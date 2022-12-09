Customer Stories
The 20 Best Australian TikTokers

    Marketing
    3D illustration of a TikTok logo and the Australian flag for our blog listing the top Australian TikTokers
    3D illustration of a TikTok logo and the Australian flag for our blog listing the top Australian TikTokers

    Sarah Mitchell, Typeset

    Dec 9, 2022

    There’s no doubt TikTok is on fire right now. Brands who align themselves with TikTok influencers can drive interest to their business and tap into an audience they may not have access to otherwise. If you're ready to branch out from Instagram, TikTok has a lot to offer marketers.

    You don’t have to understand how TikTok became so successful as a social media platform. You don’t even have to produce your own TikTok videos to leverage the success of a TikTok influencer for your brand. Instead, partner with top TikTok creators and leverage their audiences to drive interest in your brand.

    Essential TikTok statistics assists in building a business case for using TikTok as part of your overall strategy. It can supplement your Instagram influencer activities or stand alone as a new way to go to market.

    A single endorsement from an Australian TikTok star can be all you need to supercharge your marketing efforts. But, knowing who would be a good fit for your brand isn’t always easy to figure out. Evaluating the best Australian TikTokers can show what results can be achieved when you collaborate with the right talent.

    Selecting Australian TikTok Influencers

    We’ve pulled information from the Meltwater Social Influencer Marketing Platform to demonstrate how to select a TikTok personality for your brand.

    Not every business is going to benefit from working with Hannah Balanay or Rory Eliza. The Rybka Twins could be a perfect match for what you’re trying to achieve, or they could be a complete mismatch. Being able to analyse performance beyond the most popular Australian TikTok influencers is a critical step.

    So how do you decide which TikTok accounts are going to be best for your brand? This list has tips to help you get started.

    • Look beyond the most-followed Aussie TikTokers. It’s important to align your brand with TikTok accounts that have skills to complement your company offering.
    • Look for TikTokers who have high levels of engagement for their videos. You’ll want to make sure they have true reach for their posts.
    • Keep in mind an Instagram influencer might not be as effective on TikTok. Even a YouTuber or vlogger can struggle. Being popular on one social media channel doesn’t automatically make you an influencer on another.
    • Take time to review the content of TikTok influencers before deciding who to work with. Videos that appeal to a Gen Z audience might not be interesting to Gen X or Baby Boomers.
    • Make sure the video content for each TikTok influencer is safe for work, to avoid embarrassment.  
    • Determine what kind of videos your audience wants to see from TikTok influencers. Australia has a lot of great talent producing comedy, fashion, how-tos, business advice, and recipes. The choices are limitless.
    • Many Aussie TikTokers have influence in other markets. This can be especially useful if you’re doing business outside of Australia – or want to expand internationally.

    Our advice is to find out who is successfully driving influencer marketing ROI on TikTok through brand partnerships. Look at engagement rates and true reach scores to do that. Before you pay a TikTok influencer for a sponsored post, you’ll want to know who is attracting the most notice with content and, potentially, driving the most business for their sponsors.

    Tip: Learn how to find the right influencers to partner with your brand, check out the best Australian YouTubers, and take a look at the top Australian (Instagram) influencers.

    20 Top TikTok Influencers in Australia

    To get you started, we’ve used Klear from Meltwater to provide additional insight into TikTok Australia. You can quickly see how each TikTok influencer might – or might not – align with your brand.

    This is our list of 20 Australian content creators on TikTok with the most influence:

    #1 Sarah Magusara (@sarahmagusara)

    @sarahmagusara Australian TikToker profile

    Sarah Magusara TikTok Stats

    • 422 Following
    • 17.8 M Followers
    • 1.2 B Likes
    • 1.5 M True Reach

    Sarah Magusara Info

    • Handle: @sarahmagusara
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Management, Creator
    • Top Category: Business
    • 47% of her audience is from the United States
    • 20% of her audience is from the United Kingdom

    #2 How Ridiculous (@howridiculous)

    @howridiculous Australian TikToker profile

    How Ridiculous TikTok Stats

    • 0 Following
    • 14.6 M Followers
    • 303.5 M Likes
    • 44.6 M True Reach

    How Ridiculous Info

    • Handle: @howridiculous
    • Location: Perth, Western Australia
    • Skills: Management, Sports
    • Top Category: Business
    • 48% of their audience is from the United States
    • 14% of their audience is from Australia

