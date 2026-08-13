Consumer Insights Platform
Real-time consumer insights powered by AI
Stop reacting. Start predicting. Meltwater’s consumer insights platform gives you a real-time understanding of your audience, brand perception, and competitive landscape, all in one place. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms millions of conversations into clear, actionable insights in minutes. Instead of waiting weeks for reports or relying on incomplete data, you can access always-on intelligence that helps you make faster, more confident decisions.
Trusted by marketing & communications teams worldwide
Marketing and communications teams across the globe rely on Meltwater to understand their audiences, detect risks, and uncover growth opportunities.
Are you still reacting instead of predicting?
Meltwater changes that. By replacing slow, point-in-time research with continuous, AI-powered consumer intelligence, it enables teams to anticipate trends, respond faster, and stay ahead of change.
If any of this sounds familiar, you’re not alone
- “We’re flying blind when it comes to our audience”
- “It takes too long to get insights”
- “We spend hours every week building reports”
- “Survey responses are declining”
- “Our data is scattered across too many tools”
Many teams today are stuck in reactive mode. Insights take too long to gather and survey response rates are declining, with data fragmented across multiple tools. Reports take hours to compile, and by the time trends are identified, the moment has already passed.
See the full picture across every channel
Your customers are constantly sharing opinions across a wide range of platforms. Meltwater brings all of it together, unifying data from social media, online news, blogs, forums, review sites, and even podcasts and audio sources.
With global coverage and access to premium content, you gain a complete and unbiased view of what people are saying about your brand, your competitors, and your industry.
A comprehensive consumer insights solution
Meltwater consumer insights key features & capabilities
Real-time social listening and media monitoring
Advanced sentiment and emotion analysis
Trend detection and forecasting
Competitive benchmarking
Audience segmentation and persona development
Custom dashboards and automated reporting
AI-powered search and conversational analytics
Global data coverage across multiple languages
Meltwater consumer insights in practice
Where traditional research tells you what already happened, Meltwater shows you what’s happening now, and what’s likely to happen next.
"We have come a long way from when we started, where we had fragmented data sources for evaluating social media, to now where we have a consolidated single source of truth. Having that one platform that enables us to evaluate our customer perceptions, as well as our marketing impact across multiple markets in a consistent and globally insightful manner, is what makes Meltwater different from its competitors"
Amit Naik
SVP, Global Head of Analytics at Shiseido
A platform that’s both powerful and practical for everyday use
How the meltwater consumer insights platform compares
Many consumer insights tools are powerful but complex, often requiring dedicated analysts and significant setup time. Others rely heavily on structured data or surveys, limiting their scope and speed.
Benefits
Leave behind
Benefits
Faster time to insight
Leave behind
No complex setup or steep learning curve
Benefits
Built for business users
Leave behind
Not just data analysts
Benefits
Always-on intelligence
Leave behind
Not one-off reports
Benefits
Real consumer voice
Leave behind
Not survey bias
Benefits
All-in-one platform
Leave behind
No need for multiple tools
Consolidate tools. Reduce costs. Simplify insights.
One platform, everything you need
- Many organizations rely on multiple tools and external partners to piece together consumer insights. This creates inefficiencies, increases costs, and slows down decision-making
- Meltwater simplifies this by bringing everything into a single platform. It replaces separate monitoring, listening, and research solutions, giving you one source of truth for your insights
- As a result, teams can significantly reduce reporting time, lower research costs, and streamline workflows, all while improving the quality and speed of their insights
Get insights instantly.
AI that turns consumer data into decisions in minutes
Meltwater’s AI is designed to make insights accessible to everyone, not just analysts or data science teams.
Mira Studio
Ask questions in plain language, instantly generate reports and summaries, and explore trends without complex setup.
GenAI Lens
Understand how your brand appears in AI-generated answers, monitor visibility in LLM-driven discovery, and optimize your strategy for the future of search.
