Governance Board

A sound corporate governance is crucial for our success, and we set high standards for our Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors. Meltwater has a one-tier board structure consisting of one Executive Director and five Non-Executive Directors elected by the Company's shareholders, on the binding nomination of the Board of Directors. We're committed to maintaining an independent and diverse Board of Directors. Our Board members bring together a diverse set of skills and experiences from different industries and markets.

Audit Committee

Remuneration Committee

The remuneration committee is charged in particular with the preparation of the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors; proposals for the remuneration of the Directors; and the remuneration report on the execution of the remuneration policy, included in the Company's annual accounts.

Our customers are at the heart of our business.

That means that safeguarding customer data is a key priority. Meltwater supports more than 27,000 customers in 120 countries. Our clients include industry leaders across sectors in government, tech, healthcare, consumer goods and finance, to name a few, and protecting the information our customers entrust to us is our duty.

In addition to complying with applicable security, privacy and data protection laws, Meltwater employs a multi-layered protection solution for customer data. This is inclusive of training employees, limiting access to client data, testing code for security issues before and after release, encryption, centralized secured access logs, intrusion detection, penetration and vulnerability testing and more.