    #3 Mocha Pom (@mochapom)

    @mochapom Australian TikToker profile

    Mocha Pom TikTok Stats

    • 70 Following
    • 14.1 M Followers
    • 235.6 M Likes
    • 2.2 M True Reach

    Mocha Pom Info

    • Handle: @mochapom
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Dogs, Humanities
    • Top Category: Pets
    • 36% of her audience is from the United States
    • 9% of her audience is from Australia

    #4 Joshdub (@joshdub)

    @joshdub Australian TikToker profile

    Joshdub TikTok Stats

    • 188 Following
    • 10.9 M Followers
    • 187.3 M Likes
    • 2.5 M True Reach

    Joshdub Info

    • Handle: @joshdub
    • Location: Adelaide, South Australia
    • Skills: Creator, Business
    • Top Category: Business
    • 51% of his audience is from the United States
    • 17% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #5 Adam Milardovic (@adammilardovic)

    @adammilardovicc Australian TikToker profile

    Adam Milardovic TikTok Stats

    • 143 Following
    • 9 M Followers
    • 234.8 M Likes
    • 5.6 M True Reach

    Adam Milardovic Info

    • Handle: @adammilardovic
    • Location: Melbourne, Victoria
    • Skills: Modelling, Management
    • Top Category: Fashion
    • 31% of his audience is from the United States
    • 29% of his audience is from Australia

    #6 Brodie Pawson (@brodiepawson)

    @brodiepawson Australian TikToker profile

    Brodie Pawson TikTok Stats

    • 179 Following
    • 8.4 M Followers
    • 103.5 M Likes
    • 3.9 M True Reach

    Brodie Pawson Info

    • Handle: @brodiepawson
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Parkour, Golden State Warriors
    • Top Category: Sports
    • 36% of his audience is from the United States
    • 10% of his audience is from Australia

    #7 Jordy Wilson (@outdoorkindaguy)

    @outdoorkindaguy Australian TikToker profile

    Jordy Wilson TikTok Stats

    • 24 Following
    • 8 M Followers
    • 107.5 M Likes
    • 1.1 M True Reach

    Jordy Wilson Info

    • Handle: @outdoorkindaguy
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Landscaping, Photographers
    • Top Category: Art
    • 41% of his audience is from Australia
    • 18% of his audience is from the United States

    #8 Nick and Carrie (@nickandcarrie)

    @nickandcarrie Australian TikToker profile

    Nick and Carrie TikTok Stats

    • 94 Following
    • 7.6 M Followers
    • 283.3 M Likes
    • 4.3 M True Reach

    Nick and Carrie Info

    • Handle: @nickandcarrie
    • Location: Sydney, New South Wales
    • Skills: Couplings, Travel
    • Top Category: Parenting
    • 29% of their audience is from Australia
    • 13% of their audience is from the United Kingdom

    #9 TOM  (@tom)

    @tom Australian TikToker profile

    TOM TikTok Stats

    • 174 Following
    • 7.2 M Followers
    • 259.5 M Likes
    • 2.7 M True Reach

    TOM TikTok Info

    • Handle: @tom
    • Location: Victoria
    • Skills: Modelling, Management
    • Top Category: Fashion

    #10 Andrew | Thicc86 (@thicc86)

    @thicc86 Australian TikToker profile

    Andrew | Thicc86 TikTok Stats

    • 9 Following
    • 6.2 M Followers
    • 78 M Likes
    • 5.4 M True Reach

    Andrew | Thicc86 Info

    • Handle: @thicc86
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Project, Customer
    • Top Category: Shopping
    • 46% of his audience is from the United States
    • 21% of his audience is from Australia

    #11 The Chainz Family (@thechainzfamily)

    @thechainzfamily Australian TikToker profile

    The Chainz Family TikTok Stats

    • 2984 Following
    • 5.9 M Followers
    • 100.1 M Likes
    • 1.6 M True Reach

    The Chainz Family Info

    • Handle: @thechainzfamily
    • Location: Sydney, New South Wales
    • Skills: Creator, Music
    • Top Category: Business
    • 37% of their audience is from the United States
    • 19% of their audience is from Australia

