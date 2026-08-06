The Meltwater Blog
Our latest company announcements, product updates, insightful articles, and much more.
AI & Data Analytics
Your Best Context is Already in the Room
Chris Hackney
2026-07-083 min read
PR and Communications
15 Must-Have PR KPIs and How to Track Them
Chris Hanson
2026-04-103 min read
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Social Listening
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Marketing
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Reputation Management
Best Online Reputation Monitoring Software 2026
Compare the best online reputation monitoring tools in 2026.
Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
AI Citation Optimization: How a Website Rebuild Drove a 73% Citation Increase
How a website relaunch drove a 73% citation jump.
Marketing
How Marketing Teams Connect Campaigns to Revenue
Learn how high-performing marketing teams use Meltwater to connect campaigns to revenue, improve attribution, and measure ROI.
AI & Data Analytics
What Is the Meltwater MCP? Lessons From Real AI Workflows
The benefits of bringing Meltwater data into AI workflows.
Social Listening
How to Track Media Mentions in 2026
Social Listening
Best Sentiment Analysis Tools for PR & Marketing 2026
Compare the best sentiment analysis tools for PR, marketing & insights teams. Key features, AI capabilities, and how to choose the right platform
AI & Data Analytics
55 Meltwater MCP Prompts for Communications Teams
Practical prompts for integrated Meltwater data into your AI workflow
AI & Data Analytics
10 Real-World Ways Communications Teams Are Using the Meltwater MCP
Discover how Meltwater MCP is already helping PR and comms leaders
Social Listening
How to Turn Brand Monitoring into Actionable Intelligence
Learn how to transform brand monitoring data into actionable intelligence.
Digital Marketing & PR Tools
Best Google AI Overview Tracking Tools 2026
Compare the best Google AI Overview tracking tools in 2026. Monitor AI search visibility, track citations, measure brand presence, and optimize performance.
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