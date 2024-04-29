Meltwater Partner Program
Fueling innovation for global customers
The Meltwater Partner Program is a fast-growing ecosystem of the top technology and services providers working together to enable organizations to be insight-driven. By joining the program, Meltwater partners gain access to a broad range of programs, including access to innovative technologies and exclusive co-marketing opportunities to amplify your brand and accelerate revenue growth.
Activate greatness
Join a network of changemakers from some of the world’s largest brands. Our partners are innovators who see the potential in people, ideas, and technologies. Our Partner Program takes on the responsibility of igniting that potential into greatness.
Grow together
Activate joint opportunities that sustainably grow pipelines and revenue streams. Did you know that closure rate typically increases by 32%-50% when engaging a partner in a deal cycle? Get ready to drive new qualified leads and redefine growth.
Upskill your team
Defend your brand’s competitive edge by enhancing team capabilities. Meltwater Partner Program empowers your teams to be insight pros, giving them access to premium tools like training, support and enablement material.
Our Partners
Meltwater Partner Program benefits
Company and product roadmap updates
Access to innovative technologies
Opportunity to expand your offerings
Revenue share
Exclusive co-marketing opportunities
Enablement resources that support go to market strategies through our Partner Portal
Access to a private Meltwater Partner Program community
Opportunity to enhance customer experiences
Words from our partners
Our goal is to reinvent Communications using AI. We wanted to work with a partner that could help us deliver deeper insights using Microsoft’s AI technology in the place where our teams get their work done with Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Meltwater’s leading technology and intuitive platform made them the best partner to help us build a solution that goes beyond hindsight reporting, delivering real time and AI-powered predictive insights.