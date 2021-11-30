Social Media Engagement Made Easy Request a demo

Our social media engagement tool uses a unified inbox that funnels all the comments and direct messages from your social channels into a single inbox. This makes it easy for you to see everything that needs to be moderated or responded to in one place, rather than having to check each of the channels separately several times a day.

From the unified inbox you can moderate or respond to a comment directly, or assign it to another team member using our intuitive workflow tools that make collaborating on your brand’s social engagement a breeze. Message filtering makes it easier to automatically direct specific types of posts to the right person, further streamlining the entire process.

Because Meltwater includes all your social media engagement and management tools in one place, the unified inbox even shows you brand mentions from outside your owned social channels, giving you the opportunity to engage with people even if they don’t directly tag your account handle.

Every time you engage with an individual on any channel, you’ll be able to view a complete history of prior interactions with that person, so you always have the full picture before you respond to them.

With Meltwater, community management and social media engagement is easier than ever. You’ll never miss a comment or query, so nothing slips through the net and every opportunity to create a positive interaction is maximised.