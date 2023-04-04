Meltwater Privacy

Privacy Policy - DPA - Subprocessors

At Meltwater, we know that you care about how your personal information is used and shared, and that is why we are committed to respecting your privacy and helping protect the security of your personal information.

If you are purchasing access to the media intelligence platforms Meltwater offers, please see our data processing addendums here.

On this privacy page, you will find a drop-down menu. Each tab will provide you with a Policy with respect to your personal information and different aspects of the Meltwater business. In particular:

The Meltwater Site: in this tab, we describe the information that we collect about you on our websites and how we use and disclose that information.

Cookie Statement: in this tab, we help you understand how and why we gather, store and process information collected from you automatically through cookies and other tracking technologies (collectively, “cookies”) when you use Site, or the media monitoring services provided by Meltwater (“the Platform”). In this Cookie Statement, we also identify your options regarding the use of cookies and the information collected through cookies. This Cookie Statement does not apply to any third-party site that may be linked on our Site or on the Platform.

Meltwater and the APPI: this tab is for people in Japan.

Meltwater and the GDPR: this tab is for people in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.

Meltwater and US State Laws: this tab is for people in the United States.

Meltwater and POPIA: this tab is for people in South Africa.

By using any of our Sites, you agree that your information will be handled as described in these Policies, to the extent applicable. Your use of the Site or cookies, and any dispute over privacy, is subject to these Policies and the possible Agreement we have with you, including its applicable limitations on damages and the resolution of disputes.

Defined Terms

APPI: means the Japanese Act on Protection of Personal Information (Act No. 57 of 2003).

Cookie Statement: means the cookie statement set out herein and forming part of this Policy.

GDPR: means the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (as amended), and, in the United Kingdom, that regulation as it forms part of English law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Policy: means each of the policies above mentioned, respectively.

POPIA: means the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013.

Site: means any Meltwater website, including but not limited to, meltwater.com, fairhair.ai, outsideinsight.com

Visitors: with respect to the Cookie Statement, it means visitors to our public websites.

Users: with respect to the

Media Relations Policy

If you are a journalist and you believe your information is included in the Meltwater database, please refer to journalists.meltwater.com for additional information regarding our processing of journalist information.

Personal information in the media Meltwater monitors

Media Intelligence

For information about the personal information included in the content Meltwater monitors as part of its Media Intelligence offering, please refer to our policy here.

Consumer Insights

For information about the personal information included in the content Meltwater monitors as part of its Consumer Insights offering, please refer to our policy here.



Information collected for our Site

What information do we collect about you for our Services?

We collect information about you directly from you, automatically through your use of the Site, and through third parties.

Information We Collect Directly From You

We collect information from you when you request information from us or otherwise interact with our Site. The type of information that we collect from you depends on your particular interaction with our Site and may include, without limitation, your name, address, and email address, and any other information that you choose to provide to us.

Information We Collect Automatically

We and our third party service providers automatically collect, process and use information about you through the use of cookies and other tracking technologies (collectively, “cookies”), including:

Details of your visits to our Site including, but not limited to, traffic data, location data, weblogs and other communication data, search activities as well as the page, content, software or resources that you access.

Your IP address, web addresses of the sites you arrive from and go to next and information about your connection, including your device’s browser, operating system, platform type and Internet connection speed. We use this information for operational and performance measurement purposes and to regionalize certain contents of the Site.

Details of transactions and orders, your history of correspondence with us, quote requests or inquiries or when you contact customer service or technical support.

Currently our Site does not recognize browser requests not to be tracked. You may adjust your browser settings so as not to accept cookies.

Information We Collect About You From Third Parties

We may also collect data from third parties we use to publish our advertisements or to analyse your interest in our Site, such as Google Adwords, Google Analytics and LinkedIn.

Meltwater and Cookies

What are Cookies?

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information that are downloadedto your device when you visit a website. Cookies are sent back to the website at each subsequent visit or to any other website that recognizes them. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognize a user’s or visitor’s device.

