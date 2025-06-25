On-Demand Webinar: The AI Upgrade Every Team Needs: Streamline workflows and gain faster insights with Mira & Meltwater Copilot

The buzzword AI has made its way into every Marketing & Communications department by now, but are teams truly leveraging it to their full advantage?

AI does more than write social posts, tackle repetitive tasks, or create viral kangaroo stunts (yes, that fake boarding pass moment - IYKYK. If not, even more reason to join). Paired with Meltwater’s data, Mira AI uncovers brand insights faster, spots emerging trends, and frees you to focus on the creative and strategic work you do best.

Join us for a 1-hour webinar as we share some of the top challenges for today’s communicators and how AI can help you work smarter and more efficiently - both inside and beyond the Meltwater Suite.



In this session we'll cover:

The current landscape: Content is multiplying, trust is declining, budgets are tightening, and expectations for ROI are higher than ever.

Content is multiplying, trust is declining, budgets are tightening, and expectations for ROI are higher than ever. Unlock the power of AI: How AI can support teams navigating rising mis- and disinformation, spot reputational risks early, and help build trust.

Meet Mira: Skip the dashboards and complex searches. With a single prompt, Mira delivers executive-ready insights, trend summaries, and brand briefs—powered by real-time Meltwater data.

Maximise your workflow with Meltwater Copilot: Integrated into Microsoft Teams and 365, Copilot lets you analyse coverage, understand sentiment, and generate content without switching platforms.



Why it matters for you: