Webinar
On Demand Webinar: What’s Next for Higher Ed Comms: Data, Trust, and Influence
In a rapidly shifting landscape, higher ed marketers must rethink how they build trust, use data, and adapt to AI. In this forward-looking session with Convince and Convert, we’ll unpack the key trends shaping the future of higher ed comms, from the rise of AI-powered insights to the erosion of institutional trust and the growing importance of influence over information.
What you'll take away:
- Trends shaping trust, influence, and AI in higher ed
- How data and AI can drive smarter, more personalized communication
- Strategies for leading through uncertainty with agility and purpose
You’ll gain strategic frameworks to help your team stay resilient in a time of uncertainty, as well as practical examples of how data and AI can support smarter messaging, stronger relationships, and more personalized engagement.