Cookies perform lots of different jobs such as: allow you to navigate between pages efficiently, remember your preferences and generally improve your experience. Due to their core role of enhancing or enabling usability or site processes, disabling cookies may prevent you from using certain parts of this Site. The categories of cookies used on this Site are listed below.

What information might we collect about you through the use of cookies?

Cookies and Meltwater Services

We may collect, process and use the following information about you through the use of cookies:

Details of your use of the Platform including, but not limited to, last login date, and some preferences.

and some preferences.

and some preferences. Your IP address, location data, web traffic, your device’s browser, operating

system, platform type and Internet connection speed are used for operational

and performance measurement purposes and to regionalize certain contents

of the Platform.

Details of your history of correspondence with us, quote requests or inquiries or when you contact customer service or technical support.

or when you contact customer service or technical support.

The following cookies are used in the Meltwater Services:

Google Tag Manager

Marketo Munchkin

Google Analytics

Intercom Cookie

Cookies and the Site

We may collect, process and use the following information about you through the use of cookies:

Details of your visits to our Site including, but not limited to, traffic data, location data, weblogs and other communication data, search activities as well as the page, content, software or resources that you access.

Your IP address, web addresses of the sites you arrive from and go to next and information about your connection, including your device’s browser, operating system, platform type and Internet connection speed. We use this information for operational and performance measurement purposes and to regionalize certain contents of the Site.

Types of Cookies used on the Site:

Essential website cookies: These cookies are strictly necessary to provide you with services available through our Websites and to use some of its features, such as access to secure areas.

Performance Cookies: These cookies gather information about how visitors use and interact with our Site. For example, performance cookies tell us which pages are popular, monitor traffic to our website and compile anonymous analytic information. Performance cookies can also be used to identify and remedy operational problems with the website.

Functionality Cookies: These cookies are used to recognize and remember your preferences. For example, functionality cookies may use information, such as your location, to make sure that you arrive at a version of our Site that is specific to your city or region.

Advertising Cookies: These cookies are used to show relevant advertising about our services on third party websites (i.e. websites that we do not own or operate). When you visit our website, we will serve a cookie on your device. This cookie will have information about how you interacted with our website, such as what pages on the site you looked at. Then, if you visit a website within an ad network that we work with, the ad network will read the cookie from your device and show you relevant advertising about our services.

Cookies used on the Site:

Name: Google Tag Manager

Type: Essential

Purpose: Google Tag Manager enables our use of many essential and performance Site scripts. It also collects aggregated data about events occurring on the Site. Other than data in standard HTTP request logs, all of which is deleted within 14 days of being received, Google Tag Manager does not collect, retain, or share any information about visitors to our properties, including page URLs visited.

Read more: https://support.google.com/tagmanager/answer/9323295

Name: Marketo Munchkin

Type: Essential

Purpose: This Site uses an automation system provided by Marketo Inc., which uses cookies to recognize you as a unique user when you return to the site, and to track various data related to your website usage in order to provide custom content or services related to your specific interests. The cookies placed by the Marketo server are readable only by Marketo.

Read more: https://documents.marketo.com/legal/cookies/

Name: Google Analytics

Type: Performance

Purpose: These cookies do not collect information that identifies you. The information these cookies collect is aggregated, therefore anonymous, and is only used to understand how the site is being used and identify problem areas to improve user experience.

Read more: https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/

Name: Google Ads

Type: Performance

Purpose: Meltwater uses Google Ads code that allows for certain forms of display advertising and other advanced features.

Read more: https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/2549116

Name: Facebook Pixel

Type: Performance & Advertising

Purpose: The Facebook pixel is code that you place on your website. It collects data that helps us track conversions from Facebook ads, optimize ads, build targeted audiences for future ads, and remarket to people who have already taken some kind of action on our website.

Read more: https://www.facebook.com/business/learn/facebook-ads-pixel

Name: Twitter Ads

Type: Performance & Advertising

Purpose: The Twitter Pixel Tag is a piece of lightweight JavaScript code that helps enable in-depth campaign reporting and unlock valuable insights about website visitors.

