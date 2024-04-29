Skip to content
Meltwater Partner Program

Fueling innovation for global customers

The Meltwater Partner Program is a fast-growing ecosystem of the top technology and services providers working together to enable organizations to be insight-driven. By joining the program, Meltwater partners gain access to a broad range of programs, including access to innovative technologies and exclusive co-marketing opportunities to amplify your brand and accelerate revenue growth.

Activate greatness

Join a network of changemakers from some of the world’s largest brands. Our partners are innovators who see the potential in people, ideas, and technologies. Our Partner Program takes on the responsibility of igniting that potential into greatness.

Grow together

Activate joint opportunities that sustainably grow pipelines and revenue streams. Did you know that closure rate typically increases by 32%-50% when engaging a partner in a deal cycle? Get ready to drive new qualified leads and redefine growth.

Upskill your team

Defend your brand’s competitive edge by enhancing team capabilities. Meltwater Partner Program empowers your teams to be insight pros, giving them access to premium tools like training, support and enablement material.

Our Partners

Meltwater Partner Program benefits

Company and product roadmap updates

Access to innovative technologies

Opportunity to expand your offerings

Revenue share

Exclusive co-marketing opportunities

Enablement resources that support go to market strategies through our Partner Portal

Access to a private Meltwater Partner Program community

Opportunity to enhance customer experiences

Words from our partners

Our goal is to reinvent Communications using AI. We wanted to work with a partner that could help us deliver deeper insights using Microsoft’s AI technology in the place where our teams get their work done with Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Meltwater’s leading technology and intuitive platform made them the best partner to help us build a solution that goes beyond hindsight reporting, delivering real time and AI-powered predictive insights.

Steve Clayton

Vice President of Communications Strategy at Microsoft