40 Top Global Fashion Influencers to Inspire You

If there was ever a vertical where influencer marketing was a natural fit, it would be the fashion industry. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok lend themselves perfectly to sharing outfit inspiration, doing thrift hauls, and of course linking to and tagging your favorite clothing items and stores.

Fashion influencers come in all shapes and sizes (including audience size!).

In our list below, we’ve separated out into broad categories such as “body positivity” and “sustainable” (with the caveat that many of the below fashion influencers could easily go in more than one category).

Let’s dive in! 👗

Contents

Are you looking for more local fashion influencers? Check out the top South African fashion influencers.

What is a Fashion Influencer?

First and foremost let’s clarify what we mean when we say “fashion influencer.” There are many ways you could define what a fashion influencer actually is. And there are numerous subcategories under each definition.

They could be a fashion icon, like Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, or Harry Styles, all who inspire others to embrace their own unique fashion sense, but are they really fashion influencers? For the purposes of this list, we’d say no, not in the traditional sense given their celebrity status and activity in other artistic realms.

Fashion influencers are individuals who have cultivated followings on social media based on the outfitters they recommend, styling tips, trends, and any number of other niche fashion topics such as sustainability, body positivity, vintage, etc. They work with various brands to promote clothing items you can add to your wardrobe through sales and discount codes. Fashion influencers run the gamut from nano to macro followings on social media.

They often have accompanying lifestyle websites, fashion blogs, or YouTube channels, and sometimes include their own fashion merchandise or other affiliate items. Fashion influencers also have a lot of crossover with top beauty influencers, often incorporating beauty products into their campaigns.

What Are the Primary Channels for Fashion Influencers?

Fashion influencers typically have large followings on Instagram and TikTok. Several also diversify using YouTube for longer videos. Fashion is also a perfect niche for Pinterest, and a number of the below fashion influencers have a presence there as well.

Influencers in fashion might also work in the industry as models, stylists, or designers, and regularly supplement their online presence as fashion bloggers as well as social media content creators.

Why Partner With a Fashion Influencer?

Fashion brands who are interested in expanding into new markets, increasing brand exposure, and ultimately finding new customers, should definitely consider working with a fashion influencer. Influencers help you get in front of extremely relevant potential consumers because of the relationship they have with their following.

People follow fashion influencers whose opinion they trust and whose style they like, so the influencer's endorsement of your products is the same as if they were getting a word-of-mouth recommendation from a friend or family member.

How Are the Top Fashion Influencers Ranked?

Using Klear, a Meltwater offering, we ranked some of the top influencers from around the world in several fashion categories. Klear can help you quickly discover influencers in any given industry, from fashion to fitness, travel to tech.

Tip: Learn more about using an influencer marketing hub like Klear

Some of the most common vetting criteria to consider when ranking fashion influencers include:

Following

True reach

Average engagement

Comments

Likes

Shares

Average number of posts per month

Tip: Check out The Most Important Influencer Marketing Statistics, and Influencer Marketing Measurement: KPIs, Metrics, ROI, and learn How to Find Influencers to Partner with Your Brand. We also have a guide about understanding Instagram Impressions & Reach for you.

It’s important to note that if you’re only vetting influencers by follower number, you’re likely not going to get very far. A big following does not automatically equal the kind of the engagement that is most valuable for brands today. And if their following is huge but engagement is low, it’s highly likely they are a fake influencer.

The numbers we’ve pulled below are averages summed up across the social media channels where the creator has the largest traction. We've included Instagram followers, TikTok followers, and YouTube subscribers. (Twitter and Facebook metrics have been excluded. In our research, the majority of influencers who have presences on those channels have not posted there within the past year or two).

This methodology means, for example, that “comments per post” includes TikTok comments, YouTube video comments, and Instagram comments. We have also not included things such as Instagram Story posts or taps, but this information is available on Klear.