    #12 Matt Wright (@mattwrightau)

    @mattwrightau Australian TikToker profile

    Matt Wright TikTok Stats

    • 57 Following
    • 5.5 M Followers
    • 55.5 M Likes
    • 19.2 M True Reach

    Matt Wright Info

    • Handle: @mattwrightau
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Australian Territories
    • Top Category: Business
    • 48% of his audience is from Australia
    • 26% of his audience is from the United States

    #13 fash (@fash)

    @fash Australian TikToker profile

    fash TikTok Stats

    • 323 Following
    • 5.5 M Followers
    • 212.4 M Likes
    • 1.3 M True Reach

    fash Info

    • Handle: @fash
    • Location: New South Wales
    • Skills: Fashion, Modelling
    • Top Category: Lifestyle
    • 26% of his audience is from the United States
    • 14% of his audience is from Australia

    #14 Samuel Weidenhofer (@itssozer)

    @itssozer Australian TikToker profile

    Samuel Weidenhofer TikTok Stats

    • 542 Following
    • 5.4 M Followers
    • 111.3 M Likes
    • 2.5 M True Reach

    Samuel Weidenhofer Info

    • Handle: @itssozer
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Founder, Speaker
    • Top Category: Business
    • 67% of his audience is from Australia
    • 17% of his audience is from the United States

    #15 Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

    @harryjowsey Australian TikToker profile

    Harry Jowsey TikTok Stats

    • 550 Following
    • 4.8 M Followers
    • 189.3 M Likes
    • 6.8 M True Reach

    Harry Jowsey Info

    • Handle: @harryjowsey
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Management, Modelling
    • Top Category: Business
    • 30% of his audience is from the United States
    • 18% of his audience is from Australia

    #16 HowToBasic (@howtobasic)

    @howtobasic Australian TikToker profile

    HowToBasic TikTok Stats

    • 4 Following
    • 4.7 M Followers
    • 46.1 M Likes
    • 11.9 M True Reach

    HowToBasic Info

    • Handle: @howtobasic
    • Location: Australia
    • Top Category: Recipes
    • 48% of their audience is from the United States
    • 11% of their audience is from the United Kingdom

    #17 Lyanna Kea (@lyanna_kea)

    @lyanna_kea Australian TikToker profile

    Lyanna Kea TikTok Stats

    • 268 Following
    • 4.8 M Followers
    • 112.3 M Likes
    • 1.5 M True Reach

    Lyanna Kea Info

    • Handle: @lyanna_kea
    • Location: Melbourne, Victoria
    • Skills: Fashion, Creator
    • Top Category: Lifestyle
    • 28% of her audience is from the United States
    • 8% of her audience is from the United Kingdom

    #18 Robert Irwin (@robertirwin)

    @robertirwin Australian TikToker profile

    Robert Irwin TikTok Stats

    • 0 Following
    • 4.6 M Followers
    • 30.7 M Likes
    • 4.9 M True Reach

    Robert Irwin Info

    • Handle: @robertirwin
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Australian, Humanities
    • Top Category: Activist
    • 57% of his audience is from the United States
    • 15% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #19 Andy The Sk (@andythesk)

    @andythesk Australian TikToker profile

    Andy The Sk TikTok Stats

    • 217 Following
    • 4.6 M Followers
    • 97.9 M Likes
    • 1.4 M True Reach

    Andy The Sk Info

    • Handle: @andythesk
    • Location: Australia
    • 25% of his audience is from Brazil
    • 17% of his audience is from the United States

    #20 Sasha Morpeth (@sashamorpeth)

    @sashamorpeth Australian TikToker profile

    Sasha Morpeth TikTok Stats

    • 449 Following
    • 3.9 M Followers
    • 200.5 M Likes
    • 1.8 M True Reach

    Sasha Morpeth Info

    • Handle: @sashamorpeth
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Management, Fashion
    • Top Category: Business
    • 34% of her audience is from the United States
    • 20% of her audience is from the United Kingdom

    How to find the best Australian TikTok influencers

    The Meltwater Social Influencer Marketing Platform helps you find the top TikTokers in Australia to drive engagement and deliver a great ROI. Get in touch with Meltwater Australia by filling out the form below to learn more.

