Report

Luxury Fashion Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot

image of a woman in fashionable clothing sitting on subway stairs

Influencer marking is no longer a nice-to-have for luxury fashion brands — it plays a defining role in shaping how luxury goods are seen, shared, and shopped across social platforms.

That’s why we analyzed how 10 of the world’s most iconic luxury brands — including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, and more — stack up in their influencer marketing performance, using the latest data from Klear, Meltwater’s AI-powered influencer marketing solution. 

What’s Inside the Report?

  • Leaderboard Rankings: See which brands are generating the highest influencer-driven media value.
  • Top Creators: Discover one particular celebrity influencer category that is invaluable for luxury brands.
  • Takeaways for Marketers: Learn a few tips and tricks that can help shape your own influencer strategy — whether you’re working with a mega-celebrity or an emerging voice in the space.

Download our snapshot for more insights!

