Meltwater Mobile App

Our industry-leading mobile app is so much more than just a newsreader.

Access your saved searches to consume and share content directly from your mobile. Tag articles, curate newsletters, and access analytics and interactive dashboards. Set up instant notifications on the searches and topics that matter most to you, with the ability to set up alerts for a fixed amount of time to allow you to stay on top of a hot-button topic or emerging crisis.

Use the ‘What’s New’ tab to stay abreast of breaking content in your saved searches. Run an unlimited number of ad-hoc searches in the Explore tab, which allows you to find relevant news articles, social media posts and broadcast clips on any topic quickly. If you’re out and about, you shouldn’t have to rely on Google searches or sifting through your social media feeds to keep up with breaking news. You can find filtered, relevant content directly through the Meltwater app.