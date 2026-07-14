Media Monitoring Software
Fast insights, complete coverage
Stay ahead of the conversation with AI-powered media monitoring software that tracks, analyzes, and measures earned media in real time. Meltwater helps communications teams cut through the noise and understand what’s being said, where it’s happening, and why it matters.
Trusted by communications teams worldwide
Why PR teams choose Meltwater’s Media Monitoring Software
PR and communications teams choose Meltwater for exceptional data breadth and depth, featuring comprehensive coverage paired with meaningful insights.
- Unmatched global media coverage across traditional, digital, social, and broadcast sources
- Real-time monitoring across global media sources
- AI-powered analysis that surfaces what matters most
- Customizable alerts and dashboards tailored to your goals
- Integrated reporting to demonstrate PR impact
How Meltwater Media Monitoring works
Meltwater continuously analyzes millions of sources, including 400,000+ traditional media sources, 200M+ online publications, social sources, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, and more, 20,000+ podcasts, and broadcast, turning them into structured, actionable insights.
Steps
Outcome
Steps
Collect
Outcome
Capture mentions across millions of sources worldwide in real time.
Steps
Analyze
Outcome
Apply AI to identify sentiment, trends, key themes, and anomalies.
Steps
Surface insights
Outcome
Deliver relevant insights through dashboards, alerts, and AI-generated summaries.
Steps
Enable action
Outcome
Empower your team to respond quickly, refine messaging, and prove impact.
Our media monitoring sources
What we monitor
Social media
We enable monitoring across millions of social sources worldwide, including major global platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and YouTube, as well as key APAC platforms like WeChat, Weibo, RED, Douyin, Toutiao, QQ, Bilibili, Youku, Naver, Kakao Talk, and LINE.
Online news
We monitor over 200 million online publications, including blogs, review sites, and forums, giving you comprehensive visibility into digital conversations and emerging trends.
Print media
With coverage of over 400,000 traditional media sources, including newspapers and magazines, we provide extensive insight into print and digital publications worldwide.
Broadcast
We offer comprehensive TV and radio monitoring, covering all 210 US Designated Market Areas (DMAs) and thousands of television and radio stations globally, ensuring you never miss important broadcast coverage.
Podcasts
We track over 20,000 podcasts globally, helping you stay on top of conversations across a rapidly growing audio landscape.
LLMs and AIs
We monitors the following LLM and AI search channels: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI mode, Deepseek, Llama, Claude, Gemini, Grok
Automate and scale media tracking with Meltwater’s media monitoring platform
Manual media tracking can’t keep up with today’s always-on news cycle. Meltwater’s media monitoring software automates the entire process from discovery to reporting so your team can focus on strategy instead of spreadsheets. With real-time alerts and AI-driven insights, you’ll never miss a critical mention or emerging story.
“Meltwater is a full package. Being able to have the platform and the professional services organization that you can trust is why I enjoy working with them so much”
Evan Escobedo
Social Listening, Analytics & Insight Global Lead at Western Union
Key features of Meltwater’s Media Monitoring
Meltwater equips communications teams with the tools they need to track, analyze, and act on media coverage effectively.
Stay informed with instant notifications on key mentions, spikes, and breaking stories.
Understand sentiment, emotion, and narrative shifts without manual analysis.
Build shareable dashboards tailored to your stakeholders and KPIs.
Measure performance across campaigns, competitors, regions, and time periods.
Monitor media across markets and languages with consistent accuracy.
Generate summaries, reports, and insights instantly through a conversational interface.
Meltwater's media monitoring software will help you to track everything you need
Everything in one view.
Volume of mentions: We monitor your news coverage over a specific time period across online news, blogs, social media, forums, and review sites.
Share of voice per platform: Where is your brand mentioned the most, and where should you invest more time and energy?
The potential reach of the mentions: This indicator shows the total potential of impressions you received over a specific period from your media coverage
Sentiment analysis: A measure of how your brand is perceived in discussions online
Trends analysis: The most common topics associated with your brand.
Top publications: The publications that are talking about your brand the most.
Top location: Where your brand mentions are originating from.
Top influencers and journalists: Who mentions your brand, products or key stakeholders.
Media coverage moves fast. Help your team move faster.
News breaks in seconds, and narratives can shift just as quickly. Without immediate visibility, teams risk missing opportunities or reacting too late to potential issues.
Meltwater’s media tracking tool gives you instant access to coverage as it happens, helping you stay proactive instead of reactive. Whether you’re tracking a campaign launch, monitoring brand sentiment, or managing a crisis, you’ll have the context you need to act with confidence.
The complete earned media monitoring solution
Meltwater goes beyond basic media tracking to provide a complete view of your earned media performance. Instead of piecing together multiple tools, you get a single platform that connects monitoring, analysis, and reporting.
Track coverage across channels, measure sentiment and reach, and understand how your brand is positioned against competitors, all in one place.
With coverage spanning hundreds of thousands of traditional media outlets, hundreds of millions of online sources, and a rapidly growing podcast ecosystem, Meltwater provides a truly comprehensive view of earned media.
See Meltwater's media monitoring tool in action
With AI teammates like Mira, you can ask questions, generate reports, and uncover insights through a simple conversation, without complex searches or workflows.
More than just clip tracking
Unlike traditional media monitoring tools, Meltwater combines AI, media tracking, analysis, and reporting in a single platform.
Media monitoring is no longer about collecting links. Meltwater helps you level up to understand impact. This shift from volume to value is what elevates PR from reporting function to strategic driver.
Instead of counting coverage, you can:
- Identify which stories are driving reach and engagement
- Understand how your brand is perceived across channels
- Connect earned media to broader business outcomes
- Surface insights that inform future strategy
See Meltwater Media Monitoring in action
Experience how Meltwater helps you monitor, analyze, and report on media coverage, all in one platform. See firsthand how you can transform your media monitoring into a strategic advantage.
Frequently asked questions about Meltwater's Media Monitoring Software
Meltwater’s media monitoring software tracks a comprehensive range of sources across traditional and digital media. This includes over 200 million online publications such as news sites, blogs, review platforms, and forums; more than 20,000 podcasts; global print media like newspapers and magazines; TV and radio broadcasts; and millions of social media sources across platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, and more.
Yes. Meltwater offers extensive global coverage, including national, regional, and local media across multiple markets.
The platform supports multilingual monitoring and analysis, allowing you to track and understand coverage across different languages and regions.
Real-time alerts and AI-driven trend detection help you spot unusual spikes in coverage or sentiment shifts, enabling early intervention.
Meltwater provides metrics like sentiment, reach, share of voice, and message pull-through, helping you connect PR efforts to business outcomes.
Yes. Custom dashboards and reports allow you to analyze and compare performance across different dimensions.
Unlike traditional tools that focus on clip collection, Meltwater combines monitoring with AI-powered insights, analytics, and reporting in one platform.
It supports both — from always-on monitoring to in-depth campaign analysis and reporting.
Yes. Meltwater includes social media monitoring, giving you a complete view of both earned media and online conversations.
Yes. Meltwater now includes AI Visibility Tracking / GenAI Lens, which lets you monitor how your brand, products, and competitors are discussed across leading AI assistants and large language models (LLMs). It captures LLM responses (so you can see what is being said and where LLMs source their information), aggregates outputs across models for a multi-model view, and enriches results with emotion, keywords, link analysis and trend history.