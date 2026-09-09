TJ Kiely
Director, Brand Strategy and Integrated Marketing
A highly creative storyteller who can come up with inspired ideas and turn them into even more amazing marketing campaigns, TJ Kiely leads Meltwater's global content efforts. For the past 10 years, he has been executing marketing campaigns and content programs that drive measurable results for some of the world's largest brands.
Marketing
10 Best Brand Tracking Software & Tools
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Marketing
The Ultimate Guide to Competitor Monitoring
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Marketing
Best PR Measurement Tools and Analytics Software (2026 Comparison Guide)
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Marketing
How to Find Local Influencers in Your Area
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Marketing
Business Reputation Management: How to Create and Maintain a Good Reputation
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Marketing
The Best TikTok Hashtags For More Views
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Marketing
The Basics of Public Relations (PR): Meaning & Examples
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Marketing
The Importance of Customer Journey Mapping for Brands
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The Power of Content Marketing: A Complete Guide
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Marketing
The 10 Best Brand Management Software and Tools 2026
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Marketing
8 Best Competitive Intelligence Tools (2026 Buyers Guide)
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Marketing
The 7 Best Sprout Social Alternatives Compared (2026)
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Marketing
What Are Virtual Influencers? A Marketer’s Guide
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Marketing
65 Instagram Statistics for 2026
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Marketing
LLM Sentiment Analysis: Complete Guide & Implementation
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Marketing
What Is Brand Tracking? Brand Health Tracking Guide for 2026
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Marketing
What is AI in Influencer Marketing? (And How it Works)
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Marketing
What is Corporate Image and Why is It Important?
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Marketing
The Complete Guide to Social Media Analytics
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Marketing
How Does AI in Social Listening and Media Monitoring Work?
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Marketing
AI in Social Media Marketing
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Marketing
How Gen Z Consumes Content
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Marketing
Top Influencer Management Platforms & Tools 2026
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Marketing
Best AI Tools for Public Relations: Complete 2026 Guide
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