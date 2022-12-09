The 20 Best Australian TikTokers

There’s no doubt TikTok is on fire right now. Brands who align themselves with TikTok influencers can drive interest to their business and tap into an audience they may not have access to otherwise. If you're ready to branch out from Instagram, TikTok has a lot to offer marketers.

You don’t have to understand how TikTok became so successful as a social media platform. You don’t even have to produce your own TikTok videos to leverage the success of a TikTok influencer for your brand. Instead, partner with top TikTok creators and leverage their audiences to drive interest in your brand.

Essential TikTok statistics assists in building a business case for using TikTok as part of your overall strategy. It can supplement your Instagram influencer activities or stand alone as a new way to go to market.

A single endorsement from an Australian TikTok star can be all you need to supercharge your marketing efforts. But, knowing who would be a good fit for your brand isn’t always easy to figure out. Evaluating the best Australian TikTokers can show what results can be achieved when you collaborate with the right talent.

Selecting Australian TikTok Influencers

We’ve pulled information from the Meltwater Social Influencer Marketing Platform to demonstrate how to select a TikTok personality for your brand.

Not every business is going to benefit from working with Hannah Balanay or Rory Eliza. The Rybka Twins could be a perfect match for what you’re trying to achieve, or they could be a complete mismatch. Being able to analyse performance beyond the most popular Australian TikTok influencers is a critical step.



So how do you decide which TikTok accounts are going to be best for your brand? This list has tips to help you get started.

Look beyond the most-followed Aussie TikTokers. It’s important to align your brand with TikTok accounts that have skills to complement your company offering.

It’s important to align your brand with TikTok accounts that have skills to complement your company offering. Look for TikTokers who have high levels of engagement for their videos. You’ll want to make sure they have true reach for their posts.

You’ll want to make sure they have true reach for their posts. Keep in mind an Instagram influencer might not be as effective on TikTok. Even a YouTuber or vlogger can struggle. Being popular on one social media channel doesn’t automatically make you an influencer on another.

Even a YouTuber or vlogger can struggle. Being popular on one social media channel doesn’t automatically make you an influencer on another. Take time to review the content of TikTok influencers before deciding who to work with. Videos that appeal to a Gen Z audience might not be interesting to Gen X or Baby Boomers.

Videos that appeal to a Gen Z audience might not be interesting to Gen X or Baby Boomers. Make sure the video content for each TikTok influencer is safe for work , to avoid embarrassment.

, to avoid embarrassment. Determine what kind of videos your audience wants to see from TikTok influencers. Australia has a lot of great talent producing comedy, fashion, how-tos, business advice, and recipes. The choices are limitless.

your audience wants to see from TikTok influencers. Australia has a lot of great talent producing comedy, fashion, how-tos, business advice, and recipes. The choices are limitless. Many Aussie TikTokers have influence in other markets. This can be especially useful if you’re doing business outside of Australia – or want to expand internationally.

Our advice is to find out who is successfully driving influencer marketing ROI on TikTok through brand partnerships. Look at engagement rates and true reach scores to do that. Before you pay a TikTok influencer for a sponsored post, you’ll want to know who is attracting the most notice with content and, potentially, driving the most business for their sponsors.

Tip: Learn how to find the right influencers to partner with your brand, check out the best Australian YouTubers, and take a look at the top Australian (Instagram) influencers.

20 Top TikTok Influencers in Australia

To get you started, we’ve used Klear from Meltwater to provide additional insight into TikTok Australia. You can quickly see how each TikTok influencer might – or might not – align with your brand.

This is our list of 20 Australian content creators on TikTok with the most influence:

#1 Sarah Magusara (@sarahmagusara)

Sarah Magusara TikTok Stats

422 Following

17.8 M Followers

1.2 B Likes

1.5 M True Reach

Sarah Magusara Info

Handle: @sarahmagusara

Location: Australia

Skills: Management, Creator

Top Category: Business

47% of her audience is from the United States

20% of her audience is from the United Kingdom

#2 How Ridiculous (@howridiculous)

How Ridiculous TikTok Stats

0 Following

14.6 M Followers

303.5 M Likes

44.6 M True Reach

How Ridiculous Info

Handle: @howridiculous

Location: Perth, Western Australia

Skills: Management, Sports

Top Category: Business

48% of their audience is from the United States

14% of their audience is from Australia

#3 Mocha Pom (@mochapom)

Mocha Pom TikTok Stats

70 Following

14.1 M Followers

235.6 M Likes

2.2 M True Reach

Mocha Pom Info

Handle: @mochapom

Location: Australia

Skills: Dogs, Humanities

Top Category: Pets

36% of her audience is from the United States

9% of her audience is from Australia

#4 Joshdub (@joshdub)

Joshdub TikTok Stats

188 Following

10.9 M Followers

187.3 M Likes

2.5 M True Reach

Joshdub Info

Handle: @joshdub

Location: Adelaide, South Australia

Skills: Creator, Business

Top Category: Business

51% of his audience is from the United States

17% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#5 Adam Milardovic (@adammilardovic)

Adam Milardovic TikTok Stats

143 Following

9 M Followers

234.8 M Likes

5.6 M True Reach

Adam Milardovic Info

Handle: @adammilardovic

Location: Melbourne, Victoria

Skills: Modelling, Management

Top Category: Fashion

31% of his audience is from the United States

29% of his audience is from Australia

#6 Brodie Pawson (@brodiepawson)

