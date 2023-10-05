The 10 Biggest Swedish Influencers: Find Influencers in Sweden

In the ever-evolving world of digital marketing, influencer marketing has emerged as a powerhouse strategy, effectively bridging the gap between brands and their target audiences. Sweden, known for its thriving social media scene, has witnessed a remarkable surge in the realm of influencer marketing over the past years. Swedish influencers, with their unique charisma and authentic voices, have become key players in shaping consumer trends and preferences internationally.

Influencers are an important channel for brands, as in 2023, brands are expected to spend around $146.60 million on influencer advertising in Sweden. In this blog, we delve into the captivating world of Swedish influencers. But there's a twist – we're not just discussing these influential figures; we've harnessed the power of our influencer marketing software and identified 10 Swedish influencers who you should get yourself familiar with.

These influencers are not just content creators; they're trendsetters, opinion leaders, and brand advocates who can take your marketing strategies to new heights.

Let’s see who these top Swedish influencers are:

Who Are the Biggest Instagram Influencers in Sweden?

# Name IG Handle IG Followers IG True Reach IG Eng./Post IG Eng. Rate 1 Matilda Djerf @matildadjerf 3.1M 1.9M 260.7K 5.70% 2 Kenza Zouiten Subosic @kenzas 1.8M 507K 55.5K 2.96% 3 Amanda Khamkaew @amandakhamkaew 1.5M 224K 33.3K 2.14% 4 Bianca Ingrosso @biancaingrosso 1.3M 269K 24.6K 1.79% 5 Janni Delér @jannid 1.2M 201K 19.1K 1.52% 6 Angelica Blick @angelicablick 1M 35K 16.7K 1.53% 7 Alexandra Bring @alexandrabring 533K 92.6K 7K 1.3% 8 FemmeBlk @femmeblk 251K 54.6K 3.9K 1.21% 9 Erik Forsgren @erik.forsgren 350.4K 108K 10.7K 3.07% 10 Julia Dang @juliaadang 182K 165K 24.5K 7.75%

Let's look at the biggest Swedish influencers more in-depth:

Matilda Djerf

Matilda Djerf stands as one of Sweden's reigning influencers, captivating audiences with her engaging content that revolves predominantly around fashion and lifestyle.

However, she doesn't stop there; Matilda has also garnered fame for her beauty tutorials and her #matildadjerfhair. Her feed is a window into a world of style, life, and beauty that you're sure to find engaging.

Instagram handle: @matildadjerf

IG Followers 3.1M

True reach: 1.9M

Engagement per IG post: 260.7K

Instagram engagement rate: 5.70%

Kenza Zouiten Subosic

Kenza embarked on her influencer journey back in 2006, starting out as a blogger. Her blog rapidly gained immense popularity and subsequently received recognition from Veckorevyn, Aftonbladet, and Bloglovin. Today, Kenza has expanded her presence by establishing her own fashion brand, IvyRevel. Her social media content primarily revolves around fashion and lifestyle, while she also provides glimpses into her family life through her Instagram.

Instagram handle: @kenzas

IG followers: 1.8M

True reach: 507K

Engagement per IG post: 55.5K

IG engagement rate: 2.96%

Amanda Khamkaew

Amanda has gained recognition and a strong following through her stunning Instagram outfit snapshots, where she's amassed a solid following of 1.6 million fans. But her influence doesn't stop there – Amanda is also the proud owner of the jewelry brand Cecilia Caci, adding a touch of glamour to her already impressive repertoire.

Instagram handle: @amandakhamkaew

IG followers: 1.5M

True reach: 224K

Engagement per IG post: 33.3K

IG engagement rate: 2.14%

Bianca Ingrosso

Bianca Ingrosso, the dynamic force behind Caia Cosmetics, wears multiple hats as a singer and a TV personality. But it's on her social media channels where she invites you into her world, offering glimpses of her daily life, sprinkled with captivating fashion and makeup-related content to keep you both entertained and inspired.