All the below lists are sorted by True Reach:

11 Top Fashion Influencers With the Biggest Followings

Let’s kick it off by looking at the fashion influencers who have some of the largest followings on social media: between 1 and 5 million.

As you browse this list, take into account the “True Reach” number compared to their follower number. This is an evaluation of how many engaged fans the influencer actually reaches out of their following. It’s a great reminder to look beyond the base follower count when vetting influencers.

Followers : 4.3M

: 4.3M True reach : 1.9M

: 1.9M Average engagement : 268.4K

: 268.4K Comments : 210.9K

: 210.9K Likes : 267.7K

: 267.7K Shares : 265.3K

: 265.3K Average number of posts per month: 28

Followers : 3.3M

: 3.3M True reach : 654.1K

: 654.1K Average engagement : 39.9K

: 39.9K Comments : 61.9K

: 61.9K Likes : 39.5K

: 39.5K Shares : 186.6K

: 186.6K Average number of posts per month: 29

Followers : 5.1M

: 5.1M True reach : 545.7K

: 545.7K Average engagement : 28.2K

: 28.2K Comments : 75.6K

: 75.6K Likes : 13.9K

: 13.9K Shares : 214.8K

: 214.8K Average number of posts per month: 91

Followers : 1.9M

: 1.9M True reach : 499K

: 499K Average engagement : 69.7K

: 69.7K Comments : 119K

: 119K Likes : 85.4K

: 85.4K Average number of posts per month: 68

Followers : 5.2M

: 5.2M True reach : 344.4K

: 344.4K Average engagement : 37.8K

: 37.8K Comments : 60.5K

: 60.5K Likes : 258.5K

: 258.5K Shares per post : 60.5K

: 60.5K Average number of posts per month: 62

Followers : 3.4M

: 3.4M True reach : 278.4K

: 278.4K Average engagement : 9.2K

: 9.2K Comments : 167

: 167 Likes : 8.3K

: 8.3K Average number of posts per month: 44

Followers : 1.5M

: 1.5M True reach : 274.8K

: 274.8K Average engagement : 22.6K

: 22.6K Comments : 129.9K

: 129.9K Likes : 30.5K

: 30.5K Shares : 27.9K

: 27.9K Average number of posts per month: 33

Followers : 1.1M

: 1.1M True reach : 176.1K

: 176.1K Average engagement : 16K

: 16K Comments : 73

: 73 Likes : 15.9K

: 15.9K Average number of posts per month: 28

Followers : 1.1M

: 1.1M True reach : 159.8K

: 159.8K Average engagement : 13K

: 13K Comments : 121.1K

: 121.1K Likes : 17K

: 17K Shares : 20K

: 20K Average number of posts per month: 29

Followers : 2.2M

: 2.2M True reach : 122.1K

: 122.1K Average engagement : 9.2K

: 9.2K Comments : 118

: 118 Likes : 8.2K

: 8.2K Average number of posts per month: 20

Top 10 Micro Influencers in Fashion

There are a lot of positives to working with a micro influencer for your next fashion influencer campaign. For one thing, they tend to be less expensive. They also offer a more trusted voice than a celebrity endorsement would, for example. 50% of millennial shoppers say they trust influencer recommendations over that of a celebrity.

Here are 10 top fashion influencers with followings between 5K - 30K:

