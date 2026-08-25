Custom reports & bespoke reporting
Custom reports built for the boardroom
Most reports don’t fail because of bad data. They fail because they don’t tell a clear story. Meltwater custom reports are built by analysts who understand what executives actually need to see. Instead of dumping charts into slides, we shape your data into a narrative that explains what happened, why it matters, and what to do next. The result feels sharp, focused, and ready for the boardroom without hours of internal effort.
Trusted by PR & comms teams worldwide
From global enterprises to fast-moving SMB teams, PR and communications leaders trust Meltwater to deliver reporting that drives better decisions at every level. Join 27,000 global organizations that rely on Meltwater to better understand their performance, shape their narrative, and demonstrate impact.
Dashboards show data. Custom reports tell the story.
Dashboards are essential for tracking performance. But when leadership asks, “What does this mean for the business?” dashboards alone are not enough.
Custom reports go further by:
- Connecting data points into a clear narrative
- Highlighting what changed and why
- Translating metrics into impact
- Delivering executive summaries that leadership can act on
With Meltwater, you move from reporting activity to telling a strategic story backed by data.
What are custom reports?
Custom reports are bespoke reporting deliverables built by expert analysts that go beyond standard dashboards to provide executive-ready narratives, customized KPIs, and branded presentation formats.
They combine multiple data sources, apply tailored measurement frameworks, and present insights in a way that supports real decision-making. You don’t just view performance data. You understand it.
What’s the difference between dashboards and custom reports?
Dashboards
Custom reports
Take reporting off your team’s plate
Creating meaningful executive-ready reports takes time away from your team.
We handle the full process, from data analysis to final presentation, so your team can focus on strategy instead of slides. Reports are delivered on a monthly or quarterly cadence, with minimal input required beyond a final review.
This approach is ideal for small or stretched teams who need consistent, high-quality reporting without adding headcount, and for keeping reporting sharp during busy campaign periods when bandwidth is limited.
Executive-ready reports designed for the C-suite
Executives don’t want more charts. They want clarity.
Every report includes AI-generated summaries refined by analysts, clear narrative highlights, and direct recommendations tied to business impact. Vanity metrics are replaced with meaningful indicators, so leadership can quickly see what’s working and what needs attention.
Bespoke reporting tailored to your KPIs
No two teams measure success the same way, so it’s time to say goodbye to fixed templates.
We build custom KPI frameworks based on your goals — whether that includes share of voice, sentiment trends, key message penetration, or campaign-specific performance. With data connected across news, social, and influencer channels you eliminate blind spots and get a complete view of brand health.
This flexibility allows you to track what actually matters instead of forcing your strategy into predefined metrics.
See what board-ready reporting actually looks like
If you’ve only used dashboards before, the difference is clear the moment you start utilizing finished reports. The structure, flow, and insights are designed to guide a conversation, not just display information.
Fully branded stakeholder-ready reports
Presentation matters, especially when your intended audience includes senior stakeholders.
Each custom report from Meltwater is fully branded with your logo, colors, and formatting preferences, so it feels like a true extension of your team. You can export reports as polished PDFs or presentation decks, ready to share without any extra formatting.
White-label reports are also available, making it easier for agencies to deliver high-quality insights to clients under their own brand.
AI-enhanced insights backed by analyst expertise
Speed is important. But so is accuracy.
We use AI to process large volumes of data and generate initial insights quickly. Analyst expertise adds another essential layer: validating, refining, and interpreting the results. This hybrid approach gives you faster turnaround times without sacrificing quality or nuance.
Standardize reporting across regions
Global teams often struggle with inconsistent reporting across markets.
Custom reports solve this by consolidating data from multiple regions into a single, standardized format while still allowing for local insights. Our analyst teams support multiple languages and markets, so you get both global visibility and regional detail.
This makes it easier to align leadership, compare performance, and maintain a consistent reporting standard worldwide.
Benefits
Why PR & comms teams choose Meltwater for custom reports
Building reports internally often costs 30+ hours each month, and the quality can vary depending on bandwidth and experience. Meltwater provides dedicated analysts, consistent delivery, and presentation-ready output without the internal strain on workload.
BI tools are strong for visualization, but they don’t deliver narrative or context. Meltwater combines data with storytelling, executive summaries, and media intelligence, so reports are ready to present without extra work.
Agencies can deliver strong reports, but they often come with high retainers and slower turnaround times. Meltwater offers analyst support, direct platform data access, and comparable quality at a more efficient cost.
Elevate your reporting
Better reporting changes how your work is understood. When your insights are clear, structured, and tied to business outcomes, leadership pays attention. Meltwater custom reports give you that edge while freeing up time your team can reinvest in strategy and execution.
Frequently asked questions about custom reports
Dashboards display data in real time, while custom reports interpret that data and turn it into a structured narrative. Custom reports include executive summaries, tailored KPIs, and strategic insights that explain why the data matters. They are built for presentation, not just monitoring.
Yes. Meltwater analysts handle the full reporting process, from data analysis to final delivery. Your team provides input on goals and KPIs, then reviews the finished report before distribution.
Timelines depend on scope and complexity, but most reports follow a set cadence such as monthly or quarterly delivery. Initial setup may take slightly longer as we define your KPIs and structure.
Bespoke reporting is typically offered as an add-on, depending on your Meltwater package. Your account team can outline exactly what’s included and how to scale reporting based on your needs.
Yes. KPI frameworks are fully tailored to your goals, including metrics like sentiment, share of voice, campaign performance, and message penetration.
Yes. Reports are fully branded with your logo, colors, and preferred formatting, making them ready to share with internal or external stakeholders.
Yes. Every report includes an executive summary generated with AI and refined by analysts to ensure clarity, accuracy, and relevance.
Yes. In addition to recurring reports, you can request one-off reports for specific campaigns, events, or deep-dive analysis.
Pricing varies based on scope, frequency, and complexity. Your Meltwater representative can provide a tailored quote based on your requirements.
Yes. Agencies can white-label reports, allowing them to deliver high-quality insights to clients under their own brand.