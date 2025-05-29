Skip to content
On-Demand Webinar: Decoding Brand Health & Reputation

On-Demand Webinar: Decoding Brand Health & Reputation: Acting on Real-Time Data & AI to Strengthen Brand Trust and Equity

In a world where a single post can spark a crisis—or send a product viral—brand trust isn’t optional. It’s your most valuable asset.

As consumers demand more and attention becomes harder to earn, real-time visibility into brand health and reputation has become mission critical.

Join us for a 1-hour deep dive into what brand health and reputation really mean, why they matter, and how top brands are using data and AI to track ROI, optimise, and drive long-term growth.


What You’ll Learn:

  • Understand your brand health and reputation in real-time: Gain insights into your brand’s share of voice, share of discussion, sentiment, and consumer emotions, with heatmaps showing where it’s happening.
  • Benchmark against competitors: Measure performance against key rivals and uncover the topics that matter most to your audience.
  • A strategy for brand equity: Learn how consistent monitoring translates to stronger brand relationships and long-term value.
  • AI-led decision-making: See how leading brands use AI-powered insights to shape smarter messaging and protect brand reputation.

