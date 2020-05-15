This year, MTMA presents six highly competitive categories to recognise both the local and international media, freelancers and influencers’ contribution towards the growth of Malaysia Healthcare and medical tourism industry through storytelling. Submit your stories before 12 October 2021 and win up to RM100,000 worth of cash prizes! All winners will be announced during the MTMA2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony on 9 December 2021 with amazing lucky draws to be won. Find out how to join MTMA2021 and stay tuned to the virtual awards ceremony via MTMA’s website and official Facebook page.
Pharma continues to hold the spotlight around helping us navigate the post pandemic world, especially on social media. As we move towards Q1 2022, creating and building a bigger and better social media strategy has never been more important. In our latest Meltwater webinar, we’re joined by Ogilvy Health's Head of Social Media, Rebecca Carter, to talk us through the 5 key takeaways she believes all business could learn from pharma social media. Rebecca has been working in pharma social media and healthcare comms for the past 15 years and she will draw on her passion for using insights to help create a social media presence for clients.