Username: @biancaingrosso

Instagram follower: 1.3M

True reach: 269K

Engagement per IG post: 24.6K

IG engagement rate: 1.79%

Janni Delér

Janni Delér made a name for herself through her fashion blog, kicking it off in 2013. Since then, she's gathered a significant follower base on Instagram and YouTube. Back when she first started blogging, it was all about fashion, but these days, she's also giving us a peek into her everyday life with her posts and vlogs.

Username: @jannid

Instagram followers: 1.2M

True reach: 201K

Engagement per IG post: 19.1K

IG engagement rate: 1.52%

Angelica Blick

Angelica began her influencer journey as a blogger in 2009, driven by her love for fashion and a strong wanderlust. Today, she enjoys the support of over 1.1 million dedicated followers on social media. Her blog has received recognition from various prestigious awards, such as the Vecko Revyn Blog Awards, Vixen Awards, Finest Awards, and Chic Awards. On her Instagram, you can explore a delightful mix of fashion and travel, sure to leave you feeling inspired.

Instagram handle: @angelicablick

Instagram followers: 1M

True reach: 35K

Engagement per IG post: 16.7K

IG engagement rate: 1.53%

Alexandra Bring

Alexandra first made waves in the online world through her blog, where her focus was primarily on fitness and training. Today, her Instagram is a heartwarming window into the happiness she shares with her three children, offering a glimpse into her wonderful family life.

Instagram handle: @alexandrabring

Instagram followers: 533K

True reach: 92.6K

Engagement per IG post: 7K

IG engagement rate: 1.3%

FemmeBlk

Lydia Tsegay's Instagram is a treasure trove of fashion and styling inspiration, influenced by street styles and minimalism. As one of the rising stars among Swedish influencers, make sure to keep an eye on her Instagram account for the latest trends and chic tips.

Instagram handle: @femmeblk

Instagram followers: 3251K

True reach: 54.6K

Engagement per IG post: 3.9K

IG engagement rate: 1.21%

Erik Forsgren

Erik began his journey as a fashion blogger and has since cultivated a strong following on Instagram. While his content primarily centers around travel and fashion, he's recently been sharing glimpses of his family life with his two daughters and partner.

Instagram handle: @erik.forsgren

Instagram followers: 350.4K

True reach: 108K

Engagement per IG post: 10.7K

IG engagement rate: 3.07%

Julia Dang

Julia Dang is one of the co-founders behind the popular YouTube channel known as TheLineUp, with over 500K+ subscribers. Her claim to fame lies in her captivating fashion videos, which take center stage on her social media platforms. Additionally, she treats her audience to exciting travel content.

Instagram handle: @juliaadang

Instagram followers: 182K

True reach: 165K

Engagement per IG post: 24.5K

IG engagement rate: 7.75%

Conclusion: Swedish Influencers on Instagram

Swedish influencers are highly active on Instagram, which is steadily gaining popularity, particularly among the younger generation of content creators. Many of the well-known Swedish influencers initially began their journey with fashion-themed blogs and later expanded their reach on various social media platforms.

With a staggering 97.5% of people over 18 using social media in Sweden, brands should not underestimate the incredible opportunities these platforms offer. Social influencers possess a unique understanding of the content that resonates with their followers, making them ideal partners for brands to collaborate with.

Swedish influencers have not only carved a niche for themselves but have also left an indelible mark on the global stage. Their creativity, authenticity, and dedication have earned them devoted followings and lucrative partnerships with renowned brands.

As we've explored these 10 popular Swedish influencers, it's evident that their influence extends far beyond borders, and they continue to shape the ever-evolving landscape of digital content creation. With their keen understanding of their audience and the dynamic world of social media, these influencers are poised to inspire, entertain, and set trends for years to come. So, whether you're a devoted follower or just beginning to explore their content, keep an eye on these Swedish influencers; they are sure to keep surprising and delighting us with their innovative content.

