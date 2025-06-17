Report
Luxury Fashion Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot
Influencer marking is no longer a nice-to-have for luxury fashion brands — it plays a defining role in shaping how luxury goods are seen, shared, and shopped across social platforms.
That’s why we analyzed how 10 of the world’s most iconic luxury brands — including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, and more — stack up in their influencer marketing performance, using the latest data from Klear, Meltwater’s AI-powered influencer marketing solution.
What’s Inside the Report?
- Leaderboard Rankings: See which brands are generating the highest influencer-driven media value.
- Top Creators: Discover one particular celebrity influencer category that is invaluable for luxury brands.
- Takeaways for Marketers: Learn a few tips and tricks that can help shape your own influencer strategy — whether you’re working with a mega-celebrity or an emerging voice in the space.
Download our snapshot for more insights!