Read more: https://business.twitter.com/en/help/campaign-measurement-and-analytics/conversion-tracking-for-websites.html

Name: LinkedIn Insight

Type: Performance & Advertising

Purpose: The LinkedIn Insight Tag is a piece of lightweight JavaScript code that helps enable in-depth campaign reporting and unlock valuable insights about website visitors.

Read more: https://www.linkedin.com/help/lms/answer/65521/the-linkedin-insight-tag-faqs

Name: OptinMonster

Type: Performance

Purpose: OptinMonster is an online lead capture tool used on the Meltwater website. OptinMonster uses cookies to determine when a campaign was shown to a visitor, closed, and successfully converted. Using that information they can then hide or show the campaign again at a later date.

Read more: https://optinmonster.com/gdpr

Name: AB Tasty

Type: Performance

Purpose: AB Tasty is a global provider of customer experience optimization software. AB Tasty collects website usage statistics. No primary personal data (name, first name, phone n°, address…) is gathered on AB Tasty’s initiative when AB Tasty solutions are being applied.

Read more: https://www.abtasty.com/privacy-policy/

Name: 6sense

Type: Performance

Purpose: 6sense is an account based marketing platform that uses cookies to serve web users content from select businesses they’ve previously visited online.

Read more: https://6sense.com/privacy-policy/

Name: Vimeo video embeds

Type: Performance

Purpose: Vimeo’s embeddable video player uses first-party cookies to provide analytics on how video content is being consumed.

Read more: https://vimeo.com/cookie_policy

Name: Instapage

Type: Performance

Purpose: Instapage is a landing page builder tool, which is used mainly as a paid advertising destination. InstaPage uses cookies to understand user behaviour such as the number of visitors and conversions on a page. This data is shared with Google Analytics via Google Tag Manager.

Read more: https://instapage.com/privacy-policy

Name: Intercom Cookie

Type: Essential

Purpose: Intercom relies on cookies to capture anonymous user data to track return visitors.

Read more: https://www.intercom.com/legal/cookie-policy

How do we use your information?

Information about our current and potential customers is an integral part of our business. Our primary goal in collecting personal information is to deliver a smooth, efficient and personalized experience when using our Site. This allows us to provide you with the information, services and features that are most likely to meet your needs. We use your information, including your personal information, for the following purposes:

To login access to the Platform, to facilitate the features on our Site, to

communicate with you about your use of our Site, to respond to your inquiries,

to manage your account, to send you information that you have requested,

and for other customer service purposes.

For marketing and advertising purposes. For example, as permitted by applicable law, we may occasionally contact you by e-mail, postal mail, or telephone to provide you with information about other services that might be of interest to you.

applicable law, we may occasionally contact you by e-mail, postal mail, or

telephone to provide you with information about other services that might be

of interest to you.

To tailor the content and information that we may send or display to you, to offer location customization, and personalized help and instructions, and to otherwise personalize your experiences while using the Sites.

offer location customization, and personalized help and instructions, and to

otherwise personalize your experiences while using the Sites.

offer location customization, and personalized help and instructions, and to otherwise personalize your experiences while using the Sites. We automatically track certain information about you, based upon your

behaviour on our Site. We use this information to conduct internal research on

our user and visitor demographics, interests and behaviours, and to offer

more personalized content. The information we collect from you and about

you is used as follows:

To ensure that content from our Site is presented as optimally as possible for you, your computer and your web browser.

you, your computer and your web browser.

To measure and improve the Site's performance and usability, its contents, services and features as well as to personalize your overall experience

services and features as well as to personalize your overall experience

To send you information based on your relationship or transactions with us, notify you about changes to our products or services.

notify you about changes to our products or services.

When do we disclose your information?

We do not share your information with non-affiliated third parties for their own marketing purposes. We do share your information as follows:

To Our Affiliates . As permitted by applicable law and as contractually agreed between us, we may share your personal information with our affiliated entities. Those entities may market their products and services to you, but their use of your personal information will be governed by this Policy.