Followers : 3.9K

: 3.9K True reach : 4.7K

: 4.7K Average engagement : 455

: 455 Comments : 5K

: 5K Likes : 72.4

: 72.4 Average number of posts per month: 2

Followers :11.3K

:11.3K True reach : 4K

: 4K Average engagement : 481

: 481 Comments : 42

: 42 Likes : 439

: 439 Average number of posts per month: 4

Followers : 11.4K

: 11.4K True reac h: 3.6K

h: 3.6K Average engagement : 240

: 240 Comments : 44

: 44 Likes : 196

: 196 Average number of posts per month: 4

Followers : 27.1K

: 27.1K True reach : 3.1K

: 3.1K Average engagement : 235

: 235 Comments : 37

: 37 Likes : 198

: 198 Average number of posts per month: 20

Followers : 18.1K

: 18.1K True reach : 2.6K

: 2.6K Average engagement : 159

: 159 Comments : 45

: 45 Likes : 114

: 114 Average number of posts per month: 20

Followers : 13.7K

: 13.7K True reach : 2.2K

: 2.2K Average engagement : 218

: 218 Comments : 68

: 68 Likes : 150

: 150 Average number of posts per month: 4

Followers : 15.7K

: 15.7K True reach : 2.1K

: 2.1K Average engagement : 193

: 193 Comments : 19

: 19 Likes : 174

: 174 Average number of posts per month: 8

Followers : 9.6K

: 9.6K True reac h: 2.1K

h: 2.1K Average engagement : 404

: 404 Comments : 66

: 66 Likes : 338

: 338 Average number of posts per month: not enough data

Followers : 11.9K

: 11.9K True reach : 2K

: 2K Average engagement : 237

: 237 Comments : 11

: 11 Likes : 226

: 226 Average number of posts per month: 8

Followers : 8.5K

: 8.5K True reach : 1.1K

: 1.1K Average engagement : 192

: 192 Comments : 26

: 26 Likes : 166

: 166 Average number of posts per month: 4

Top Body Positivity Fashion Influencers

If you really want to make the most of all the unique advantages that come from working with a fashion influencer or fashion blogger, consider looking at a specific niche. This will often put your brand in front of a smaller relative number of followers, but they are typically a highly engaged audience, and also highly relevant.

When you work with a micro influencer or one that specializes in a sub-niche, such as the below list of top body positivity fashion influencers, it’s more likely you’ll attract loyal followers and returning customers.

This list of influencers focus on positive and inclusive messaging around different body types, particularly plus-size, illustrating that fashion is for everyone, not just a select few:

Followers : 2.7M

: 2.7M True reach : 351.5K

: 351.5K Average engagement : 9.9K

: 9.9K Comments : 40.5K

: 40.5K Likes : 8K

: 8K Shares : 11.5K

: 11.5K Average number of posts per month: 3

Ally Ferguson, @allyvintage

Followers : 107.9K

: 107.9K True reach : 144.9K

: 144.9K Average engagement : 15.2K

: 15.2K Comments : 248

: 248 Likes : 15K

: 15K Average number of posts per month: 4

Abby Bible, @theabbybible

Followers : 235.7K

: 235.7K True reach : 99.6K

: 99.6K Average engagement : 15.4K

: 15.4K Comments : 122.6K

: 122.6K Likes : 15.2K

: 15.2K Shares : 95.2

: 95.2 Average number of posts per month: 36

Followers : 41.4K

: 41.4K True reach : 13.6K

: 13.6K Average engagement : 1.6K

: 1.6K Comments : 38

: 38 Likes : 1.6K

: 1.6K Average number of posts per month: 4

Followers : 84.2K

: 84.2K True reach : 5.9K

: 5.9K Average engagement : 425

: 425 Comments : 18

: 18 Likes : 407

: 407 Average number of posts per month: 8

Followers : 29.9K

: 29.9K True reach : 5.2K

: 5.2K Average engagement : 309.6K

: 309.6K Comments : 6.1K

: 6.1K Likes : 67.5K

: 67.5K Average number of posts per month: 32

Followers : 13.9K

: 13.9K True reach : 1.1K

: 1.1K Average engagement : 169

: 169 Comments : 9

: 9 Likes : 160

: 160 Average number of posts per month: 12

Top Sustainable Fashion Influencers

Sustainability is a big topic in the fashion industry, and many style influencers make this their core focus. Encouraging their followers to think twice about where their clothes come from, discouraging the support of “fast fashion”, and encouraging thrifting and upcycling.

