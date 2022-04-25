Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

TJ Kiely

Director of Corporate Marketing & Global Content
TJ Kiely - Director of Corporate Marketing & Global Content at Meltwater

A highly creative storyteller who can come up with inspired ideas and turn them into even more amazing marketing campaigns, TJ Kiely leads Meltwater's global content efforts. For the past 10 years, he has been executing marketing campaigns and content programs that drive measurable results for some of the world's largest brands.

Laptop open to search bar, blog post on optimizing YouTube for SEO

Marketing

YouTube SEO Tips: How to Optimize Your Videos for Search

A 3D cartoon version of a computer with an iPad and a phone hovering in front of the screen. The three devices display windows with duplicative content demonstrating how to repurpose content across devices.

Marketing

Repurposing Content: Definition, Software, Examples

This image for a blog about database normalization shows a screen displaying graphs and charts.

Data Science

An Introduction to Database Normalization

Notifications pop out of a smartphone screen in this graphic for a blog about user-generated content.

Marketing

UGC Guide: What is User-Generated Content?

An image of a white smartphone against a pink background surrounded by red message boxes.

PR & Communications

Social Media Comments Guide: How to Respond to Instagram Comments

A search bar, video, and other icons appear on a smartphone screen in this image for a blog about content marketing.

Marketing

What Is Content Marketing, and Why Is It King?

A device screen floats against a blue background surrounded by speech bubbles and notification icons

PR & Communications

How to Conduct a Media Impact Analysis

The Twitter logo appears on a 3D blue tile in this image for a blog about Twitter stats for marketers and brands.

Marketing

34 Twitter Stats Marketers Need To Know in 2022

A clapboard, speech bubble, and coins float around a laptop playing a video in this image for a blog about YouTube statistics.

Marketing

31 YouTube Statistics Marketers Need to Know in 2022

Green, blue, and purple gears float against a pink background in this image for a blog about marketing automation.

Marketing

The Guide To Marketing Automation

A rocket ship taking off from a laptop keyboard. This image is being used for a blog on how Business Intelligence can improve your corporate strategy.

Data Science

How Business Intelligence Can Fuel Your Efforts

Phone screen with an instagram icon next to the Twitter and SnapChat icons.

Marketing

How to Get Verified on Instagram

A person wearing a yellow glove holding a squeegee and wiping away a section of bubbles that are in the shape of a cloud. Today, most marketers store their customer data on a cloud-based software, which is why this image was selected for this blog by Meltwater on how to clean your cloud-based data.

Data Science

How to Use Data Cleansing & Data Enrichment to Improve Your CRM

AI in marketing comes with the promise of getting insights from data faster. Here in this image, we can see a stylized version of a bar graph with a lightbulb leaning against the chart.

Data Science

AI in Marketing: Why AI-Powered Insights Are Important for Marketing in 2022

This image depicts a keyboard with pink keys and a pink search bar hovering above. The image is being used to describe the process a customer begins with when researching products, and this blog on How to Write SEO Optimized Content can help get your content seen by your customers during this research.

Marketing

How to Write SEO Optimized Content

mobile phone.

Marketing

The Best Content Marketing Tools for 2022

There is a goal to every customer journey and this image of a giant map pin symbolizes that goal point.

Marketing

Customer Journey Guide: Why and How to Create a Customer Journey Map

A graph of stars set against a purple background. Giving something a 5-star review is an indication of quality and can boost a businesses reputation, which is why this image is being used for a blog on How a Business Can Create and Maintain a Good Reputation

PR & Communications

Business Reputation Management: How to Create and Maintain a Good Reputation

An abstract scenario with a teal podium in the center. The podium has three squares behind it. The image is being used as the Best Social Media Management Tools

Marketing

Best Social Media Management Tools 2022

A giant checklist with two items checked off the list. A PR manager has a number of tasks to do in their day, so having a clearly defined checklist is critical to executing on a public relations strategy.

PR & Communications

The Basics of Public Relations (PR): Meaning & Examples

A pie chart with a magnifying glass focused on a segment of the data. It's always important to analyze the trends and data around your industry, so in this blog, we dive into the top PR statistics for 2022.

