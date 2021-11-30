Customer Stories
Blog
Social Media Engagement Platform

Manage your incoming messages, schedule and publish content and measure your social channel performance all in one place.

Fully Integrated Social Management Workflows

Every marketer knows that increasing engagement is one of the most important goals of social media marketing, and Meltwater gives you the tools you need to make it happen. Whether you’re using social media for marketing and PR, customer service, or anything else, we can make engaging with your audiences easier than ever.

Our social media management tool helps you streamline the entire process: publishing attention-grabbing content on your social channels, responding to comments and queries, and measuring and reporting on your social media performance.

Take control of social media engagement and give your customers a great experience when they interact with your brand online.

Social Media Publishing

Strong engagement starts with strong social media content. Keep your owned social networks fresh with a constant stream of new posts that will capture the interest of your fans and followers, and encourage them to like, share and comment.

Our social media management platform takes the complexity out of this part of the process. A simple but powerful social media scheduling tool means that you can build out your content calendar so that all posts are seamlessly optimised for each channel and automatically scheduled to post.

No more manually logging into all of your social networks every time you need to publish a post, or wasting hours laboriously fine tuning your content for the different social media platforms. Meltwater handles all the admin challenges, so your team can focus on creating great content that drives engagement.

Meltwater is an all-in-one social media management tool, which includes all of the features you need for:

  • Content scheduling and publishing
  • Engagement and community management
  • Real-time social media analytics and reporting

Social Media Engagement Made Easy

Our social media engagement tool uses a unified inbox that funnels all the comments and direct messages from your social channels into a single inbox. This makes it easy for you to see everything that needs to be moderated or responded to in one place, rather than having to check each of the channels separately several times a day.

From the unified inbox you can moderate or respond to a comment directly, or assign it to another team member using our intuitive workflow tools that make collaborating on your brand’s social engagement a breeze. Message filtering makes it easier to automatically direct specific types of posts to the right person, further streamlining the entire process.

Because Meltwater includes all your social media engagement and management tools in one place, the unified inbox even shows you brand mentions from outside your owned social channels, giving you the opportunity to engage with people even if they don’t directly tag your account handle.

Every time you engage with an individual on any channel, you’ll be able to view a complete history of prior interactions with that person, so you always have the full picture before you respond to them.

With Meltwater, community management and social media engagement is easier than ever. You’ll never miss a comment or query, so nothing slips through the net and every opportunity to create a positive interaction is maximised.

Moderation Without Hesitation

For a social media community to truly thrive, you need to keep a close eye on the conversation, weeding out the low-quality posts and comments that can ruin your social channels and send engagement levels into a nosedive.

Meltwater makes community management simple, enabling you to quickly check all new submissions and delete those which don’t meet your standards, blocking repeat offenders where necessary. Our platform lets you organise posts and comments by their type, so they can be prioritised based on how urgently they need to be dealt with. Customisable workflows mean you can create tailored processes within the app for handling different types of engagement, routing them to the appropriate team members to make sure they are handled quickly and correctly.

Stay on the Pulse of What's New

Automated alerts can be configured to let you know when event thresholds are passed, such as a sudden spike in comments or mentions, so you’ll always be ready to deal with a potential crisis or opportunity. Keep the spammers and the trolls out, and make your community a fun, safe environment for your fans, encouraging greater engagement and creating a positive experience for everybody. 

Meltwater is also highly scalable. Our social media engagement platform is trusted by some of the biggest brands in the world to help them manage their global social media marketing programs. No matter how many social channels you need to manage, how many fans and followers you have, or how big your team, Meltwater can handle it.

Measure your performance

Analyse, Then Optimize

Our analytics dashboards give you instant insight into your best-performing content and social media channels, and can automatically generate regular engagement reports for you to share with stakeholders.

You’ll get clear insights into what’s working and where you need to make improvements, so you can constantly refine your strategy and tactics to increase engagement. You can choose to aggregate the data from all of your channels into a single report, focus on individual platforms, or organise the information in any way that you like.

If you're ready to take your social media strategy to the next level, you can even benchmark against your competitors' social accounts to track how your engagement performance compares to theirs, helping you spot opportunities for improvement.

Meltwater's analytics tools create clear, presentation-ready charts which can easily be added into your own slide decks, or you can export the report or data spreadsheet to PDF.  Alternatively, if you're a seriously data-driven marketer, you can use our API to get direct access to in-depth social media data and plug it into your own application to analyse. 

Designed for Teams of all Sizes

Meltwater is built for collaboration, no matter what size your team. Our customisable user interface can be adapted for each team member’s individual role, so they only see the tools and information they need to get their job done, free from distractions.

Configurable workflows and approvals processes help keep everybody on track and ensure quality control. Everybody on your team will always know the status of their assigned tasks, and nobody will be able to post content that has not followed your selected quality control process.

Our ‘agent collision prevention’ capability means that you never have to worry about confusion over which team member needs to respond to a customer. Once an agent has responded, all other team members will be able to clearly see that it’s in progress and there won’t be any risk of the customer receiving multiple messages from different people.

A complete engagement audit trail makes it easy to unpick any problems, with a clear overview of all sent and received messages.

Social Media Management & Reporting all-in-one

Social Publishing & Engagement Capabilities

    Analytics across earned and owned media

    Manage multiple social handles and teams

    Content and campaign planning, scheduling, and publishing

    Social customer service and care

    Community management

    Governance and workflow management

    Custom dashboards and reporting

Testimonials

Javier Ruiz, Digital Marketing Strategist, H&M Mexico

"Our campaigns are based on market trends. We use Meltwater to evaluate what other leading brands are doing before deciding how to align ourselves to global trends and remain at the forefront."

Matthew Wurst, Head of Brand Marketing Operations, 360i

"For us, Meltwater Social's ultimate value is aggregating content and data in one place and centralising communication protocols to enhance workflow and reduce cost and labour."

Christine DiNardo, Associate, Booz Allen Hamilton

“When we were working to sell in the need for a social media publishing, engagement, analytics, and listening tool, our Meltwater account team worked with us to build a really robust report, which is when the problem with bots showed up. It’s SUCH a pleasure to work with our reps Jeannette & Emilia.”