. As permitted by applicable law and as contractually agreed between us, we may share your personal information with our affiliated entities. Those entities may market their products and services to you, but their use of your personal information will be governed by this Policy. Sales Channel Partners and Distributors : We may provide information about you to carefully screened entities that work on our behalf, such as our Marketing services suppliers, newsletter distributors or other service partners, to market Meltwater products and services. Only trusted companies who require the use of said information for business purposes are given access to it.

: We may provide information about you to carefully screened entities that work on our behalf, such as our Marketing services suppliers, newsletter distributors or other service partners, to market Meltwater products and services. Only trusted companies who require the use of said information for business purposes are given access to it. Service Providers. We may share your information with other third party service providers to assist us in providing our Site to you and/or responding to your requests.

We also may share your information in the following circumstances:

Business Transfers . If we are acquired by or merged with another company, if substantially all of our assets are transferred to another company, or as part of a bankruptcy proceeding, we may transfer the information we have collected from you to the other company. We also may transfer our rights under any customer agreement we have with you.

. If we are acquired by or merged with another company, if substantially all of our assets are transferred to another company, or as part of a bankruptcy proceeding, we may transfer the information we have collected from you to the other company. We also may transfer our rights under any customer agreement we have with you. In Response to Legal Process . We may disclose the information we collect from you in order to comply with the law, a judicial proceeding, court order, or other legal process, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena.

. We may disclose the information we collect from you in order to comply with the law, a judicial proceeding, court order, or other legal process, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena. To Protect Us and Others . We may disclose the information we collect from you where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person, violations of the Agreement or this Policy, or as evidence in litigation in which we are involved.

. We may disclose the information we collect from you where we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person, violations of the Agreement or this Policy, or as evidence in litigation in which we are involved. Aggregate and Anonymous Information . We may share aggregate or anonymous information about users with third parties for research or similar purposes.

. We may share aggregate or anonymous information about users with third parties for research or similar purposes. Legal Purposes. To enforce our rights, as required by law or when we believe that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights.

Our Site may, from time to time, contain links to and from the websites of our partner networks, advertisers and affiliates. If you follow a link to any of these websites, please note that these websites have their own privacy policies and that we do not accept any responsibility or liability for their policies. Please check their policies before you submit any personal information.

Meltwater and the GDPR

Your rights as a data subject

You as a data subject have many possibilities to impact how your personal information is being processed. You can:

Request access to your information we process

Withdraw your consent if our use of your information is based on consent

Request that your information to be deleted or for you to be forgotten (right to erasure)

Request that we correct or change your information. As a customer you may also do this by logging in to your account.

Limit, restrict or object to our use of your information

Access your information and/or receive it in a machine readable form

Subject to applicable law lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority.

Please note that if you request to remove your information, we may retain some of the information for specific reasons, such as to resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, and as required by law. Furthermore, some information is never completely removed from our databases due to technical constraints and the fact that we regularly back up our systems. Therefore, not all of your personal information will ever be completely removed from our databases.

If you have any questions about this Policy or the use of your personal information, you are always welcome to contact us at privacy@meltwater.com. You will also reach our Data Protection Officer at the same address. For our office details, please visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/contact-us

Main establishment and EU/UK representatives

Meltwater has appointed Meltwater the Netherlands B.V as its main establishment for data protection purposes in the EU.

The UK representative of Meltwater’s EU based entities is Meltwater (UK) Limited. The EU representative for any Meltwater UK based entity is Meltwater the Netherlands B.V.

Both the main establishment, and the UK and EU representatives can be contacted at privacy@meltwater.com.

Meltwater and POPIA

POPIA protects your rights as a data subject in South Africa.

As a data subject, you have various rights regarding how your personal information is handled by us. You can:

Request confirmation as to whether we hold any of your personal information.

Access your personal information that we process.

Withdraw your consent for us to continue using your personal information, if use of your information was based on consent.

Request that your personal information be destroyed or erased from our systems and databases.

Request that we correct or change your personal information. As a customer you may also do this by logging in to your account.

Limit, restrict or object to our use of your personal information.

