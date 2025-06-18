Guide
Mastering Media Relations for Crisis Comms
When a crisis strikes it can feel like your world has been thrown into chaos, but it’s the PR team’s job to keep a level head and steer the brand safely through the challenges ahead.
Mastering Media Relations for Crisis Comms is your guide for navigating a reputational crisis. Packed with best practice advice to help safeguard your brand when something goes horribly wrong, this guide explains how to:
- Prepare for a crisis before it hits
- Respond quickly and effectively without panicking
- Use AI tools to save valuable time
- Rebuild trust and protect your reputation post-crisis
Whether you’re in-house or agency, B2B or consumer, any comms professional can find themselves suddenly dealing with a crisis. This eBook will help you stay calm, stay in control, and protect your brand when it matters most.
