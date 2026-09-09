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TJ Kiely

Director, Brand Strategy and Integrated Marketing

TJ Kiely - Director of Corporate Marketing & Global Content at Meltwater

A highly creative storyteller who can come up with inspired ideas and turn them into even more amazing marketing campaigns, TJ Kiely leads Meltwater's global content efforts. For the past 10 years, he has been executing marketing campaigns and content programs that drive measurable results for some of the world's largest brands.

Marketing

10 Best Brand Tracking Software & Tools

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Marketing

The Ultimate Guide to Competitor Monitoring

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3D icons of PR measurement visualizations

Marketing

Best PR Measurement Tools and Analytics Software (2026 Comparison Guide)

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Illustration of a smartphone with a city skyline rising out of it and location tags above it representing how to find local influencers

Marketing

How to Find Local Influencers in Your Area

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Image of a large shield in the center, floating above five stars and encircled with various icons like a thumbs up, check mark, star, and speech bubble

Marketing

Business Reputation Management: How to Create and Maintain a Good Reputation

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Marketing

The Best TikTok Hashtags For More Views

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A glowing teal green image with a large megaphone in the center, a microphone with a heart next to it and people icons with a floating speech bubble.

Marketing

The Basics of Public Relations (PR): Meaning & Examples

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A bright pink and orange image showing a cartoon-like road with a fork. One way leads to an arrow pointing off to the right side of the image, the other way ends in a shopping cart. A person icon with a floating speech bubble sits on the left side of the image, as thought they are about to start down the road. Before they get to the fork they pass a magnifying glass. The image represents the customer journey and highlights that it is rarely linear.

Marketing

The Importance of Customer Journey Mapping for Brands

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An image showing a transparent written page with an image in the center. There is a floating video play button and a floating pencil near the written page. The image is ombre colored, with a very dark teal starting in the top left corner, transitioning into an icy blue teal by the bottom right.

Marketing

The Power of Content Marketing: A Complete Guide

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Marketing

The 10 Best Brand Management Software and Tools 2026

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Marketing

8 Best Competitive Intelligence Tools (2026 Buyers Guide)

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Image of a pink laptop on a pale purple background. The image on the screen shows Meltwater social listening graphs to illustrate that it is a top sprout social alternative

Marketing

The 7 Best Sprout Social Alternatives Compared (2026)

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Image of an AI robot waving, holding a phone in front of a ring light, with a purple speech bubble. The image represents a virtual influencer

Marketing

What Are Virtual Influencers? A Marketer’s Guide

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Marketing

65 Instagram Statistics for 2026

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Image of three hands holding a tablet with graphs indicating LLM results. Blog post image for LLM sentiment analysis

Marketing

LLM Sentiment Analysis: Complete Guide & Implementation

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Marketing

What Is Brand Tracking? Brand Health Tracking Guide for 2026

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Marketing

What is AI in Influencer Marketing? (And How it Works)

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An image showing five white bars going up in size like a bar graph. The tallest two bars are on the right and have three yellow stars, also going up in size, floating above. There is a green circle with a checkmark next to the tallest bar to illustrate a positive corporate image.

Marketing

What is Corporate Image and Why is It Important?

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Marketing

The Complete Guide to Social Media Analytics

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illustration of a laptop with charts and an AI computer chip representing how AI in social listening and monitoring works

Marketing

How Does AI in Social Listening and Media Monitoring Work?

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Marketing

AI in Social Media Marketing

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An image showing a smartphone with several content symbols like a YouTube play button, AirPods, and Message bubbles. Blog post image for an article on how Gen Z consumes content

Marketing

How Gen Z Consumes Content

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Marketing

Top Influencer Management Platforms & Tools 2026

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illustration of an AI microchip connecting to a notepad and megaphone representing the best ai tools for pr

Marketing

Best AI Tools for Public Relations: Complete 2026 Guide

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