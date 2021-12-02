Consumer Insights Platform

The internet provides a wealth of data about consumer behavior, if you can turn that data into insight. Social media, consumer reviews, comments, forums, blogs, podcasts, videos; the number of channels where consumers can voice their opinions grows every year.

For brands the problem of consumer research is no longer about how they can get customers to share their opinions, but rather how they can extract customer insights from the millions of opinions that are shared online every day. And that’s where Linkfluence can help.

As part of the Meltwater group of companies, Linkfluence has access to an unrivalled pipeline of real-time social data, but it’s what we do with that data that really makes a difference for our customers. Our team is made up of data scientists, market researchers, and consumer insights specialists who have deep expertise in consumer research and audience insights across numerous vertical industry sectors.

This enables us to structure our data intelligently, paying close attention to the context and specific nuances of our customers’ markets, which means we can go beyond basic social listening and help them find high-value consumer insights.