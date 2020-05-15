Webinar

Ogilvy Health Webinar

10 AM GMT | Online

Pharma continues to hold the spotlight around helping us navigate the post pandemic world, especially on social media. As we move towards Q1 2022, creating and building a bigger and better social media strategy has never been more important. In our latest Meltwater webinar, we’re joined by Ogilvy Health's Head of Social Media, Rebecca Carter, to talk us through the 5 key takeaways she believes all business could learn from pharma social media. Rebecca has been working in pharma social media and healthcare comms for the past 15 years and she will draw on her passion for using insights to help create a social media presence for clients.