PR & Communications

20 Most Important PR Statistics for 2022

An image of the number 2022 with the zero represented by a bullseye with an arrow going through it. This image is being used within a blog on how to create a PR strategy ing 2022

PR & Communications

How to Create a PR Strategy in 2022

B2B PR involves getting press, including news coverage on TV. That's why this image of a light green TV is being used for this blog on B2B PR strategies - TJ to update

PR & Communications

B2B PR Essentials and Tips

Group of lightbulbs with one yellow colored in the middle signifying a PR trend amongst the bunch.- TJ to update

PR & Communications

5 Massive PR Trends in 2022 Your Brand Should Be Dominating

A small red heart in the center of the image with several larger hearts behind it, like ripples in the water. This image is being used for a blog on The 8 Best Reputation Management Companies 2022

PR & Communications

The 8 Best (Online) Reputation Management Companies 2022

Phone with heart symbols pouring out. Top social campaigns for inspiration

Marketing

10 of the Top Social Media Campaigns of 2021

A 3D rendering of a megaphone laying on its side. A megaphone is used to disseminate a message to a large number of people and is often associated with public relations professionals, as they are trying to spread a message about their client's products or news to media outlets. That's why this image is being used as the header image for a blog on the 10 of the Best PR Campaigns of 2021

PR & Communications

10 of the Best PR Campaigns of 2021

TJ to Update - Best interactive social posts.

Marketing

The Best Interactive Posts For Social Media 2021

Four puzzle pieces that are all connected, like the perfect team. This image is being used as the header image for a blog that describes How To Build An Effective Team.

Marketing

Teamwork Guide - How To Build An Effective Team

An illustration of a red traffic cone that has two white stripes on it. A traffic cone, like this, often acts as a warning signal, which it is being used as the header image for a blog on Barriers to Effective Communication & How to Overcome Them.

PR & Communications

Barriers to Effective Communication & How to Overcome Them

An illustration of a user profile icon that could represent an influencer on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or LinkedIn that a brand may collaborate with for a social marketing campaign.

Marketing

Influencer Marketing on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook & YouTube

A pink typewriter in the center of the image with a blank white piece of paper sticking out of the top. When writing a story, every storyteller begins with an empty blank piece of paper, and this blog post describes the process of the art of storytelling.

Marketing

Creating A Brand Story With The Art of Storytelling

Customer loyalty is hard to achieve, and this image of a maze from above with a heart in the center perfectly represents the tireless journey marketers must embark on to achieve customer loyalty.

Marketing

How To Build & Maintain Customer Loyalty

An image of a white chat bubble with five stars in the center. The stars are cut out of the paper chat bubble so that you can see the blue background underneath. The image represents an online review that marketing teams may find or manage using an online reputation management software.

PR & Communications

The Best Online Reputation Management Services & Software 2022

A mold of a human head but the face itself is missing. Instead, there is a hole with a lightbulb in the center. The image is like looking inside of a person to see what ideas they are thinking up, which is what this blog about the most innovative social media posts of 2022 is all about.

Marketing

The Most Innovative Social Media Content Ideas 2022

TJ to Update - Communication bubbles.

PR & Communications

The Best Communication Channels for Businesses

Two chat bubbles (one orange and one blue) are floating in the center of the image. Maintaining open lines of communication is essential for businesses to operate smoothly. This blog explains the importance of internal communications for businesses and the various tactics companies can use to ensure information is following throughout departments.

PR & Communications

How to Build an Internal Communication Strategy for Your Businesses

A large telescope set against a light teal backdrop. The telescope is a visual metaphor for the process of monitoring brand mentions on the internet, which is known as brand monitoring.

PR & Communications

Brand Monitoring: How to Keep Track of Your Brand Mentions

A giant letter "T" with various icons and widgets hovering around it, like a pencil, a pie chart, and a graph. These icons that are involved in the editing of the letter "T" are part of the design process a designer might undergo in a brand management exercise to ensure that the size, color, and style of the letter "T" match the brand's guidelines.

Marketing

What is Brand Asset Management and How to Leverage It?

This blog is a guide on how to come out on top when it comes to product branding, so this image of a pink chess piece sat atop a stack of books with fallen pawn chess pieces around the books demonstrates the winning strategy one can gain from reading this post.

Marketing

Product Branding: Definition, Examples and Strategy