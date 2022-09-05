Top Australian (Instagram) Influencers [2022]

One of the most effective ways to gain credibility for your brand is through social media influencers.

A single endorsement from a trusted third party – someone who has influence with your target audience – can accomplish what may take you weeks or months to accomplish with traditional marketing methods.

Finding the right social media influencer for your brand isn’t as easy as it might seem. Australian influencers are achieving big things for brands who have aligned themselves with the right people.

Let’s look at the top Aussie influencers to see examples of what can be achieved.

Table of Contents

How to determine top Australian influencers

We’ve pulled information from the Meltwater social influencer marketing platform to demonstrate how you can assess whether it’s the right personality for your influencer marketing. Knowing how to use an influencer marketing hub like this can help you avoid getting caught in a fake followers trap.

So how do you decide which creatives to approach? There are so many questions you can ask:

Is the highest paid person the way to go?

the way to go? Do you focus on follower count ?

? Will the most followed person deliver the best return on your investment?

deliver the best return on your investment? Should Instagram followers be considered more important than fans of a popular YouTube channel?

followers be considered more important than fans of a popular channel? Is an Australian YouTuber as effective as the international vlogger stars?

as effective as the stars? Does a blogger need an Instagram account to be influential?

It doesn't take long to get confused about the best strategy to take.

Our best tip is to assess these influential creators on their sponsored posts, to see who is driving ROI through brand partnerships. We’re looking at engagement rates to do that. In other words, if an Aussie influencer has been paid for a sponsored post, we want to see who is attracting the most notice and, potentially, driving the most business for their sponsors.

LEVI NEUFELD Engagement rate: 18.3%

18.3% Followers: 335.3K

335.3K Posts: 6

6 Top Category: Fashion

Fashion Brands: PayPal, Magnum Ice Cream Nalopia Engagement rate: 10.65%

10.65% Followers: 2.8M

2.8M Posts: 22

22 Top Category: Xbox

Xbox Brands: ASUS, ASUS Australia & New Zealand aj clementine Engagement rate: 8.31%

8.31% Followers: 2.3M

2.3M Posts: 3

3 Top Category: Business

Business Brands: SWAROVSKI, T2 Tea, SKAGEN leah halton Engagement rate: 8.23%

8.23% Followers: 1.9M

1.9M Posts: 4

4 Top Category: Lifestyle

Lifestyle Brands: Nasty Gal, Samsung Australia L I V  Engagement rate: 7.89%

7.89% Followers: 378.6K

378.6K Posts: 9

9 Top Category: Lifestyle

Lifestyle Brands: Nasty Gal, Official IG Converse Australia, Gymshark mishti rahman Engagement rate: 7.54%

7.54% Followers: 593K

593K Posts: 8

8 Top Category: Business

Business Brands: Afterpay, Dior Beauty Lovers Chloe Ting Engagement rate: 7.15%

7.15% Followers: 4.1M

4.1M Posts: 7

7 Top Category: Lifestyle

Lifestyle Brands: ALPHA-H, Sitting Pretty 𝐉 𝐀 𝐊 𝐄 𝐁 𝐅 𝐈 𝐒 𝐇 𝐄 𝐑 Engagement rate: 6.89%

6.89% Followers: 433.6K

433.6K Posts: 11

11 Top Category: Australian

Australian Brands: Disaronno Joshua Paine Engagement rate: 6.37%

6.37% Followers: 684K

684K Posts: 32

32 Top Category: Business

Business Brands: Universal Store, L’Oreal Harry 🧿 Engagement rate: 5.48%

5.48% Followers: 9.2M

9.2M Posts: 18

18 Top Category: Business

Business Brands: boohooMAN

These content creators are working across all social media channels including Instagram, Instagram Stories, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. Let’s look at the most popular platforms and see how the Australian IG influencers stack up.

Top 10 Australian Instagram Influencers

There’s no doubt the Australian Instagrammer can be valuable to your marketing initiative.

Looking at this same list again, we’ve ranked them exclusively for their Instagram influencer Australia credentials. This shows why it’s critical for marketing teams to do their homework. Even the most effective Aussie influencer won’t have the same pull on every social channel. You can’t rely on the size of the network or the number of posts to drive engagement rates.