Subject to applicable law, lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator at the following email address: complaints.IR@justice.gov.za. For general enquiries, at inforeg@justice.gov.za.

Only your email address, name, contact details and other information as we specificy from time to time constitutes compulsory information. All other information is optional. If you do not agree to share compulsory information with us, then you will not be able to make full use of the features that are offered by Meltwater. If you do not agree to share your optional information with us, then you might not be able to enjoy all of the functionalities of the Site.

Please note that if you request the deletion of your information, we may retain some of your personal information when required by any applicable laws to do so, as well as when we reasonably require it for for lawful purposes related to our functions and activities, such as resolving disputes and troubleshooting problems. Furthermore, some information is never completely removed from our databases due to technical constraints and the fact that we regularly back up our systems. Therefore, not all of your personal information will ever be completely removed from our databases.

If you have any questions about this Policy or our use of your personal information, you are always welcome to contact us at privacy@meltwater.com. You will also reach our Information officer at the same address. For our office details, please visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/contact-us

Meltwater and the APPI

Your rights as a data subject

You as a data subject have many possibilities to impact how your personal information is being processed. You can:

Request access to your information we process

Withdraw your consent if our use of your information is based on consent

Request that your information to be deleted (right to erasure) if your information is incorrect, used beyond the necessary scope to achieve the utilization purposes or obtained by deceit or other improper means.

Request that we correct or change your information if your information is incorrect. As a customer you may also do this by logging in to your account.

Limit, restrict or object to our use of your information if your information used beyond the necessary scope to achieve the utilization purposes or obtained by deceit or other improper means.

Subject to applicable law lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority.

Please note that if you request to remove your information, we may retain some of the information for specific reasons, such as to resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, and as required by law. Furthermore, some information is never completely removed from our databases due to technical constraints and the fact that we regularly back up our systems. Therefore, not all of your personal information will ever be completely removed from our databases.

If you have any questions about this Policy or the use of your personal information, you are always welcome to contact us at privacy@meltwater.com. You will also reach our Data Protection Officer at the same address. For our office details, please visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/contact-us

Meltwater and US State Laws

Your rights under the CCPA

You have rights which impact how your information is being processed, including:

The right to know what information is collected, used, shared or sold;

what information is collected, used, shared or sold; The right to delete (erasure right) information processed by us;

information processed by us; The right to opt-out of the sale of your information. If you are under the age of 16, we will only sell your information if you opt-in, with your parent or guardian consenting if you are under 13;

of the sale of your information. If you are under the age of 16, we will only sell your information if you opt-in, with your parent or guardian consenting if you are under 13; The specific personal information right to request a copy of the specific personal information collected about you during the past 12 months; and

to request a copy of the specific personal information collected about you during the past 12 months; and The right to non-discrimination in how we provide the Site to you when you exercise any of your rights under the CCPA.

Submitting a personal information or erasure request

You may ask us to disclose certain information to you about our collection and use of your personal information over the past 12 months. Once we receive and confirm your identity as a user of our Service, we can disclose that information to you. You may also make a request to have that information erased or deleted.

You may make these requests by completing this Request Form or you may call us at 1-833-999-1048, during regular business hours in California. If no one picks up, we are probably busy with another user, so please leave a message with your name, query and contact number for us to return your call.

You can make a request for your information twice every 12 months. If you are making an erasure request, it will help us if you include details of the information you would like erased. We may need to ask you for additional information to fully identify you. If we can’t identify you, we may not be able to erase your information.

Please note that if you request that we remove your information, we may retain some of the information for specific reasons, such as to resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, and as required by law. Furthermore, some information is never completely removed from our databases due to technical constraints and the fact that we regularly back up our systems. Therefore, not all of your personal information will ever be completely removed from our databases.

We will respond to you on these requests as quickly as received your note but it may take us up to 45 days. If we need more time than that, we will let you know.

Opt-out request

If you are a resident of California and you want to make it clear to us that you do not want us to sell your personal information, contact us by clicking here: Do Not Sell My Information.