This list of top sustainable fashion influencers is also sorted by true reach:

Followers : 98.3K

: 98.3K True reach : 39.4K

: 39.4K Average engagement : 8.2K

: 8.2K Comments : 41.3K

: 41.3K Likes : 8.1K

: 8.1K Shares : 27K

: 27K Average number of posts per month: 22

Followers : 82.7K

: 82.7K True reach : 33.9

: 33.9 Average engagement : 2.5K

: 2.5K Comments : 15.2K

: 15.2K Likes : 2.5K

: 2.5K Shares : 37.5

: 37.5 Average number of posts per month: 16

Followers : 68.3K

: 68.3K True reach : 25.5K

: 25.5K Average engagement : 2.6K

: 2.6K Comments : 37

: 37 Likes : 2.6K

: 2.6K Average number of posts per month: 8

Followers : 34.6K

: 34.6K True reach : 18.9K

: 18.9K Average engagement : 1.9K

: 1.9K Comments : 10.3K

: 10.3K Likes : 1.5K

: 1.5K Shares : 17.6K

: 17.6K Average number of posts per month: 10

Followers : 35.1K

: 35.1K True reach : 2.8K

: 2.8K Average engagement : 83.1K

: 83.1K Comments : 14

: 14 Likes : 61

: 61 Average number of posts per month: 16

Top Male Fashion Influencers

These male fashion influencers inspire men around the world to be creative with their wardrobe through snappy styling and trends.

Followers : 11.6M

: 11.6M True reach : 3.8M

: 3.8M Average engagement : 707.5K

: 707.5K Comments : 6K

: 6K Likes : 699.3K

: 699.3K Shares : 1.9K

: 1.9K Average number of posts per month: 14

Followers : 63.1K

: 63.1K True reach : 13K

: 13K Average engagement : 1.3K

: 1.3K Comments : 23

: 23 Likes : 1.3K

: 1.3K Average number of posts per month: 4

Followers : 317.4K

: 317.4K True reach : 57.2K

: 57.2K Average engagement : 7.6K

: 7.6K Comments : 44

: 44 Likes : 7.5K

: 7.5K Average number of posts per month: 28

Followers : 104.7K

: 104.7K True reach : 33.7K

: 33.7K Average engagement : 43.4K

: 43.4K Comments : 123

: 123 Likes : 43.3

: 43.3 Average number of posts per month: 7

Followers : 356.3K

: 356.3K True reach : 28.7K

: 28.7K Average engagement : 3.2K

: 3.2K Comments : 45

: 45 Likes : 3K

: 3K Average number of posts per month: 12

Followers : 377.7K

: 377.7K True reach : 43.8K

: 43.8K Average engagement : 2.6K

: 2.6K Comments : 29

: 29 Likes : 2.5K

: 2.5K Average number of posts per month: 12

Followers : 55.8K

: 55.8K True reach : 11.2K

: 11.2K Average engagement : 1.2K

: 1.2K Comments : 33

: 33 Likes : 1.2K

: 1.2K Average number of posts per month: 8

Which Fashion Influencer is the Right Fit For Your Brand?

There are several factors you could consider when trying to determine if an influencer is right for your brand. Here are a few things to look out for as you begin your research:

Check who they've worked with in the past

Check if they consistently work with the same brand — this indicates that the brand has seen good results!

Do a thorough vetting of their page to make sure you like their style and would feel comfortable with them promoting your products

Look at what kinds of promotions they’ve done. If you’re looking for a specific kind of promotion such as an account takeover or a giveaway, communicating what you want with an influencer who has experience there might be useful. See examples of influencer campaign types

Make sure you focus on the True Reach metric to get a sense of their actual influence

Influencer marketing tools and influencer management platforms will all give you a good sense if an influencer is a good fit!

Ready to get started with influencer marketing? Request a demo by filling out the form below to see Klear and the Meltwater suite in action!