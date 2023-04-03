logo

At Meltwater, we believe that in order to create positive impact we have to continuously evolve for this generation and the next.

Social

Creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture.

Our DEI initiatives are driven by key objectives that include training & education, recruiting, inclusive culture and leadership diversity & accountability. We're proud to support employee-led Affinity Groups who drive inclusion and education across the organization.

mPowered

Our multi-cultural affinity group with chapters in the Americas and Australia. Always busy at work hosting DEI workshops, trainings and speaker sessions. They provide a forum to discuss issues that affect underrepresented groups and work to build a culture where employees feel heard and valued.

DEI Council

An employee-led task force that tackles market-specific initiatives across the region to foster education, discussion and advocacy on DEI issues. They've rolled out trainings and leadership sessions on topics such as cultural sensitivity, diversity-based business coaching and more.

Women in Tech

A global community led by a team of ambassadors spanning the globe. WIT shares ideas and actively discusses topics that matter. With impressive industry-leading speakers from the likes of Coca-Cola, Nike and Google, they aim to build a mutual learning exchange.

MEST - Inspiring the next generation

In 2008, Meltwater’s founder Jorn Lyseggen created MEST (The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology) based on the principle that “talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.” Lyseggen chose the African continent, an area of the world that historically has been underserved and underfunded, and launched a technology training program to fuel the next generation of African entrepreneurs.  MEST is a non-profit, Africa-wide technology training program, internal seed fund and network of hubs offering incubation for technology startups in Africa. It provides critical skills training, funding and support in software development, business and communications to aspiring tech entrepreneurs. Since inception MEST has launched numerous successful startups that have gone on to receive follow-on funding and admission to the world’s top tech accelerators, has hosted guest lecturers from Fortune 100 companies, and counts Mastercard Foundation, Microsoft and 500 Startups among its partners.

Environmental

It's our planet. Let's take care of it.

We believe environmental sustainability is one of the most pressing issues of our day. We have a responsibility as a company, and as individuals, to positively impact our environment and create a better world for future generations.

Global Green Council

Created by employees with a passion for sustainability, their focus is to develop policies that will lessen the impact we have on the environment as a company. They lead the conversation and educate to create a shared model of responsibility.

The team is hard at work considering climate change impact when making business decisions and are involved in ongoing conversation and education about environmental issues.

Governance

We ensure accountability and oversight.

We are committed to running a business that is responsible, ethical and in line with all regulations in the markets we serve. What does that mean? It means a defined Board structure, diverse perspectives on our Board, an established compliance team and a robust data privacy program.

Governance Board

A sound corporate governance is crucial for our success, and we set high standards for our Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors. Meltwater has a one-tier board structure consisting of one Executive Director and five Non-Executive Directors elected by the Company's shareholders, on the binding nomination of the Board of Directors. We're committed to maintaining an independent and diverse Board of Directors. Our Board members bring together a diverse set of skills and experiences from different industries and markets.

Audit Committee

The remuneration committee is charged in particular with the preparation of the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors; proposals for the remuneration of the Directors; and the remuneration report on the execution of the remuneration policy, included in the Company's annual accounts.

Remuneration Committee

The remuneration committee is charged in particular with the preparation of the remuneration policy for the Board of Directors; proposals for the remuneration of the Directors; and the remuneration report on the execution of the remuneration policy, included in the Company's annual accounts.

Our customers are at the heart of our business.

That means that safeguarding customer data is a key priority. Meltwater supports more than 27,000 customers in 120 countries. Our clients include industry leaders across sectors in government, tech, healthcare, consumer goods and finance, to name a few, and protecting the information our customers entrust to us is our duty.

In addition to complying with applicable security, privacy and data protection laws, Meltwater employs a multi-layered protection solution for customer data. This is inclusive of training employees, limiting access to client data, testing code for security issues before and after release, encryption, centralized secured access logs, intrusion detection, penetration and vulnerability testing and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you partner with vendors and suppliers who are environmentally friendly?

Yes! That is a focus for Meltwater globally. We include environmental factors in our decision making process for vendors, partners, and suppliers. We are proud to partner with AWS as our cloud-vendor today, a company that has committed to powering their operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. We select IT vendors for example in specific geographies in an attempt to reduce the shipping journey and thus environmental impact.

Do you recycle IT equipment?

Yes! Wherever possible, equipment is recycled and reused within the company.

Is there a green training program for employees?

We are currently working on this and will launch in 2023. In addition, Meltwater’s Global Green Council is an employee-led task force that develops policies to lessen the impact we have on the environment as a company with a focus on energy & climate change, waste & recycling, innovation, education and partnerships.