The Instagram influencers Australia list shakes out like this for engagement rate:

Instagram Stats: Nalopia Instagram Handle: @nalopia

@nalopia Instagram Engagement rate: 23.28%

23.28% Instagram Followers: 127K

127K Instagram Posts: 85

85 Instagram Likes: 28.8K

28.8K Instagram Comments: 584 Instagram Stats: aj clementine Instagram Handle: @ajclementine

@ajclementine Instagram Engagement rate: 18.79%

18.79% Instagram Followers: 428K

428K Instagram Posts: 526

526 Instagram Likes: 80.1K

80.1K Instagram Comments: 405 Instagram Stats: Joshua Paine Instagram Handle: @joshuapaine

@joshuapaine Instagram Engagement rate: 18.1%

18.1% Instagram Followers: 104K

104K Instagram Posts: 300

300 Instagram Likes: 18.9K

18.9K Instagram Comments: 77 Instagram Stats: leah halton Instagram Handle: @leahhalton

@leahhalton Instagram Engagement rate: 15.21%

15.21% Instagram Followers: 593K

593K Instagram Posts: 395

395 Instagram Likes: 90.1K

90.1K Instagram Comments: 170 Instagram Stats: 𝐉 𝐀 𝐊 𝐄 𝐁 𝐅 𝐈 𝐒 𝐇 𝐄 𝐑 Instagram Handle: @jakebfisher

@jakebfisher Instagram Engagement rate: 15.21%

15.21% Instagram Followers: 11.8K

11.8K Instagram Posts: 60

60 Instagram Likes: 920K

920K Instagram Comments: 26 Instagram Stats: mishti rahman Instagram Handle: @mishtimakeup

@mishtimakeup Instagram Engagement rate: 5.76%

5.76% Instagram Followers: 530K

530K Instagram Posts: 234

234 Instagram Likes: 30.5K

30.5K Instagram Comments: 92 Instagram Stats: L I V  Instagram Handle: @oliviamescia

@oliviamescia Instagram Engagement rate: 3.13%

3.13% Instagram Followers: 271K

271K Instagram Posts: 517

517 Instagram Likes: 8.5K

8.5K Instagram Comments: 33 Instagram Stats: Harry 🧿 Instagram Handle: @harryjowsey

@harryjowsey Instagram Engagement rate: 3.12%

3.12% Instagram Followers: 4.3M

4.3M Instagram Posts: 460

460 Instagram Likes: 134.5K

134.5K Instagram Comments: 1K Instagram Stats: LEVI NEUFELD Instagram Handle: @leviticus

@leviticus Instagram Engagement rate: 2.93%

2.93% Instagram Followers: 124K

124K Instagram Posts: 859

859 Instagram Likes: 3.6K

3.6K Instagram Comments: 53 Instagram Stats: Chloe Ting Instagram Handle: @chloe_t

@chloe_t Instagram Engagement rate: 0.48%

0.48% Instagram Followers: 3.1M

3.1M Instagram Posts: 443

443 Instagram Likes: 14.8K

14.8K Instagram Comments: 141

Top 10 Australian Influencers in 2022

If you look at these two lists side by side, you can quickly begin to see influencer marketing differs from platform to platform. If an influencer drives engagement on one platform, that doesn’t mean they’ll have the same reach everywhere else. That’s why it helps to have a trusted source of information to help you determine the right social influencer strategy for each channel.

Ranking Top Influencers Australia Top Instagram Influencers Australia 1 LEVI NEUFELD Nalopia 2 Nalopia aj clementine 3 aj clementine Joshua Paine 4 leah halton leah halton 5 L I V  𝐉 𝐀 𝐊 𝐄 𝐁 𝐅 𝐈 𝐒 𝐇 𝐄 𝐑 6 mishti rahman mishti rahman 7 Chloe Ting L I V  8 𝐉 𝐀 𝐊 𝐄 𝐁 𝐅 𝐈 𝐒 𝐇 𝐄 𝐑 Harry 🧿 9 Joshua Paine LEVI NEUFELD 10 Harry 🧿 chloe ting

Top 10 Micro Influencers in Australia

For many industries, working with micro influencers provides a good return on investment. Not everyone can afford to work with celebrities like Chris Hemsworth or even YouTuber stars like Troye Silvan. While the top creators have huge networks, micro influencers often have rusted-on fans that hang on their every recommendation.

