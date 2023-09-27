The ‘Voice Dashboard’ tracks data across news, broadcast, and social media channels in Australia and globally, capturing the share of voice and engagement of the Yes and No campaigns, as well as trending themes, key opinion leaders’ positioning and key moments in the lead up to the referendum.

Harnessing Meltwater’s suite of AI-powered solutions - Explore, Engage, Klear and Radarly, 4.86 million mentions across social media, online news, broadcast and print articles published since 1 January 2023 were analysed in real-time to uncover key insights on The Voice referendum.

The dashboard includes:

Share of Voice, trend and engagement comparison for 'Vote Yes' and 'Vote No' Campaigns

Trending Keywords

Top hashtags

Key Opinions Leaders for each campaign

Top editorial and social feeds

Please complete the form to gain access to the live dashboard.