and developing creative campaigns. With Meltwater, you can convert top creators into long-term partners, streamlining tasks for impactful results that amplify your brand.
On average, brands that partner with Meltwater triple the return on their investment (ROI).
The average influencer & creator costs that customers save.
The percentage of employee efficiency gains that influencer management teams experience.
Everything you need to scale your influencer campaigns.
Grow your brand with the right partners.
Discover the best creators who reflect your brand values and reach your target audience.
Boost productivity with in-app workflows.
Save hours creating campaign briefs, executing contracts, collaborating on content, and sending timely payments.
Drive brand awareness and revenue.
Make data-driven decisions with real-time campaign and creator insights to reach wider audiences and generate sales.
End-to-end influencer relationship management.
Quickly discover the perfect influencers for your campaigns.
Access 30+ million profiles using AI technology to find the perfect creators that match your criteria. Discover new brand ambassadors across top social networks and from your own communities.
Take the guesswork out of finding your match.
Surface real-time influencer analytics, proprietary True Reach technology, and detailed audience insights to confidently select the influencers who are the best fit for your brand.
Manage influencer collaborations from a single tool.
Optimize campaign activities, communication, and content deliverables with time-saving workflows. Align across teams with shareable links and stakeholder access.
Track and understand your campaign success.
Interactive analytics display real-time campaign performance. Ready-to-export reports showcase your most important metrics, like engagements, brand awareness, sales, and conversions over time.
An industry-leading feature set.
AI-Powered Search
Run topic, text, or image searches with advanced filters to find the perfect match.
Real-Time Reporting
Identify top performers with advanced analytics and AI suggestions.
In-App Contracts & Payments
Generate custom agreements and handle all payments.
E-commerce Integrations
Gift products, create codes, and track links to drive conversions.
Branded Recruitment Pages
Scale your network with inbound creator discovery from your own website and social profiles.
Centralized Communciation
Send hundreds of personalized emails, in-app messages, and campaign assets in one dedicated inbox.
Team Workspaces
Manage influencer marketing programs across brands, markets, and products in one place.
Competitive Benchmarking
Analyze your performance against top competitors and brands leading the influencer space.
Build your network.
Managing and scaling global influencer campaigns starts with the right solution.