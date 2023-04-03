Our Impact
Evolving for the future.
At Meltwater, we believe that in order to create positive impact we have to continuously evolve for this generation and the next.
Social
Creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture.
mPowered
Our multi-cultural affinity group with chapters in the Americas and Australia. Always busy at work hosting DEI workshops, trainings and speaker sessions. They provide a forum to discuss issues that affect underrepresented groups and work to build a culture where employees feel heard and valued.
DEI Council
An employee-led task force that tackles market-specific initiatives across the region to foster education, discussion and advocacy on DEI issues. They've rolled out trainings and leadership sessions on topics such as cultural sensitivity, diversity-based business coaching and more.
Women in Tech
A global community led by a team of ambassadors spanning the globe. WIT shares ideas and actively discusses topics that matter. With impressive industry-leading speakers from the likes of Coca-Cola, Nike and Google, they aim to build a mutual learning exchange.
MEST - Inspiring the next generation
In 2008, Meltwater’s founder Jorn Lyseggen created MEST (The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology) based on the principle that “talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.” Lyseggen chose the African continent, an area of the world that historically has been underserved and underfunded, and launched a technology training program to fuel the next generation of African entrepreneurs. MEST is a non-profit, Africa-wide technology training program, internal seed fund and network of hubs offering incubation for technology startups in Africa. It provides critical skills training, funding and support in software development, business and communications to aspiring tech entrepreneurs. Since inception MEST has launched numerous successful startups that have gone on to receive follow-on funding and admission to the world’s top tech accelerators, has hosted guest lecturers from Fortune 100 companies, and counts Mastercard Foundation, Microsoft and 500 Startups among its partners.
Environmental
It's our planet. Let's take care of it.
We believe environmental sustainability is one of the most pressing issues of our day. We have a responsibility as a company, and as individuals, to positively impact our environment and create a better world for future generations.
Global Green Council
Created by employees with a passion for sustainability, their focus is to develop policies that will lessen the impact we have on the environment as a company. They lead the conversation and educate to create a shared model of responsibility.
The team is hard at work considering climate change impact when making business decisions and are involved in ongoing conversation and education about environmental issues.
Governance
We ensure accountability and oversight.
We are committed to running a business that is responsible, ethical and in line with all regulations in the markets we serve. What does that mean? It means a defined Board structure, diverse perspectives on our Board, an established compliance team and a robust data privacy program.
Governance Board
A sound corporate governance is crucial for our success, and we set high standards for our Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors. Meltwater has a one-tier board structure consisting of one Executive Director and five Non-Executive Directors elected by the Company's shareholders, on the binding nomination of the Board of Directors. We're committed to maintaining an independent and diverse Board of Directors. Our Board members bring together a diverse set of skills and experiences from different industries and markets.
Audit Committee
Remuneration Committee
The remuneration committee is charged in particular with the preparation of the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors; proposals for the remuneration of the Directors; and the remuneration report on the execution of the remuneration policy, included in the Company's annual accounts.
Our customers are at the heart of our business.
That means that safeguarding customer data is a key priority. Meltwater supports more than 27,000 customers in 120 countries. Our clients include industry leaders across sectors in government, tech, healthcare, consumer goods and finance, to name a few, and protecting the information our customers entrust to us is our duty.
In addition to complying with applicable security, privacy and data protection laws, Meltwater employs a multi-layered protection solution for customer data. This is inclusive of training employees, limiting access to client data, testing code for security issues before and after release, encryption, centralized secured access logs, intrusion detection, penetration and vulnerability testing and more.