According to Meltwater's The Rise of the Creator Economy: A New Opportunity for Brands in Asia Pacific, micro influencers are a lucrative alternative. Creators who have 5k-30k followers, are a good choice for two reasons. Rates for their posts are considerably lower, charging on average just $200 per Instagram post. Smaller, focused audiences make for high engagement and the best ROI.

Another advantage for a marketer who wants to stick to a tight budget is you can zero in on your local market. Behind-the-scenes posts from a Melbourne fitness influencer won't deliver the same kind of value to a Sydney gym owner as a local hero. You may not be able to engage Kayla Itsines or Calum Von Moger but you can work with the people in your community who have built loyal followings.

Kuthakiana Instagram Handle: @kuthakiana

@kuthakiana Engagement rate: 20.55%

20.55% Followers: 2K

2K Posts: 29

29 Likes: 342

342 Comments: 63

63 Top Category: Fashion Tim Bowrey Instagram Handle: @timbowrey26

@timbowrey26 Engagement rate: 14.67%

14.67% Followers: 13.4K

13.4K Posts: 1,148

1,148 Likes: 2K

2K Comments: 17

17 Top Category: Pilots Erin Scott Instagram Handle: @erin_scott22

@erin_scott22 Engagement rate: 11.14%

11.14% Followers: 3.8K

3.8K Posts: 477

477 Likes: 408

408 Comments: 12

12 Top Category: Fashion MELBOURNE MAKE UP ARTIST Instagram Handle: @hanabellabeauty

@hanabellabeauty Engagement rate: 10.86%

10.86% Followers: 28.2K

28.2K Posts: 258

258 Likes: 356

356 Comments: 50

50 Top Category: Beauty Geethanjali Instagram Handle: @touchofgs

@touchofgs Engagement rate: 10.22%

10.22% Followers: 4.2K

4.2K Posts: 269

269 Likes: 409

409 Comments: 15

15 Top Category: Lifestyle Melbourne Monochrome Instagram Handle: @melbourne.monochrome

@melbourne.monochrome Engagement rate: 9.14%

9.14% Followers: 4.6K

4.6K Posts: 162

162 Likes: 411

411 Comments: 12

12 Top Category: Travel ELISE Instagram Handle: @veggie_leese

@veggie_leese Engagement rate: 8.92%

8.92% Followers: 4.7K

4.7K Posts: 294

294 Likes: 402

402 Comments: 20

20 Top Category: Food catzin :~~~p Instagram Handle: @catherinezin

@catherinezin Engagement rate: 8.56%

8.56% Followers: 4.9K

4.9K Posts: 34

34 Likes: 409

409 Comments: 14

14 Top Category: Business Caroline Stubbs Instagram Handle: @caroline_stubbs

@caroline_stubbs Engagement rate: 6.86%

6.86% Followers: 6.1K

6.1K Posts: 528

528 Likes: 415

415 Comments: 4

4 Top Category: Business Natalie Zelez Instagram Handle: @cnataliezelez

@cnataliezelez Engagement rate: 6.6%

6.6% Followers: 6.3K

6.3K Posts: 260

260 Likes: 374

374 Comments: 39

39 Top Category: Lifestyle

Working with content creators can supercharge your marketing and expose your company to large networks of people who discover you on social channels. Sponsoring content and social postings with people who have influence with your target audience is a good way to attract and engage consumers who might not know about you or don’t respond to industry advertising. Developing partnerships with the right social influencers can continue to deliver returns for your marketing initiatives for years to come.

Finding Australian influencers to work with your brand

Finding Australian influencers to work with your brand

Get in touch with Meltwater Australia by filling out the form below to learn more about how the Meltwater Social Influencer Marketing Platform can find the best Australian social influencers to drive engagement and deliver a great ROI.