The Meltwater Blog

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AI & Data Analytics

Your Best Context is Already in the Room

AI adoption is no longer the challenge—trusted context is. Most organizations have AI tools, but many still rely on disconnected, stale, or unverified data, limiting the quality and trustworthiness of AI-generated outputs. Meltwater MCP brings trusted, real-time intelligence into AI assistants.

Chris Hackney

2026-07-083 min read

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PR and Communications

15 Must-Have PR KPIs and How to Track Them

Today, PR teams aren’t just tracking media coverage and share of voice. They’re also measuring how their brand shows up in AI-generated answers, search summaries, and large language models (LLMs). This new LLM visibility layer is quickly becoming a critical part of PR performance.

Chris Hanson

2026-04-103 min read

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Latest posts

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Social Listening

How to Use Meltwater to Identify Messaging Driving Engagement

Identify the messaging that increases engagement and drives conversions.

Samantha Scott

Aug 6, 2026 • 19 min read

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Marketing

Martech Consolidation: The Hidden Cost of Managing 10+ Tools

Learn the hidden costs of martech sprawl and how to consolidate into one unified platform.

Chris Hanson

Aug 6, 2026 • 12 min read

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Reputation Management

Best Online Reputation Monitoring Software 2026

Compare the best online reputation monitoring tools in 2026.

Chris Hanson

Aug 4, 2026 • 16 min read

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Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

AI Citation Optimization: How a Website Rebuild Drove a 73% Citation Increase

How a website relaunch drove a 73% citation jump.

Chris Hanson

Aug 4, 2026 • 10 min read

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Marketing

How Marketing Teams Connect Campaigns to Revenue

Learn how high-performing marketing teams use Meltwater to connect campaigns to revenue, improve attribution, and measure ROI.

Samantha Scott

Aug 3, 2026 • 17 min read

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AI & Data Analytics

What Is the Meltwater MCP? Lessons From Real AI Workflows

The benefits of bringing Meltwater data into AI workflows.

Chris Hackney

Aug 3, 2026 • 7 min read

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Social Listening

How to Track Media Mentions in 2026

Chris Hanson

Jul 30, 2026 • 8 min read

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Social Listening

Best Sentiment Analysis Tools for PR & Marketing 2026

Compare the best sentiment analysis tools for PR, marketing & insights teams. Key features, AI capabilities, and how to choose the right platform

Chris Hanson

Jul 30, 2026 • 15 min read

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AI & Data Analytics

55 Meltwater MCP Prompts for Communications Teams

Practical prompts for integrated Meltwater data into your AI workflow

Chris Hackney

Jul 29, 2026 • 6 min read

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AI & Data Analytics

10 Real-World Ways Communications Teams Are Using the Meltwater MCP

Discover how Meltwater MCP is already helping PR and comms leaders

Chris Hackney

Jul 28, 2026 • 6 min read

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Social Listening

How to Turn Brand Monitoring into Actionable Intelligence

Learn how to transform brand monitoring data into actionable intelligence.

Samantha Scott

Jul 27, 2026 • 18 min read

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Digital Marketing & PR Tools

Best Google AI Overview Tracking Tools 2026

Compare the best Google AI Overview tracking tools in 2026. Monitor AI search visibility, track citations, measure brand presence, and optimize performance.

Chris Hanson

Jul 24, 2026 • 11 min read

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