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2027 Global Digital Overview Report. The dark cover features a white world map, the title “Digital 2027,” and the subtitle “The Essential Guide to Connected Behaviours.”

Report

2027 Global Digital Report

Explore how people around the world use social media, search, AI, ecommerce, and advertising and what it all means for your strategy.

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Meltwater resources

2027 Global Digital Overview Report. The dark cover features a white world map, the title “Digital 2027,” and the subtitle “The Essential Guide to Connected Behaviours.”

Report

Digital 2027: Global Overview Report

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G2 Fall 2026 PR Analytics Leader

Guide

Compare the Top PR Analytics Software

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Meltwater G2 Fall 2026 - Media Monitoring Leader

Guide

Compare the Top Media Monitoring Software

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A woman standing at a whiteboard giving a presentation with results of media monitoring for a large organization. Ultimate Guide to Media Monitoring ebook.

Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Media Monitoring

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Two people looking at a mobile phone

Guide

Higher Education in the Age of AI: How AI Platforms Perceive Australian Universities

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LinkedIn logo next to Meltwater logo

Report

How LinkedIn Content Wins in AI Search

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Guide

Public Perception of AI-Generated Content

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Guide

Own Your AI Visibility - Shape What AI Says About Your Brand

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Guide

Guide to Modern PR

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Report

The Trust Gap: What Public Conversation Reveals About Reputation in Australian Insurance

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Guide

Polarization is Reshaping PR - What Comms Leaders Need to Know

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Report

Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis

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