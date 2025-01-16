Skip to content
Our AI is 20+ years in the making

Data Structuring

Since 2001 we have progressively been structuring data in a way that can deliver value quickly to you and your teams.

Data Enrichment

Our technology seamlessly extracts key information from the structured data, grounds that data to LLMs, and combines it with relevant metadata for downstream analysis.

Domain Expertise

We've built a deep understanding of PR and Marketing. We know the pain points you have in your roles and the insight you need to help solve them.

Committed to data safety and ethics

ISO 42001 Certification

ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certification

Launched Meltwater AI Ethical Principles

Established Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

Adhere to PR Council's Guidance for Generative AI

Adhere to the WFA GARM's Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Framework

Bring Meltwater AI into your workspace

Media & Social Listening

Platform Assistant

An LLM-powered assistant trained on Meltwater that streamlines account management, answers questions, and helps users take action—all in one conversation.

Discovery AI Assistant

An insights assistant that automatically spots, explains, and highlights unusual changes in a workspace dataset, helping analysts quickly see key insights they might have missed.

Spike Discovery & Analysis

Proprietary large language models serve as your dedicated data analyst, explaining the causes and connections behind volume spikes and sentiment shifts in news and social media conversations.

AI Search Creation

A chatbot trained on Meltwater’s syntax that helps users craft high-quality searches, refine queries, and get recommendations.

Smart Alerts

Get alerts on conversation shifts, brand sentiment spikes, and major industry events. Spot breakout brand posts with high engagement and see when competitors are likely promoting specific posts.

Media & Influencer Relations

PR Writing Assistant

Leverage the latest in generative AI with a text editor that suggests and enhances your writing as you draft press releases and email pitches.

AI Journalist Search

Enter your key message, pitch, or press release, and the search will generate a list of recommended contacts by analyzing millions of articles to match your content by meaning and context, not just keywords.

AI Influencer Discovery

Fast-track finding the most relevant influencers for your brand with suggested topics and topic classification based on text and image analysis.

AI Visual Search

Find creators relevant to specific campaigns faster by uploading an image to discover those producing similar content.

Suggested Influencers

Analyze your current influencers and get personalized recommendations. Add favorites to a campaign or tag them directly from the Klear homepage.

Social Engagement

Social Writing Assistant

An AI writing assistant that helps craft social post copy with suggestions for tone, language, emojis, and syntax.

DALL-E Powered Image Generator

Create original, eye-catching images in Publish in seconds using text-based prompts– powered by DALL-E 3.

Best Time to Publish

Suggests the best times to publish social content for maximum engagement, with options tailored to each platform.

Analytics & Reporting

Contextual Analysis Cards

Add instant insight to your report based on its intended context across general, signal, risk, and audience analysis.

AI Tags

Tag your content with AI-powered suggestions based on existing tags. Organize your tags to fit your unique workflows, boosting productivity and allowing you to review more content quickly and intelligently.

AI Content Clusters

Content clusters read, categorize & explain news stories & conversations on your behalf offering a more complete picture of your dataset. Spot the themes you often overlook. Spend less time reading and writing, and more time sharing insights and making decisions.

AI Daily Digests

Capture every mention to ensure you’re not caught off-guard and over AI-powered overviews that help you understand what’s driving the conversation.

AI Explainers

Shorten the path to insight by contextualizing and bringing to life emerging social media insights using automated human-like text explanations. Unlock a deeper understanding of consumer intelligence data across keyphrases, hashtags, affects, emotions, sentiment or content classification.

Meltwater Copilot within Microsoft Teams

Interact with billions of Meltwater data points within Microsoft Copilot and Teams conversationally. Ask questions like, “What’s happening around my brand?” Copilot automates tasks such as trend identification, brand summaries, and pitch writing, letting you focus on strategic messaging and brand building. It streamlines data sharing across your channels, providing faster access to insights and enabling more proactive, data-driven decision-making.