What are Meltwater’s plans to improve energy efficiency?

Continue to purchase equipment that is Energy Star Certified. Maintain a preference for office space in buildings that are also Energy Star Certified. Work with the Green Council on local energy conservation efforts.

What is your business travel policy?

Business travel is on an “as needs” basis and employees are asked to consolidate meetings when they travel. During the COVID-19 pandemic, business travel was reduced by over 70% in 2020 and 50% in 2021. In 2022, travel budgets were reduced by over 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and we will aim to reduce our carbon footprint into the future.

Is it possible to get involved with MEST if I am not a Meltwater employee?

Absolutely yes! Please contact info@meltwater.org or visit https://meltwater.org/

Does Meltwater survey staff to better understand employee satisfaction?

Yes. We have done this with multiple vendors in the past and in 2021 contracted with Culture Amp. Our first global survey received over 1,600 responses from employees with over 4,000 comments. The company will continue to survey staff once every 6 months and is committed to acting upon the feedback received.

How diverse is Meltwater’s employee base today?

Meltwater has over 2,200 staff members, in 50 locations, in over 20 countries on 5 different continents. Our employees speak over 50 languages and support our customers in 134 different countries!

Women make up 50% of our employee base, with 42% of leadership positions filled by women, well above industry average.

We are extremely proud of the company we have built and the employees are at the heart of it. We wouldn't be the company we are today without this level of diversity. As with all things, we will aim to improve upon all of these numbers as we move forward. Does Meltwater provide training to employees around DEI? Yes. This was launched in 2020. There are regular newsletters for employees, DEI training and internal forums, meetings and trainings.Is Meltwater an equal opportunity employer? Meltwater is firmly committed to affording equal employment opportunities to all candidates and employees alike without regard to race, color, religion, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, marital status disability, veteran status and we treat each individual with respect and dignity.

Has Meltwater been externally recognized for these efforts?

In 2021 & 2022, Meltwater was awarded with awards from Comparably for both “Best Company for Women”, and “Best Company for Diversity.”

Is there a code of conduct at Meltwater?

Yes, this was established in 2014. This is for all Meltwater employees and was created to reflect and enforce our commitment to conduct business in an honest and ethical manner.

Is there a statement on human trafficking and modern slavery?

Yes, please visit this section of our website for more information: UK Modern Slavery Statement

How does Meltwater align employee and shareholder interest?

In 2022, Meltwater launched a new employee equity program. This new program grants stock to all full time employees of Meltwater.

Is Meltwater GDPR compliant?

Yes, Meltwater collects, processes, and uses personal data with due regard to the GDPR. Please see Meltwater’s Privacy Policy for more information.

How is MWs board of directors structured?

The Company has a one-tier board structure consisting of at least one and no more than two Executive Directors and at least three and no more than five Non-Executive Directors elected by the Company's shareholders, on the binding nomination of the Board of Directors. The overall management of the Company is vested in the Board of Directors. The Executive Directors are responsible for, among other things, the general and day-to-day management of the Company's business, which includes, among other things, formulating its strategies and policies and setting and achieving its objectives, ensuring proper organization, preparing plans and budgets for its activities and that the Company's activities, accounts and assets management are subject to adequate controls and undertaking investigations necessary to perform its duties.

The Non-Executive Directors shall supervise the policy of the Company, the fulfillment of duties by the Directors, as well as the general affairs of the Company. The Management executes the day-to-day management of the Company's operations upon instructions by the Board of Directors.

The Company has a Board of Directors comprising six Directors and a Management of three individuals. For more information about the Directors and members of Management please visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/management

The composition of the Board of Directors is in compliance with the independency requirements of the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance last updated 14 October 2021 (the "Norwegian Code"), meaning that (i) the majority of the shareholder-elected Directors are independent from the Company's executive management and material business connections, and (ii) at least two of the shareholder-elected Directors are independent from the Company's main shareholders (being shareholders holding 10% or more of the Shares in the Company).

In line with applicable Dutch regulations and the Company's articles of association, the Board of Directors do include an Executive Director. The super-majority (75%) of the Directors are independent from the Company and its main shareholders.

How is Meltwater’s executive team structured?

The executive management of the Company currently consists the following individuals: John Box, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Elena Shishkina, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) Alexandra Bjertnæs, Chief Strategy Officer (“CSO”) David Hickey, Executive Director, APAC David Houston, Executive Director, Client Acquisition Americas Jeff Rusignuolo, Executive Director, Client Success Americas Bob Van Velsen, Executive Director, EMEA

For more information about the executive management team please visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/management