AI trend detection
Context-aware sentiment analysis (including nuance and sarcasm), automatic spike and anomaly detection, and early identification of emerging trends.
Consumer insights
How is the Meltwater consumer insights software different from surveys or research agencies?
Instead of relying on small, self-selected samples, Meltwater analyzes millions of real, unsolicited conversations as they happen. This gives you a more authentic and timely understanding of consumer sentiment.
Traditional research
Meltwater consumer insights
Designed to help you move from raw data to meaningful insight as quickly as possible
Get ahead of issues and opportunities
In fast-moving markets, timing is everything. Meltwater helps you stay ahead by identifying emerging issues and opportunities as they develop. Real-time monitoring and intelligent alerts ensure you’re immediately aware of important signals like spikes in conversation or shifts in sentiment. At the same time, trend analysis and competitive tracking help you spot opportunities early and act before others do.
Track brand health and audience perception over time
Understanding your brand requires more than a single data point. It requires continuous visibility. Meltwater allows you to track sentiment trends over time, analyze how your brand is perceived across different audiences, and identify the drivers behind those perceptions. You can also build detailed audience segments and personas, and aggregate product feedback at scale. Whether you’re a consumer brand, a B2B organization, or operating in regulated industries like finance or healthcare, this ongoing visibility helps you make smarter strategic decisions.
Powerful insights without the complexity
Powerful insights shouldn’t come with a steep learning curve. Meltwater is designed to be intuitive and accessible, with dashboards that are easy to navigate and customize. Reports can be automated and shared across teams, and outputs can be tailored for different stakeholders, including white-label options. This means anyone in your organization can access and use insights, enabling cross-functional collaboration and company-wide innovation.
See the Meltwater consumer insights platform in action
Experience how easy it is to turn real-time data into actionable insight. Book a demo to see how Meltwater works for your team.
Enterprise-grade accuracy & security
Meltwater is built to meet the highest standards of accuracy, transparency, and security.
- Its AI models are designed to deliver context-aware analysis, and can be customized to better reflect your brand and industry
- Robust data quality controls ensure reliability, while compliance with regulations like GDPR provides peace of mind
- With secure infrastructure and flexible data residency options, Meltwater is trusted by enterprise organizations worldwide
Turn market conversations into competitive advantage
Every conversation contains insight, and every insight is an opportunity. Meltwater helps you uncover what matters most to your audience, identify gaps your competitors miss, and respond to market changes with confidence. Stop guessing. Start knowing.
Meltwater consumer insights tool FAQs
Meltwater Consumer Insights is a market-intelligence solution that captures, analyzes, and visualizes consumer conversations, sentiment, and behavior across news, social media, and other public channels to help brands make data-driven decisions.
We ingest public social networks, news media, blogs, forums, and other public content sources, then apply natural language processing and taxonomy-based enrichment to surface consumer themes, sentiment, and trends.
Meltwater brings together data from social media, news, blogs, forums, and review platforms, along with global and premium sources. This ensures a comprehensive and balanced view of consumer conversations.
The platform uses advanced AI and natural language processing to analyze large volumes of unstructured data. It identifies sentiment, patterns, and trends, then surfaces insights through dashboards and conversational tools.
Meltwater’s sentiment analysis is context-aware and designed to capture nuance, including tone and sarcasm. It can also be customized to improve accuracy for specific industries or brands.
Yes. You can monitor competitor mentions, sentiment, campaigns, and positioning, allowing you to benchmark performance and identify strategic opportunities.
Meltwater supports data export in multiple formats and offers integrations and APIs, making it easy to connect with your existing tools and workflows.
Unlike surveys, which rely on limited samples, Meltwater analyzes real, unsolicited conversations at scale. This provides more authentic, timely, and comprehensive insights.
Customers receive onboarding, training, and ongoing support from dedicated experts to ensure they get maximum value from the platform.
Pricing is flexible and based on your organization’s needs, including data volume, features, and number of users. Contact Meltwater for a tailored quote.