Brodie Pawson TikTok Stats

179 Following

8.4 M Followers

103.5 M Likes

3.9 M True Reach

Brodie Pawson Info

Handle: @brodiepawson

Location: Australia

Skills: Parkour, Golden State Warriors

Top Category: Sports

36% of his audience is from the United States

10% of his audience is from Australia

#7 Jordy Wilson (@outdoorkindaguy)

Jordy Wilson TikTok Stats

24 Following

8 M Followers

107.5 M Likes

1.1 M True Reach

Jordy Wilson Info

Handle: @outdoorkindaguy

Location: Australia

Skills: Landscaping, Photographers

Top Category: Art

41% of his audience is from Australia

18% of his audience is from the United States

#8 Nick and Carrie (@nickandcarrie)

Nick and Carrie TikTok Stats

94 Following

7.6 M Followers

283.3 M Likes

4.3 M True Reach

Nick and Carrie Info

Handle: @nickandcarrie

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Skills: Couplings, Travel

Top Category: Parenting

29% of their audience is from Australia

13% of their audience is from the United Kingdom

#9 TOM (@tom)

TOM TikTok Stats

174 Following

7.2 M Followers

259.5 M Likes

2.7 M True Reach

TOM TikTok Info

Handle: @tom

Location: Victoria

Skills: Modelling, Management

Top Category: Fashion

#10 Andrew | Thicc86 (@thicc86)

Andrew | Thicc86 TikTok Stats

9 Following

6.2 M Followers

78 M Likes

5.4 M True Reach

Andrew | Thicc86 Info

Handle: @thicc86

Location: Australia

Skills: Project, Customer

Top Category: Shopping

46% of his audience is from the United States

21% of his audience is from Australia

#11 The Chainz Family (@thechainzfamily)

The Chainz Family TikTok Stats

2984 Following

5.9 M Followers

100.1 M Likes

1.6 M True Reach

The Chainz Family Info

Handle: @thechainzfamily

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Skills: Creator, Music

Top Category: Business

37% of their audience is from the United States

19% of their audience is from Australia

#12 Matt Wright (@mattwrightau)

Matt Wright TikTok Stats

57 Following

5.5 M Followers

55.5 M Likes

19.2 M True Reach

Matt Wright Info

Handle: @mattwrightau

Location: Australia

Skills: Australian Territories

Top Category: Business

48% of his audience is from Australia

26% of his audience is from the United States

#13 fash (@fash)

fash TikTok Stats

323 Following

5.5 M Followers

212.4 M Likes

1.3 M True Reach

fash Info

Handle: @fash

Location: New South Wales

Skills: Fashion, Modelling

Top Category: Lifestyle

26% of his audience is from the United States

14% of his audience is from Australia

#14 Samuel Weidenhofer (@itssozer)

Samuel Weidenhofer TikTok Stats

542 Following

5.4 M Followers

111.3 M Likes

2.5 M True Reach

Samuel Weidenhofer Info

Handle: @itssozer

Location: Australia

Skills: Founder, Speaker

Top Category: Business

67% of his audience is from Australia

17% of his audience is from the United States

#15 Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

Harry Jowsey TikTok Stats

550 Following

4.8 M Followers

189.3 M Likes

6.8 M True Reach

Harry Jowsey Info

Handle: @harryjowsey

Location: Australia

Skills: Management, Modelling

Top Category: Business

30% of his audience is from the United States

18% of his audience is from Australia

#16 HowToBasic (@howtobasic)

HowToBasic TikTok Stats

4 Following

4.7 M Followers

46.1 M Likes

11.9 M True Reach

HowToBasic Info

Handle: @howtobasic

Location: Australia

Top Category: Recipes

48% of their audience is from the United States

11% of their audience is from the United Kingdom

#17 Lyanna Kea (@lyanna_kea)

Lyanna Kea TikTok Stats

268 Following

4.8 M Followers

112.3 M Likes

1.5 M True Reach

Lyanna Kea Info

Handle: @lyanna_kea

Location: Melbourne, Victoria

Skills: Fashion, Creator

Top Category: Lifestyle

28% of her audience is from the United States

8% of her audience is from the United Kingdom

#18 Robert Irwin (@robertirwin)

Robert Irwin TikTok Stats

0 Following

4.6 M Followers

30.7 M Likes

4.9 M True Reach

Robert Irwin Info

Handle: @robertirwin

Location: Australia

Skills: Australian, Humanities

Top Category: Activist

57% of his audience is from the United States

15% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#19 Andy The Sk (@andythesk)

Andy The Sk TikTok Stats

217 Following

4.6 M Followers

97.9 M Likes

1.4 M True Reach

Andy The Sk Info

Handle: @andythesk

Location: Australia

25% of his audience is from Brazil

17% of his audience is from the United States

#20 Sasha Morpeth (@sashamorpeth)

Sasha Morpeth TikTok Stats

449 Following

3.9 M Followers

200.5 M Likes

1.8 M True Reach

Sasha Morpeth Info

Handle: @sashamorpeth

Location: Australia

Skills: Management, Fashion

Top Category: Business

34% of her audience is from the United States

20% of her audience is from the United Kingdom

How to find the best Australian TikTok influencers

The Meltwater Social Influencer Marketing Platform helps you find the top TikTokers in Australia to drive engagement and deliver a great ROI. Get in touch with Meltwater Australia by filling out the form below to learn more.