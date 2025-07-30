Skip to content
Automotive Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot

image of a red sports car for the automotive influencer benchmarking snapshot

Which auto brands are creating the biggest impact through influencer marketing, and what sets their strategies apart?

In our Automotive Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot, we analyzed influencer content across 10 of the world’s most recognized auto brands using Klear, Meltwater’s AI-powered influencer marketing solution. This quick snapshot report compares brands like Porsche, BMW, Ford, and more based on key influencer marketing metrics, including Estimated Media Value (EMV), post volume, and engagement — and uncovers what’s working best.  

What’s Inside the Report?

  • See which automakers are leading in EMV and engagement.
  • Discover what vehicle categories generated the most influencer buzz.
  • Learn how brands are reaching new audiences with lifestyle and organic content.

Download our snapshot for more insights!

