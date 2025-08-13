On Demand Webinar: What’s Next for Higher Ed Comms: Data, Trust, and Influence

In a rapidly shifting landscape, higher ed marketers must rethink how they build trust, use data, and adapt to AI. In this forward-looking session with Convince and Convert, we’ll unpack the key trends shaping the future of higher ed comms, from the rise of AI-powered insights to the erosion of institutional trust and the growing importance of influence over information.

What you'll take away:

Trends shaping trust, influence, and AI in higher ed

How data and AI can drive smarter, more personalized communication

Strategies for leading through uncertainty with agility and purpose

You’ll gain strategic frameworks to help your team stay resilient in a time of uncertainty, as well as practical examples of how data and AI can support smarter messaging, stronger relationships, and more personalized engagement.