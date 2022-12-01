Customer Stories
Top South African Fitness & Sports Influencers

    3d Illustration of fitness equipment and the South African flag to display the list of top South African fitness influencers
    3d Illustration of fitness equipment and the South African flag to display the list of top South African fitness influencers

    South Africa is a sporty, fitness-crazy nation, and you just have a look on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook to see it. There are 116 sports influencers on Instagram alone (according to starngage) each with a following of between 1000 and 10-million followers. AB De Villiers (South African cricketer) takes the win for the most followed (over 19-million), and thus the most influential, influencer in the country out of all the types of Instagram influencers.

    With documentaries like Game Changers making waves throughout the world, it's no wonder that people are loving healthy food, fitness programmes, and all things sports and wellness.

    Whether your brand is sports-focused or not, it’s undeniable that sport and fitness influencers in South Africa have an astounding reach and great influence, making them a great choice for your business’s influencer marketing.

    Looking to increase your brand awareness? From sportsmen to bodybuilders and fitpreneurs, check out our list of the best sport and fitness influencers in SA that can help you build your business.

    1 | Noel Deyzel

    Instagram handle: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder

    Found mainly on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, Noel Deyzel is one of the most renowned South African bodybuilders. His videos, lasting under 2 minutes, include fitness tips, workout routines and some light comedy. “High protein meal prep time”, “when to use fitness straps”, and “quick leg day” are just a taste of what Noel has to offer his followers.

    Noel Deyzel  Influencer Stats

    • 3.1M Instagram Followers
    • 327.3K Instagram Engagement/post 
    • 20% of his Instagram audience is from South Africa
    • 309,271 Instagram True Reach*
    • 93/100 Instagram Influence Score*

    2 | Junior Khoza

    Instagram handle: @juniorkhoza

    Fitpreneurship is what defines Junior, one of Instagram and YouTube’s most-loved South African influencers. Junior posts photos of his lux lifestyle, his body, and his workouts, with inspirational captions to match.

    Junior Khoza Stats

    • 175K Instagram Followers
    • 2.6K Instagram Engagement/post 
    • 49% of his Instagram audience is from South Africa
    • 38,532 Instagram True Reach*
    • 79/100 Instagram Influence Score*

    3 | Zamaswazi Nkosi

    Instagram handle: @fitzamaswazi

    Trainer and health fanatic, Zamaswazi posts about her gym life, personal life, and the products she recommends purchasing. She also offers her followers customised training programs at a fee.

    Zamaswazi Nkosi  Influencer Stats

    • 124K Instagram Followers
    • 1.9K Instagram Engagement/post
    • 57% of her Instagram Audience is from South Africa
    • 21,247 Instagram True Reach*
    • 80/100 Instagram Influence Score*

    4 | Sanelisiwe Mbambo

    Instagram handle: @getfitwitsanerie

    Herbalife fitpreneur and certified personal trainer, Sanelisiwe is a family woman who posts content about staying fit during pregnancy and postpartum. She makes sure to regularly post about her home life, her days out on the town, and in the gym.

    Sanelisiwe Mbambo Influencer Stats

    • 197K Instagram Followers
    • 1.4K Instagram Engagement/post
    • 88% of her Instagram Audience is from South Africa
    • 32,121 Instagram True Reach*
    • 81/100 Instagram Influence Score*

    5 | Abbi McDuling

    Instagram handle: @activeliving﻿

    Another one of our favourite fitness micro-influencers in South Africa is Abbi McDuling. She's an ambassador for Under Armour and Garmin so her posts consist mainly of fitness fashion and her outdoorsy lifestyle. For anyone looking for new gear, Abbi's marketing skills will ensure they find the right 'fit.

    Abbi McDuling Influencer Stats

    • 21K Instagram Followers
    • 506.68K Instagram Engagement/post
    • 72% of her Instagram Audience is from South Africa
    • 7,605 Instagram True Reach*
    • 71/100 Influence Score*

    Tip: Are you looking for the right influencers to partner with? Check out the top South African Instagram Influencers, the top South African TikTokers, and the top South African fashion influencers.

    ---

    * A true reach: The Klear True Reach technology uses machine learning to predict the number of real views an influencer gets per post.

    * Influence score: Klear's 1-100 score represents how influential the influencer is on social networks. It is calculated by machine learning algorithms that take into account thousands of features such as engagements, audience demographics and skills.

    Collaborate With The South African Fitness Influencers That Fit Your Brand

    Meltwater Social Influencers platform

    All of the data we used to put together this list of the top South African fitness influencers comes from our Social Influencers Platform.

    If you'd like to find the right influencers to partner with your brand, our tool can help. We provide you with a huge influencer database, a scoring system, contact opportunities, contracting and payment functions, and campaign tracking.

    Did you know that these top South African influencers can increase your business's brand awareness, sales, and overall performance? If you select the right South African influencers to market your brand at the right pricing, you can escalate your business quickly and efficiently. While it's daunting to select the right person to drive your influencer marketing, Meltwater is here to help you.

    Meltwater's Social Influencer Marketing Platform can find the best South African social influencers to drive engagement and deliver a great ROI (11 x higher than traditional marketing, to give you an idea).

    If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, contact us - we'd love to hear from you! Learn more about how to create a well-rounded influencer marketing campaign, fill out the form below to get a free tour of our platform.