You also have rights under each of the VA Act, CO Act, CT Act and UT Act.

a) The Virginia Consumer Data Privacy Act and any regulations, amendments and/or updates thereto (the “VA Act”);

b) The Colorado Data Privacy Act and any regulations, amendments and/or updates thereto (the “CO Act”);

c) The Connecticut Act Concerning Personal Data Privacy and Online Monitoring and any regulations, amendments and/or updates thereto (the “CT Act”); and

d) The Utah Consumer Privacy Act and any regulations, amendments and/or updates thereto (the “UT Act”) As a customer of Meltwaters’,

you can request that Meltwater provides you information to:

conduct and document data protection assessments about Meltwater;

ask Meltwater to demonstrate Meltwater’s compliance with its obligations under each of the US State Laws mentioned above;

request that Meltwater implements appropriate technical and organizational measures; and to assist you in the event of a data security and/or data breach notification.

Meltwater and Social Networks

Some of the Meltwater services via the Platform enable you to use and or access social networks including, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn (collectively, "Social Networks"). In order for Meltwater to collect content and aggregate analytics on your behalf via the Social Networks APIs, Meltwater may share or exchange, with the respect Social Networks, some or all of the personal information you have consented to share when you authenticate your account. To the extent your usage of the Meltwater services results in the sharing of any personal information with the Social Networks, that will be done in accordance with the privacy policy terms of the relevant Social Networks. If you would like to know more about these privacy policies and the security settings offered by the Social Networks, you can find them here:

Meltwater's use and transfer to any other app of information received from Google APIs will adhere to Google API Services User Data Policy including the Limited Use requirements.

International Data Transfers

Meltwater is a global company and information that we collect from or about you within the European Economic Area (“EEA”), or within any country located outside of the EEA, may be transferred across international borders to third countries outside of the EEA, or the country in which you are located, that do not have laws providing an adequate level of data protection. We as the Data Controller (or Data Exporter) will do our best to ensure that your information is protected no matter where it is transferred to.

To ensure adequate protection for personal information we enter into Data Processing Agreements with our suppliers, including the ones who process your personal information outside of the non-EEA country in which you are located or the EEA. When necessary, we utilize approved transfer mechanisms (such as adequacy decisions or the Standard Contractual Clauses in the EU) to ensure the necessary protection of your personal information.

Legal Basis for Processing

We will only collect and process your information when we have a legal basis to do so. You also have choices about our use of your information as explained in this Policy.

Data Retention

We retain your information as long as we have a legitimate business interest to process it or as long as you have not withdrawn your consent. This includes data you or others provided to us and data generated or inferred from your use of our Site. If you would like us to delete your information upon termination of your Agreement, please contact us at privacy@meltwater.com.

Security

Meltwater takes security of all data, especially your personal information, seriously. We do our best to protect your information from any unauthorised access or loss with implemented security features and procedures. You should, however, be aware that the transmission of information via the Internet is never completely secure. You should also take necessary steps to protect against unauthorized access to your password, phone, and computer by, among other things, signing off after using a shared computer, choosing a robust password that nobody else knows or can easily guess, and keeping your log-in and password private. We are not responsible for any lost, stolen, or compromised passwords or for any activity on your account via unauthorized password activity.

For additional information on what Meltwater has done to protect your information, please click here.

Opting out of promotional or information emails from Meltwater

We may send periodic promotional or informational emails to you. You may opt-out of such communications by following the opt-out instructions contained in the e-mail. If you opt-out of receiving emails about recommendations or other information we think may interest you, we may still send you e-mails about your account or any services you have requested or received from us.

Changes to the Policies

We may change the Policy from time to time due to changed or updated legislation and/or business standards. All changes to this Policy are posted on this page and we encourage you to review our Policy regularly to stay informed.

Subprocessors

We maintain a current list of the Subprocessors for the Platform at: https://www.meltwater.com/en/privacy/subprocessors

If you have any questions about our processing of personal data, or this Policy, you can reach us at privacy@meltwater.com.

Previous Versions

Below are previous versions of our Terms. They are effective as they correspond to the signature date of your Agreement.