Webinar
On-demand Webinar: Banking on buzz: how social media listening can help prevent financial fiascos.
In an industry where reputation is everything, early signals can make the difference between proactive response and full-blown crisis. Join us for this exclusive webinar where we unpack how social media listening is becoming an essential tool in financial risk management, reputation strategy, and customer insight.
This session is designed for any organisation navigating public perception, brand risk, or regulatory sensitivity.
What you'll learn:
- The latest Social Media Trends.
- The latest Social Listening Trends.
- How an industry leading brand navigates the social media landscape.
- A look at Meltwater’s latest product updates + live demo.
