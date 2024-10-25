Tech has become an essential part of our everyday lives, and people expect the tools and products they use to function seamlessly. In an industry where credibility is paramount, tech influencers play a critical role.

What is influence, you ask? We define influence as the ability to sway people’s decisions and opinions. A person who has influence typically also has expertise, along with a heaping side of creativity and charisma that other people relate to. They have a unique ability to connect with others authentically, which makes them a trustworthy source of information.

The tech industry is massive and growing every day. While this is a good thing for tech companies, the sheer size of the market makes it harder for companies to differentiate themselves. Highly influential people can help tech companies by showcasing their products, talking about their brand, and putting them in front of their target audience.

Curious to know which tech influencers to work with and how they can help you step up your influencer marketing strategy? Read on to see our top tech creators and tips for finding and working with them.

Contents:

What Is a Tech Influencer?

A tech influencer is someone who shares more than just the latest gadget reviews on Instagram or X. They serve as a bridge between the tech industry and its customers.

Tech creators use their expertise and personality to build connections with others. They do this via social media, blogs, or other online channels. Their content helps others learn about new brands and companies, see how products, services, or software work, and make informed buying decisions.

The key is the ability to create relatable content. Tech influencers excel in building communities around their personal brand, sparking conversations and engagement from their audience. They strike a strong balance of being a knowledgeable powerhouse and an approachable friend — and brands can leverage this balance to their own benefit.

Top 8 Tech Influencers to Follow

Our Klear influencer marketing platform helps brands find influencers related to their niche and audience, including technology influencers. We’ve done the heavy lifting of finding the best tech influencers based on Klear score, which looks at audience size, engagement rates, authenticity, and other essential metrics.

Lewis Hilsenteger (99 Klear Score)

With nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, Lewis Hilsenteger is one of the biggest tech influencers. He built his brand around the “unboxing” trend. But rather than just opening packages, he strips technology products to their bare bones and talks about what’s inside.

Lewis transforms the often dry realm of gadget reviews into an engaging experience that feels more like catching up with a friend than watching a product demo. He tells stories about the gadgets he showcases and creates a sense of wonder and excitement with his content.

Judner Aura (90 Klear Score)

Macro influencer Judner Aura has 3.25 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 300K followers on Instagram. He uses his channels to review technology, particularly mobile devices and accessories. You might also know him by the moniker “UrAvgConsumer.”

He’s the type of creator who doesn’t just review gadgets; he explores how they fit into our daily lives, making tech feel accessible rather than overwhelming. His style is a mix of humor and authenticity, which draws in viewers and makes his content enjoyable to watch.

Marques Brownlee (99 Klear Score)

YouTuber Marques Brownlee (also known as MKBHD) has an impressive 19.2 million subscribers who love his consumer tech channel. His content spans the full spectrum of retro tech and modern-day favorites, which caters to a broad tech audience.

He’s created content for popular brands and products like the all-electric VW Bus, Apple, Beats by Dre, and Samsung. He also touches on hot-button and niche topics like AI, 3D printing, and even golf tech.

Linus Tech Tips (97 Klear Score)

Technology influencers aren’t always individuals. Case in point: Linus Tech Tips, a popular YouTube channel with more than 16 million subscribers, is driven by a team of “professionally curious” tech experts.

The team specializes in consumer tech and aims to educate and entertain with content. They explore a wide range of products and ways to use them, from upgrading computer components to deciding whether to buy newly released tech gadgets.

Sara Dietschy (86 Klear Score)

Sara Dietschy is one of the top tech influencers on YouTube and Instagram, with nearly a million subscribers. She releases multiple videos each week, blending tech insights with creativity and entrepreneurship.

The new mom uses her vibrant personality to highlight tech reviews and lifestyle vlogs on her channel. She also has a natural ability to break down complex topics into insights that are easy to digest and fun to listen to.

Austin Evans (92 Klear Score)

A gaming influencer and technology enthusiast, Austin Evans is among the best tech influencers because of his natural affinity for all things tech. He’s amassed a following of more than 5 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 500K Instagram fans.

Austin aims to help others make sound buying decisions by reviewing new gadgets and exploring unique tech products. From buying technology from Wish to relying on AI product recommendations on Amazon, nothing is off limits.

SuperSaf (89 Klear Score + Tech Expert badge)

British YouTuber SuperSaf is one of the most popular tech review channels on YouTube. Hosted by Safwan AhmedMia, his content pulls back the curtain on some of the most talked-about consumer tech.

SuperSaf talks a lot about smartphones, offering in-depth reviews and side-by-side comparisons of the latest models. He has also collaborated with other trusted tech creators, including MKBHD and Linus Tech Tips.

Mark Rober (98 Klear Score)

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober has become a recognizable name and face in the tech world. He uses his YouTube channel, which has more than 58.4 million subscribers, to talk about all things science, gadgets, and tech in a user-friendly manner.

He’s earned the approval of adults and kids alike, especially with his monthly toy builds via his company CrunchLabs. His commitment to the world of science has made him one of the biggest tech influencers in the media. It also helps that viewers can always expect to see cool things like lasers, robots, and explosions in his content.

TIP: Don't miss our other blogs listing the top influencers across multiple industries and platforms, including music, gaming, Twitch, and more!

How to Identify the Best Tech Influencers

Whether you want to find the best tech influencers on Instagram or use creators to promote your products on YouTube, it all starts with knowing who to look for. While this will vary according to your business and goals, these basic tips can help you spot the best tech influencers in the wild.

Search on social media

Do a search on the social platforms where you want to promote your brand, such as Instagram, YouTube, or X. Search for hashtags related to your product or brand, such as #AI or #iPhone16, then see who’s creating content using those hashtags.

You can also use search features to find relevant content. For example, on YouTube, you can search for “iPhone 16 Pro Review” and see who’s creating content. This will help you create a shortlist of candidates that you can explore further.

Follow tech-related News

Set up Google Alerts (a free tool) to track tech-related news in the media. For example, if you are creating an AI product, you might set up an alert to track all news stories related to AI (or something more specific).

As you receive email alerts, you can check out the news coverage for yourself. See who’s writing the articles, where they’re being posted, and which experts are quoted in them.

Look at podcast guests

Podcasts often feature tech influencers and other figures in the industry. Make a list of tech podcasts, then check out who is guest speaking on them to find potential influencers.

Use an influencer platform like Klear

Influencer marketing platforms like Klear remove much of the guesswork when searching for influencers. You can use advanced search tools to filter results based on channel, audience size, level of influence (Klear score), and other criteria.

Best Practices for Collaborating with Tech Influencers

As you start reaching out to tech influencers, there are a few things to keep in mind that will increase your chances of a successful collaboration. We suggest doing the following:

Do your homework. Make sure the influencer’s style, content, and audience match your brand.

Make sure the influencer’s style, content, and audience match your brand. Be clear and upfront about your goals. Whether it’s brand awareness, product reviews, or driving sales, let the influencer know exactly what you want to achieve.

Whether it’s brand awareness, product reviews, or driving sales, let the influencer know exactly what you want to achieve. Allow creative freedom. Influencers know what their audience likes, so let them do their best work.

Influencers know what their audience likes, so let them do their best work. Offer value in return. Whether it's through payment, free products, or experiences, give them something worth their time.

Whether it's through payment, free products, or experiences, give them something worth their time. Share the content. Once the influencer posts, amplify it by sharing it on your social media or website to get more exposure.

TIP: Learn more about how you can work with influencers of all kinds in our Ultimate Guide to Influencer Marketing.

Finding the Top Tech Influencers with Klear

