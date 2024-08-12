To be a part of the conversation, you need to understand what's being said.
Right now billions of conversations are taking place online, some that could unlock powerful insights for your business. But you can't find them if you aren't actively listening. With Meltwater, you can focus in on what's important, capture the mentions that matter and uncover the insights you've been missing.
More than half of marketers say that social media is more important than ever for their business in 2023.
Number of organizations who are not using social listening. An open opportunity for a competitive edge.
Number of social listening users who list “understanding target audiences” as their organization’s primary use case.
Get to the heart of the conversation, with Meltwater.
Never Miss a Mention
Capture every brand mention across social for a full snapshot in real-time.
Be Ready for Crisis
When a crisis begins to brew on social, confidently react to keep it under control.
Understand Your Audience
Authentically understand consumers through social data that beats surveys and focus groups.
Report on Autopilot
Daily, weekly or monthly reports at the ready, automatically designed and delivered.
Collaborate Seamlessly
Connect your teams from PR to CX for max efficiency (and agencies too!).
Take your social listening to the next level.
Limited searches are a thing of the past. We encourage you to explore with no limits or data caps. So covering multiple brands and performing ad-hoc research projects can be done across your team and on your schedule.
Seeing the present without the past doesn't provide the full picture. So we give you a full 15-month rolling archive for a clear view of your brand, allowing you to run year-on-year comparisons and research trends over time.
We have access to the most comprehensive list of social media data sources, including the top Asian market platforms. And we don't stop there. Our social listening also factors in commercial editorial media, TV, radio and podcasts.
You’re a marketer, not a data scientist. Stop wrestling with Boolean and speed up search creation with our search assistant. From there, unlock key insights and data summaries so your team can make quick sense of the conversations happening online.
An industry-leading feature set.
We're trusted by global brands and agencies.
It was clear from our first interaction with Meltwater that it was a very easy platform to use and the accessible insights made reporting up to our leadership team much smoother. It was our first time having access to reports which were visually appealing and easy to digest, and that made it possible to tell a story about the work that the Corporate Affairs team does.
Alicia Doherty
Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, Kellogg’s ANZ
Fueled by the most complete dataset.
What are your customers saying?
Unleash unlimited insights with a social listening solution backed by the most data in the industry.